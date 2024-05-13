DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: The Delhi Capitals are gearing up for their last match in the IPL 2024 group stage which is against Lucknow Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14th. The Capitals really need a big win to make it to the playoffs, since they’ve only managed to get 12 points from 13 matches, and their run rate isn’t looking great.

As for the Supеr Giants, they’re also in the hunt for a playoff spot despite facing two tough losses repeatedly. With 12 points from 12 matches, they still have a shot at qualifying if they can pull off wins in their last couple of games. The Capitals are coming off a defeat against RCB, while they had a controversial match against Sunrisеrs Hydеrabad last time. Both teams are eager to bounce back and secure their spot in the playoffs.

DC vs LSG Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match DC vs LSG, 64th Match Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – 14 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for DC vs LSG Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form DC: Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs and Jake Fraser-McGurk LSG: Kl Rahul and Marcus Stoinis Weather forecast for DC vs LSG match Temperature: 39°C Precipitation: 6% Humidity: 16% Wind: 8 km/h Pitch conditions for DC vs LSG Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly Best Suited To: Spin Average 1st Innings Score: 180 Toss Factor in DC vs LSG Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. DC vs LSG Head-to-head DC: 1 win LSG: 3 wins IPL squads – DC vs LSG Tata LSG Squad : KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni , Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan. DC Squad: David Warner, MR Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C), RK Bhui, T Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, KL Yadav, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, P Shaw, S Chikara, Lalit Yadav, P Dubey, JA Richardson, Rasikh Salam, Vicky Ostwal, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, J Fraser-McGurk

Probable Playing XI for DC

Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk) Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Salam Dar

Probable Playing XI for LSG

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur

Impact Players

DC: Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui and Vicky Ostwal

LSG: Amit Mishra, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Devdutt Padikkal

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for DC vs LSG | Today’s Match Prediction

DC vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

DC vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

KL Rahul: The classy batter is a must have pick from the wicket keeping section, because he bats at up the order and his form is also very brilliant, so he easily can give you point with his batting and with his keeping as well. His record is also brilliant against DC, in 9 innings he has scored 272 runs at a healthy average of 30.2, which shows he bats well against Delhi Capitals.

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant is also a much pick for you, in your dream11 team because of his brilliant form in this IPL and his keeping skills he can make some decent number of points for you so you must go with Rishabh Pant in your fantasy team

Abishek Porel: This youngster has impressed with his amazing batting skills, and he is the biggest trump card pick for your dream 11 team because he has been in good form and most of the people are going to drop him but if you are a risk taker go with this youngster and give him the vice-captain of your team.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Jake Fraser McGurk: This Young Australian gun has been showing his class in this season and performed really well for his team, the conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium also suit his batting style. There are high chances that he might score quick runs today, so if you are a risk taker go with Jake Fraser McGurk and make him the captain of your dream 11 team.

Tristan Stubbs: The proteas youngster has smoked 22 sixes in this tournament so far. He can change course of the game with his explosive batting.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Axar Patel: With a consistent display of prowess in both batting and bowling, Patel adds significant value as an all-rounder.

Marcus Stoinis: The big Australian allrounder is the best option for the captaincy, because he bats up the order and conditions are suitable for his batting style, he can also pick a few wickets as well. Overall, he is the only player in this match who can give you max points from all-rounders sections, even though his record is not that good against DC, but still if you are a risk take go with him and make him Captain of your team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Naveen-ul-Haq: From the bowling section he is the best bowler for you in today’s match because of his variations, he can easily pick wickets and is a good option for the Vice Captain of your team in the case when DC bowls first because he is a very good death bowler.

Mukesh Kumar: From DC team the only bowler who can pick wickets in clusters is Mukes Kumar because of his brilliant skills at the death overs and he bowls his most overs in death so there are always chances that he might get 2 or three wickets easily.

Captain Prediction

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Vice-captain Prediction

Mukesh Kumar and Ravi Bishnoi

Must Picks for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul

Axar Patel

Marcus Stoinis

Kuldeep Yadav

Risky choices for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Ayush Badoni

Shai Hope

Who will win today’s match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Supergiant’s?

On the basis of analysis Delhi Capitals are looking strong and they are in better form then LSG, home advantage is also there for Delhi Capitals and their players are very fareless in their approach so it will be very tough for Luckow Super Giants to beat DC in their home ground.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big