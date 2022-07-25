Daily workout routine at home | Smart & Easy way to stay fit

- Advertisement -

Everything around us has its digital form and digital presence. Well, the UPIs, online orders, and food deliveries, have made us lazy. Before digitization, people used to do these activities by actually visiting the offices, hotels, courier services, etc., and thus the previous generation was fit and fine. The gen-next might be a pro in technology, but they do lack some physical fitness. Another misconception that this generation has is ‘we can only get fitter after hitting the gym’ which is one of the most ridiculous concepts. Hence to encourage people to do workouts and be physically fit, here is the daily workout routine at home.

Fundamentals of workout

Whether you hit the gym or grind out at home, these workout fundamentals will remain the same. As per the studies, at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous workout activities need to be done to remain fit. The 150 or 75 minutes should be evenly spread over a week. There is no hard and fast rule about the number of days per week for the workout. But 5-days per week is a bare minimum. 6-days per week is a great thing and is a maximum limit. Have one day off which is essential for the recovery of your body.

Most importantly, the workout routine should be a nice blend of strength training and aerobic exercises. The mixture will increase your stamina, strength, and endurance to the next level.

Let’s take a look at the workout routine for beginners at home without any equipment.

Daily bodyweight workout plan

Day Workout Monday Warm-ups, Indian/Hindu Push-ups, Suryanamaskar, Push-ups, Plank Tuesday Warm-ups, Indian/Hindu Push-ups, Suryanamaskar, Push-ups, HIIT Cardio Wednesday Warm-ups, Indian/Hindu Push-ups, Suryanamaskar, Push-ups, Squats Thursday Warm-ups, Indian/Hindu Push-ups, Suryanamaskar, Push-ups, Plank Friday Warm-ups, Indian/Hindu Push-ups, Suryanamaskar, Push-ups, HIIT abs Saturday Warm-ups, Indian/Hindu Push-ups, Suryanamaskar, Push-ups, HIIT Legs Sunday Rest

Warm-up

People tend to give less importance to warm-up exercise, but it is the most important aspect of your daily workout at home or even at the gym. As the name suggests, these activities warm your muscles, in simpler words, it prepares your muscles and body for the exercise. No one should neglect the warm-up. If you start your workout routine without warm-up, there is a huge chance of injury. So do proper full-body warm-ups for 5 to 10 minutes. There are tons of videos available on YouTube for warm-up exercises.

Starting the main course of daily exercise routine at home

Monday

Indian/Hindu Push-ups

This is a great way to work every muscle out except leg muscles. The shoulder, chest, biceps, triceps, and back are all involved in this exercise. This increases both muscle, strength, and endurance. This is one of the oldest Indian exercises. For beginners, it is slightly tough. But try it every day, once you master it, you will get addicted to it.

Perform 3 sets of as many repetitions as you can.

In Hindi, this exercise is called ‘Dand’ or ‘Jor’.

Suryanamaskar

One repetition consists of 10 asanas. Depending upon your endurance and stamina, do as much as you can. Take a rest if you feel exhausted. 12 Surya namaskars daily are enough. But if you have time, you can increase the number.

Push-ups

Push-ups are one of the most basic forms of exercise. They are simple but highly effective. The muscles targeted through this exercise are the shoulders, chest, biceps, and triceps.

You can add some variations like incline or decline push-ups to make your workout schedule exciting. Just like Indian/Hindu push-ups, try to perform 3 sets with as many repetitions as you can.

Plank

The last exercise on Monday is Plank. You must have heard about a plank. This exercise not only targets the muscles but also helps you to lose body fat and make your tummy flat. This is perhaps the exercise with almost no movement, but of the highest efficiency. Well, the bottom line is if performed consistently and correctly.

Try to hold the plank position as much as you can. Remember the duration and try to beat the duration the next time you do.

Cool-down

If you feel too exhausted, if your muscles are aching, then do cool-down exercises. These exercises help you to feel better and will make the muscle recovery process much faster. Just like a warm-up, go to YouTube and you will get a lot of cool-down exercises.

Tuesday

On the 2nd day, your body will be stiff, and it will be full of pain. But mind you, the pain will only help you to become fitter and healthier. To motivate yourself and start the daily workout program at home.

Warm-ups, Indian/Hindu Push-ups, Suryanamaskar, and Push-ups will remain constant. You just need to increase the number of repetitions each day.

It’s time for HIIT Cardio which should be added to your daily workout routine at home. HIIT means High-Intensity-Interval-Training. It consists of a set of various exercises performed one after the other without stopping or stopping for a few seconds. These exercises will take care of your cardio-vascular strength and endurance and are vital if you want to lose weight.

There are thousands of variations of HIIT, either depending on duration, rest time, or simply the exercises. Some basic exercises that you can include in HIIT cardio are:-

Jumping jacks

Burpees

Mountain climbers

Standing mountain climbers

Crisscross

As per your level of fitness, you can perform these exercises one after the other by following 40-20, 50-10, or 60-0 timers.

Wednesday

This time Warm-ups, Indian/Hindu Push-ups, Suryanamaskar, and Push-ups will be followed by 3 sets of squats. Just like push-ups, squats are one of the most basic and traditional Indian workouts. In Hindi, squats are called ‘Baithaka’.

Perform 3 sets of maximum repetitions as per your fitness level. Proper form is crucial.

This is a way to strengthen your lower body as it burns all the leg muscles. The muscles which get worked out are quads, glutes, hips, hamstring, and calves.

You might not be able to stand with stability after performing this. So it is essential to have a cool-down routine afterward, especially if you are a beginner.

Thursday

We will follow the exact workout routine as of Monday. On Tuesday, your body will be sore and will be stiff. Passing these hurdles is difficult, but equally important as doing the exercise.

Friday

Along with the regular exercises of Warm-ups, Indian/Hindu Push-ups, Suryanamaskar, and Push-ups, we will hit those abs or abdominal muscles.

Strengthening your abs muscles is crucial in your fitness journey. The stronger the abs, the stronger the core, and the stronger the core, the fitter you will be. Planks also help to get a tough core. But adding an exclusive abs routine makes the process faster.

There are 4 major parts of abdominal muscles, they are upper abs, middle abs, lower abs, and obliques.

This can be a great reference to kick-start your abs workout. Though you can change the exercises included in your daily workout routine at home.

Leg raises

Flutters

C-hold

Russian twists

Knee touches

Speed crunches

Penguin touches

Side plank

Saturday

Yes! You are almost there. Just one workout routine to go for!

The last day includes a HIIT legs workout. After performing Warm-ups, Indian/Hindu Push-ups, Suryanamaskar, and Push-ups, you will do HIIT legs. Again you can do a Google and have tons of variations for HIIT legs, though the following is an example of a HIIT legs workout.

Squats

Lunges

Calf raises

Speed air squats

Donkey kicks

Hip swivel.

These exercises are designed so that every leg muscle will get targeted.

Sunday

Take a rest on Sunday. Rest is equally important as it recovers your body and prepares you for the next workout week.

7 exercises to do every day at home

Well, if you do not have time to follow such a routine, here are the 7 exercises to do every day.

Indian/Hindu Pushes Suryanamaskar Push-ups Squats Plank Jumping Jacks Mountain climbers

Conclusion

This workout routine is generalized for everyone and is a bodyweight workout routine. Someone will do it easily, while someone will feel it is extremely hard. It is always recommended to take the advice of certified trainers and doctors before doing a daily workout routine at home.

Workout is only 50% of work. The other 50% is all about proper diet, consistency, and perfect form. Though it is not as difficult as it seems. Once you and your mind get obsessed with workouts and fitness, rest will follow without any effort. You just need to start and start with a positive mindset and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

