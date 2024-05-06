CWI Vows Safety Amid Terror Threats at T20 World Cup

- Advertisement -

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has tried to ease concerns about security risks for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies, despite warnings of possible terrorist threats from North Pakistan. According to the Trinidad Daily Express, Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago mentioned that Caricom, along with security agencies, is taking measures to address these threats. Additionally, regional security teams in Barbados are keeping an eye on any potential risks related to the ICC event. The same Trinidad Daily Express report quoted Prime Minister Rowley, indicating that Caricom and other security agencies are actively working to ensure the safety of the World Cup. Meanwhile, regional security officials in Barbados are closely monitoring possible dangers to the ICC event.

