DC vs SRH Post Match Analysis IPL 2021 | Key Moments | Hits & Flops

The Orange Army has now almost lost their grip to climb back to the top of the table as they fell short against the mighty Delhi Capitals on match 33. An absolute demolition by the Capitals earning themselves two more points and they’re now just one win away from making it into the playoffs from the remaining five matches. Meanwhile, from 8 matches, SRH has only managed to take two points which means that Kane and his army should win all of their remaining matches to stand a chance in the tournament. It’s been a game that clearly proved to be the rationale behind the standings.

Story of the match

Winning the toss at the Dubai International Stadium, SRH captain Kane Williamson chose to bat first. With Bairstow out of their squad, the old warrior David Warner made his return to the squad. Sadly, it wasn’t the return he wanted. David couldn’t stay at the crease in the first over against Anrich Nortje who bowled nearly 150 clicks and got dismissed in the third ball of the match for a duck. Well, it was the case for every SRH batsmen for the night. You know it has been tragic when Abdul Samad’s 28 runs 21 balls is the best batting performance by an SRH batsman in the match. Only him and Rashid Khan crossed the 20 run-mark.

Restricting them for a total of 134, DC started the innings with clear superiority. Even after losing Prithvi Shaw in the third over, the leading-run scorer Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer played like they are destined to win it anyway. When Dhawan got out in the 11th over, captain Rishabh Pant took over the proceedings and the skipper and ex-skipper finished the game with two overs to spare.

Key moments

Anrich Nortje was fast

IPL 2020 had seen how fast the South African pacer could bowl and yesterday, he showed that again. The returning David Warner was stunned by the 148.7 kmph yorker that started the match. In the third ball of the match, Nortje bowled a short of a length delivery at 150 kmph which was too quick for Warner. The Aussie southpaw found a leading-edge and walked back to the pavilion in despair. Nortje finished his quote with 2 wickets giving away only 12 runs.

Axar Patel trapped captain Kane

It’s not every day you’ll see Kane Williamson struggle against a bowler. Kane began his innings with a superb straight drive oozing with confidence and courage. But his calculations went wrong when Axar Patel bowled those economic overs and Kane was forced to charge on him. Not only that the New Zealand skipper was dropped twice, he completely mis-hit a ball coming down the pitch to get caught at long off.

Rabada, Nortje and Axar ran over the SRH batting

The night was made horrible for SRH and their fans by Rabada, Nortje and Axar Patel. The trio picked up a total of seven at the wicket at frequent intervals hurting the SRH batting order constantly.

Delhi Capitals seems unstoppable

At every point of the game, DC reigned on top of SRH. In the second innings, they didn’t even give a gap to switch the momentum. It seemed like a series of prolific Indian batsmen coming one by one. Dhawan, Shaw and Pant were already in good form and the returning Shreyas Iyer got his touch back right there. DC has surely set its eyes on the prize and nothing else would satiate this side.

Hits and Flops

Hits

Anrich Nortje – A spell of 4-0-12-2 can’t be a bad thing. Anrich Nortje was on his very best.

Axar Patel – One of the clever Indian spinners in IPL once again played mind games to win the battle.

Kagiso Rabada – The South African pacer couldn’t do much in the first leg of the tournament. This match might surely boost his confidence.

Shikhar Dhawan – Was it a wrong choice to leave out Dhawan from the T20 World Cup squad? The question has been asked.

Flops

David Warner – Not the comeback he intended in any way. Warner continues to have his worst IPL season since a long time.

Kane Williamson – A rare dull outing from Kane. Getting two lives and still ending up at 18 from 26 is not at all a performance suiting a Fab Four.

Tactical punts and fails

Calling the Axar-Kane battle was the turning point of the match. Rishabh Pant really wanted the matchup and he got the desired result – the wicket of Kane Williamson.

