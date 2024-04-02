Tuesday, April 2, 2024
DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

DC vs KKR IPL Dream11 Prediction
Image Source- hindutamil.in
5 mins read
Updated:
DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The IPL 2024 season gears up for an exciting clash as the Delhi Capitals take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the sixteenth match of the tournament. The match is set to unfold at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on April 3rd at 7:30 PM IST. As the teams gear up for battle, the current standings add an extra layer of intrigue.

In their recent outing against the Chennai Super Kings, the Delhi Capitals emerged victorious by a margin of 20 runs. Star players David Warner and Rishabh Pant led from the front, contributing significantly with the bat, scoring 52 runs and 51 runs respectively. This win has surely boosted the morale of the Capitals, who will look to carry forward the momentum into the upcoming clash.

Conversely, the Kolkata Knight Riders showcased their dominance in their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, clinching victory by 7 wickets. The duo of Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine showcased their prowess, scoring 50 runs and 47 runs respectively, steering their team to a comfortable win.

DC vs KKR Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match DC vs KKR, 16th Match
Venue Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Wednesday, 3 April 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for DC vs KKR Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Kuldeep Yadav

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer
Weather forecast for DC vs KKR match Temperature: 34°C

Humidity: 70%

Precipitation: None

Wind: 27 km/h
Pitch conditions for DC Vs KKR Batting-friendly pitch with true pace and bounce. Scores around 180-200 expected batting first.
Toss Factor in DC vs KKR Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
DC vs KKR Head-to-head DC – 15 wins

KKR – 16 wins

1 no result
KKR vs DC Tata IPL squads Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, MR Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C), RK Bhui, T Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, KL Yadav, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, P Shaw, S Chikara, Lalit Yadav, P Dubey, JA Richardson, Rasikh Salam, Vicky Ostwal, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, HC Brook, J Fraser-McGurk

KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Probable Playing XI for DC

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Phil Salt (WK), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Players

DC: Ishant Sharma, HC Brook

KKR: Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma

DC vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Wicket Keeper: Rishabh Pant (C)

Batsmen: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Sunil Narine (VC)

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

DC vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Wicket Keeper: Phil Salt

Batsmen: David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Venkatesh Iyer (VC), Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: Not only is he a dependable player behind the stumps but also an explosive batsman who can singlehandedly change the match’s outcome on his day. His return to form adds more versatility in the DC batting lineup.

Batsmen Prediction

David Warner: This seasoned campaigner is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy lineup, given his prolific run-scoring ability and leadership on the field.

Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer can potentially anchor the innings and deliver impactful performances for his team, which he has done multiple times for KKR.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Andre Russell: Dre Russ (as his friends and fans call him) is a game-changer with both bat and ball, capable of turning the match on its head single-handedly. More interestingly, he is in top form for the men in purple and gold.

Axar Patel: This reliable all-rounder has been delivering consistent contributions with both bat and ball at the domestic as well as international level. He can provide the perfect balance to your fantasy lineup.

Sunil Narine: Narine has got back his best form in the recent match against RCB. This crafty spinner and explosive batsman can provide crucial breakthroughs and quick runs in the middle order, adding valuable points to your fantasy XI.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Anrich Nortje: Express pace and lethal yorkers make him a formidable force in the bowling attack, capable of dismantling the opposition.

Mukesh Kumar: This young seam bowler has a knack for picking up crucial wickets at crucial moments, adding depth to the bowling lineup. His perfect line and length can turn a batsman’s outing into a nightmare.

Harshit Rana: This talented fast bowler has the ability to trouble batsmen with his variations and maintain pressure on the opposition throughout his spell.

Must Picks for DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Risky choices for DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

  • Mitchel Starc

Who will win this match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders?

With both teams boasting formidable line-ups and a hunger for victory, today’s match is all set to be an exciting one. Delhi Capitals have shown glimpses of their potential with a victory in one out of their three matches this season. Led by seasoned campaigners like David Warner and Rishabh Pant, the Capitals possess a formidable batting unit capable of posting imposing totals on the board. Additionally, their bowling attack, spearheaded by the likes of Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje, adds depth and variety to their arsenal.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have been in scintillating form. With the dynamic duo of Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine leading the charge, backed by the explosive batting of Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell, the Knight Riders pose a formidable challenge to any opposition. Their bowling unit, comprising Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana, has also been instrumental in stifling opposition batsmen.

While Delhi Capitals may draw confidence from their recent victory against the Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders’ unbeaten streak in the tournament so far makes them the favorites heading into this encounter.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

