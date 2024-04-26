- Advertisement -

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns at Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on 27th April, Saturday. Both teams will be aiming to bolster their positions in the IPL points table. DC sits at sixth place in the points table, having secured four wins out of nine games. Despite inconsistent performances, they have managed to win three of their last four matches. MI, on the other hand, finds themselves at the bottom of the table in the eighth position. While they started slowly, they have shown signs of improvement with three wins in their last four matches.

-- Advertisement --

Rishabh Pant has bееn a kеy playеr for DC, showcasing strong lеadеrship and form. Pant’s rеcеnt match-winning pеrformancе against Gujarat Titans highlightеd his ability to singlе-handеdly impact gamеs in favor of DC. Whilе DC has a talеntеd top-ordеr batsman in Jakе Frasеr-McGurk, thеy arе looking for morе consistеncy from Prithvi Shaw. Thе potеntial rеturn of David Warnеr could significantly boost thеir batting linеup.

On thе othеr hand, MI’s batting linеup, lеd by Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, has shown flashеs of brilliancе but lacks consistеncy. Contributions from Tim David, Ishan Kishan, and skippеr Hardik Pandya will bе crucial to support thе top ordеr.

-- Advertisement --

In tеrms of bowling, DC’s fast-bowling dеpartmеnt nееds improvеmеnt, with Anrich Nortjе struggling and injuriеs affеcting othеr pacеrs. Howеvеr, thе spin duo of Kuldееp Yadav and Axar Patеl has bееn еffеctivе. MI’s bowling, spеarhеadеd by Jasprit Bumrah, has bееn imprеssivе. Bumrah’s ability to takе kеy wickеts and maintain a tight еconomy ratе will bе vital for MI. Dеspitе MI’s еdgе in hеad-to-hеad еncountеrs against DC, DC will bе motivatеd to avеngе thеir prеvious loss and solidify thеir position in thе playoffs racе.

DC vs MI Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match DC vs MI, 43rd Match Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Match Start Time 3:30 PM IST – Saturday, 27 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for DC vs MI Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form DC: Rishabh Pant , Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel MI: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma Weather forecast for DC vs MI match Temperature: 37°C Humidity: 21% Precipitation: 10% Wind: 14 km/h Pitch conditions for DC vs MI Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly Best Suited To: Spin Average 1st Innings Score: 180 Toss Factor in DC vs MI Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. DC vs MI Head-to-head MI – 19 wins DC – 15 wins Tata IPL squads – DC vs MI DC squad : David Warner, MR Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C), Ricky Bhui, T Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav Ishant Sharma , KK Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, P Shaw, S Chikara, Lalit Yadav, P Dubey, JA Richardson, Rasikh Salam, Vicky Ostwal, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, J Fraser-McGurk MI Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Probable Playing XI for DC

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs (vc), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Probable Playing XI for MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee

-- Advertisement --

Impact Players

DC: Rasikh Dar Salam, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey

MI: Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

DC vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje

-- Advertisement --

DC vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Porel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: With his current form, Pant is a must-have choice for fantasy cricket teams. His explosive batting style and game-changing performances ensure significant fantasy points. He scored 88 off 43 in the last game and his innings comprised of 8 maximums and 5 Fours.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Rohit Sharma: Sharma’s wealth of experience and skill set him apart as a top pick for Dream11. His ability to stabilize or accelerate the innings as needed makes him an invaluable asset. So far in this tournament, Rohit has scored 303 runs at an average of 43.29.

Tristan Stubbs: Stubbs has been showing exceptional class and displaying tremendous form this season. He is poised to make a significant contribution to the game between DC and MI. In the last H2H game, Stubbs scored 71 off just 25 balls.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Axar Patel: Patel’s versatility as an all-rounder makes him a valuable asset for Dream11 teams. In the previous match against GT, he played a solid quick-fire innings, showing what he is capable of. The all-rounder not only scored 66 runs but also bagged a crucial wicket.

Hardik Pandya: Despite a recent dip in form, Pandya’s aggressive batting and useful bowling capabilities make him a valuable all-rounder. He possesses the ability to swing matches with his powerful hits and key wickets.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah’s lethal bowling during crucial stages of the game and knack for taking vital wickets make him an indispensable choice. The Mumbai paceman is in terrific form, which he is likely to carry forward to today’s match. He has picked up 13 wickets in 8 games at an economy of below 7.

Gerald Coetzee: Coetzee’s fiery pace and aggressive bowling style mark him as an exciting prospect for Dream11 selections. His ability to generate speed and movement with the ball can trouble even the best of batsmen. With 12 wickets in 8 matches, he is the second most successful bowler after Bumrah this season.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav and Tristan Stubbs

Must Picks for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Rishabh Pant

Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah

Suryakumar Yadav

Risky choices for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Mukesh Kumar

Ricky Bhui

Who will win today’s match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians?

DC has shown better recent form, winning three out of their last four matches. MI has struggled initially but has shown signs of improvement with three wins in their last four games. It seems Delhi Capitals might have a slight advantage going into the match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big