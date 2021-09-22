IPL predictions for today’s match: DC Vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021

For DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, the following parameters are to be kept in mind while making a dream11 fantasy team: The last time these two came head to head, we saw this season’s only super over. There was good competition from both the teams, but Kane Williamson for Sunrisers Hyderabad was the standout player. He almost got them through, but they ended up losing in the super over. They could get only seven runs, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan got to it with ease.

Delhi Capitals has been a great team this season. Under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, they have performed well, and Pant himself has become a much more mature player. They have done well so far, and are expected to carry that form in the second half of the season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is practically in a do-or-die situation now. They need to win every single remaining match to try and make it to the playoffs. They are up against a team in very good form. Defeating them is going to be very difficult, but they have a set of quality players too and can get a win if they figure out what has not worked for them. They are currently in the last position of the points table.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Complete match details

Series: Indian Premier League 2021 | Match 33 | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Date: 22nd September Match Time: 7:30 p.m. (IST) Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Complete match analysis

Key Players In Form: Delhi Capitals- Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Sunrisers Hyderabad- Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan Weather: An extremely hot day is expected, with some moisture in the air. Pitch Conditions: The pitch here is generally a neutral wicket and high scores can be expected, but there is a grass cover on it which will help fast bowlers early on. A score of 170 and above will be a par score. Toss: The team winning the toss will want to bowl first and chase down the target later on. Venue IPL stats: Total T20 Matches- 28 Matches won batting first- 18 Matches won batting second- 10 Highest total recorded- 219/2 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Lowest total recorded- 109/10 by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings H2H: Total T20 matches- 19 Won by Delhi Capitals- 8 Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad- 11 Form: Delhi Capitals- W W L W W Sunrisers Hyderabad- L W L L L Squads: Delhi Capitals- Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane , Rishabh Pant (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav , Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings. Sunrisers Hyderabad- David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Probable Playing XIs for DC | Today’s Match Predictions

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

Probable Playing XIs for SRH | Today’s Match Predictions

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Wriddhiman Saha (WK), David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Top picks for DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction fantasy team

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan

Dream11 Wicket Keepers Prediction

Rishabh Pant – Since he has been appointed as the captain of his side, Pant has become a very mature player. He played according to the situation in the first half, and it is expected that he continues in the same way in the second half.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

David Warner- Warner did not perform well in the first half, and in the last match, he even took himself out of the playing XI. He has had enough time to reflect on his performance, and he should be able to come back stronger.

Shikhar Dhawan – Dhawan currently holds the orange cap and has scored consistently. He has properly paced his innings and trying to score faster only when required. He can continue this form in the next match as well.

Kane Williamson- Williamson was in incredible form in the first half. He was one of the only two players who got some runs for the team. He will have a great responsibility at no. 3 to score well in the second half.

Prithvi Shaw – Shaw, along with Dhawan, has been outstanding at the top. One thing he needs to work on is to extend his innings. He has been scoring well in the powerplays but is not able to do much after that.

Abdul Samad – Samad is a smart cricketer. If needed, he can rotate the strike and keep the runs flowing. He can score at a faster rate and finish off games as well.

Dream11 All-rounders prediction

Mohammad Nabi – With Jonny Bairstow no more in the mix, an overseas spot opens up for Mohammad Nabi. He is a good player and can be a genuine all-rounder.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Rashid Khan- Rashid Khan is SRH’s best bowler. He is always economical, always builds pressure, and also takes wickets. Rashid has always played for SRH and is very loyal to them. He should be able to perform well in the second half.

Kagiso Rabada- Rabada is Delhi’s best pacer, and he has been leading their bowling attack for a few years now. He won the purple cap last season and can do much better in this season in the second half.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Kumar is SRH’s most experienced player, but he has missed many opportunities because of injuries. He is now back on the side and will have to take a few wickets with his swing to take his team to the playoffs.

Avesh Khan – Avesh Kahan impressed everyone in the first half, and was in the reserves in the Indian team based on that performance. He is in contention for the purple cap and will have to give it his all for Delhi Capitals this season.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Captain

Shikhar Dhawan

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Vice-Captain

Kane Williamson

DC vs SRH Head to Head | Winners Predictions

Looking at the recent form of both the teams, Delhi Capitals is expected to win this match.

