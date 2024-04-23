DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Captals vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report    

- Advertisement -

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is set to witness Delhi Capitals locking horns with Gujarat Titans in the second leg of the IPL 2024. Both teams are eyeing a crucial win to improve their standings on the points table.

As of now, Delhi Capitals find themselves in the eighth position on the points table, while Gujarat Titans hold the sixth spot. DC have played eight matches this season, managing to secure victory in three encounters. On the other hand, GT have also competed in eight matches, clinching victory in four.

In their previous outings, the Capitals suffered a significant setback, succumbing to a 67-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite a valiant effort from Jake Fraser McGurk, who scored 65 runs, the Capitals couldn’t muster a successful chase. Conversely, the Titans were resilient in their last match against Punjab Kings, clinching a thrilling victory by 3 wickets. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia’s contributions with the bat played a pivotal role in securing the win for the Titans.

Delhi Capitals is already one up against Gujarat Titans, as Pant’s side defeated Gill and company in Ahmedabad in their first meeting this year. Can GT avenge or will DC prevail? Wait and watch!

DC vs GT Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match DC vs GT, 40th Match Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Wednesday, 24 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for DC vs GT Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form DC : Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav

: Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav GT: Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad Weather forecast for GT vs DC match Temperature: 34°C

Humidity: 18%

Precipitation: 0%

Wind: 18 km/h Pitch conditions for GT vs DC Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly

Best Suited To: Pace

Average 1st Innings Score: 180 Toss Factor in GT vs DC Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. GT vs DC Head-to-head GT – 2 wins

DC -2 win Tata IPL squads GT vs DC DC squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara. GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.

Probable Playing XI for DC

David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar,

Probable Playing XI for GT

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma

Impact Players

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Salam, Sumit Kumar

GT: Manav Suthar, Sharath BR, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

DC vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Sai Sudharsan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

DC vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, David Warner, David Miller, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: With his current impressive form, this dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman becomes a crucial choice. His explosive hitting and game-changing performances make him indispensable for fantasy cricket teams eyeing substantial scores.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Shubman Gill: Gill is currently displaying exceptional form. He has proven again and again that he isn’t just a technically sound batsman but also possesses the ability to anchor innings and unleash aggressive strokes, rendering him a dependable choice for accumulating runs in fantasy cricket teams.

David Warner: Although not in the best of form, Warner can amass significant runs and lead by example, making him an essential selection for fantasy cricket teams seeking reliability and experience.

Jake Fraser-McGurk: Fraser-McGurk should be a top choice. In the last game against SRH, he showcased his batting prowess by scoring a remarkable 65 runs. Doing so in a high-pressure IPL game speaks volumes about his ability to handle tough situations.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Axar Patel: Patel, on his day, can excel with both ball and bat, making him a shrewd option for fantasy cricket teams aiming for equilibrium and dependability.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Kuldeep Yadav: Yadav has showcased remarkable form in the ongoing tournament, as evident from his recent performances. He’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

Noor Ahmad: The promising young spinner has exhibited his ability to deceive batsmen with his variations and clinching crucial wickets. It’s anticipated that Ahmad will play a pivotal role in today’s match against DC.

Rashid Khan: Hailing from Afghanistan, this world-class bowler is renowned for his exceptional spin bowling and invaluable contributions with the bat, making him a top choice for fantasy cricket teams seeking versatility and match-winning prowess.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

David Warner and Sai Sudharsan

Must Picks for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Rishabh Pant

Shubman Gill

David Warner

Rashid Khan

Risky choices for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Mukesh Kumar

Shahrukh Khan

Who will win today’s match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans?

DC would be under tremendous psychological pressure. They so far had a forgettable run in this season’s IPL. Salt on the wound would be the fact that they panicked in the last game and couldn’t even cross 200 mark while chasing 267. They got bundled for 199 with 5 balls to spare. Although Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage, it seems Gujarat Titans might have a slight edge over the hosts.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big