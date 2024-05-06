DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

Table of Contents
DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: In the 56th match of IPL 2024, the Delhi Capitals will square off against the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 7th at 7:30 PM IST. With contrasting positions on the points table, the stakes are high for both sides.
Currently occupying the sixth spot, the Delhi Capitals seek to climb up the rankings with only five wins in eleven matches. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals hold a strong second position, bolstered by eight victories in ten outings, positioning them as formidable contenders in the tournament.
In their recent outings, both teams faced setbacks. The Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match. Similarly, the Rajasthan Royals tasted defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by a narrow margin of 1 run, despite Riyan Parag’s impressive 77-run innings.
DC vs RR Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction
|Series
|Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
|Match
|MI vs DC, 56th Match
|Venue
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Match Start Time
|7:30 PM IST – Tuesday, 7 May 2024
|TV Channel
|Star Sports Network
|Live Streaming
|JioCinema app
Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for DC vs RR Tata IPL
|Key Players in the Form
|DC: Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs and Jake Fraser-McGurk
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult and Riyan Parag
|Weather forecast for DC vs RR match
|Temperature: 39°C
Precipitation: 6%
Humidity: 16%
Wind: 8 km/h
|Pitch conditions for DC vs RR
|Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly
Best Suited To: Spin
Average 1st Innings Score: 180
|Toss Factor in DC vs RR
|Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
|DC vs RR Head-to-head
|DC – 13 wins
RR – 15 wins
|IPL squads – DC vs RR Tata
|Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, SV Samson (C), R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, DC Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kunal Singh Rathore, D Ferreira, T Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, NA Saini, N Burger, KR Sen, A Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Abid Mushtaq, TK Kotian.
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, MR Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C), RK Bhui, T Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, KL Yadav, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, P Shaw, S Chikara, Lalit Yadav, P Dubey, JA Richardson, Rasikh Salam, Vicky Ostwal, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, J Fraser-McGurk
Probable Playing XI for DC
Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(c)(wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed
Probable Playing XI for RR
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, DC Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Players
DC: Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumra, Kumar Kushagra, Parveen and Dubey
RR: T Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, TK Kotian, Rovman Powell and Navdeep Saini
Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert
DC vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1
Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Khaleel Ahmed
DC vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2
Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Wicket Keeper Prediction
Rishabh Pant: From Wicket keeper section Rishabh Pant is the best option because of his form in IPL and his Amazing records against Rajasthan Royals. He has best sats against RR from Delhi Capitals camp. He is also the best option for captain of your dream 11 team because of his current form and records against Rajasthan Royals.
Sanju Samson: Accumulating 385 runs at a strike rate of 159, Samson’s batting prowess and ability to anchor innings make him a dependable fantasy pick.
Batsmen Prediction
Tristan Stubbs: With 277 runs in 11 matches, Stubbs’ consistent batting performances make him a reliable choice for fantasy teams.
Jake Fraser McGurk: Despite playing fewer matches (6), McGurk’s impressive 259 runs showcase his potential to score big and contribute significantly to fantasy points.
Riyan Parag: With 409 runs at a strike rate of 159, Parag’s aggressive batting style and consistent performances make him a valuable addition to any fantasy team.
Dream11 All-rounder Prediction
Axar Patel: With a consistent display of prowess in both batting and bowling, Patel adds significant value as an all-rounder.
Dream11 Bowlers Prediction
Yuzvendra Chahal: With 13 wickets to his name, Chahal’s ability to pick crucial wickets in the middle overs makes him a valuable fantasy asset.
Mukesh Kumar: Having claimed 13 wickets in the tournament, Kumar’s consistent bowling performances make him a reliable pick for fantasy teams.
Kuldeep Yadav: With 12 wickets in his kitty, Kuldeep Yadav‘s spin prowess and knack for picking up crucial breakthroughs make him a worthy addition to fantasy lineups.
Dream11 Captain Prediction
Rishabh Pant and Trent Boult
Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction
Jos Buttler and Kuldeep Yadav
Must Picks for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction
- Sanju Samson
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Axar Patel
- Riyan Parag
- Rishabh Pant
Risky choices for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction
- Lizaad Williams
- Ravichandran Ashwin
Who will win today’s match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals?
Taking into account the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, alongside the prevailing pitch and weather conditions, it appears that the Rajasthan Royals could hold a slight advantage over the Delhi Capitals in today’s match.
Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.
The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big