Meet the Champions Who Brought Glory For Team India In Commonwealth Games 2022 So Far

- Advertisement -

India’s medal tally rises to 13 in Birmingham CWG 2022. On day 5, Indian contingents added 4 more medals including two gold and two silver. In the ongoing commonwealth games, India is currently in the top 10 in the medal tally table. Indian contingents have won a total of 13 medals- 5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze so far. Australia is leading the race with 106 medals, including 42 gold, 32 silver, and 32 bronze medals.

Countries with their Medal Tally So Far In CWG 2022

POS TEAM G S B TOTAL 1 Australia 42 32 32 106 2 England 31 34 21 86 3 New Zealand 13 7 6 26 4 Canada 11 16 19 46 5 South Africa 6 5 5 16 6 India 5 5 3 13 7 Scotland 3 8 15 26 8 Wales 3 2 8 13 9 Malaysia 3 2 3 8 10 Nigeria 3 1 4 8 11 Cyprus 2 1 4 7 12 Uganda 2 0 0 2 13 Singapore 1 3 1 5 14 Trinidad & Tobago 1 1 1 3 15 Samoa 1 1 0 2 16 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 17 Northern Ireland 0 2 3 5 18 Kenya 0 2 2 4 19 Fiji 0 2 1 3 20 Mauritius 0 1 1 2 21 Guernsey 0 1 0 1 21 Jamaica 0 1 0 1 21 Papua New Guinea 0 1 0 1 21 Tanzania 0 1 0 1 21 The Gambia 0 1 0 1 26 Malta 0 0 1 1 26 Namibia 0 0 1 1 26 Nauru 0 0 1 1 26 Sri Lanka 0 0 1 1

India’s medal tally & winners after Day 5 of CWG 2022

In CWG 2022, India continues to remain in sixth place in the medals tally race. India won its 13th medal on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

-- Advertisement --

On day 5, India’s Women’s Fours team clinched the gold medal for the first time in Lawn bowls. India’s Men’s Table Tennis team defeated Singapore and bagged the gold medal.

The thrilling matches of India’s Mixed Badminton against Malaysia where the Indian team won the silver medal in the finals. Weightlifter, Vikas lifted 191 kg in his second lift in Clean and Jerk and won the silver medal in the Men’s 96 kg weightlifting final.

Complete list of Indian Medal Winners in CWG 2022

Winner Sports Event Medal Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women’s 49kg Gold Jeremy Lalrinnunga Weightlifting Men’s 67kg Gold Achinta Sheuli Weightlifting Men’s 73kg Gold Sanket Sargar Weightlifting Men’s 55kg Silver Bindyarani Devi Weightlifting Women’s 55kg Silver Gururaja Poojary Weightlifting Men’s 61kg Bronze Sushila Devi Likmabam Judo Women’s 48kg Silver Vijay Kumar Yadav Judo Men’s 60kg Bronze Harjinder Kaur Weightlifting Women’s 71kg Bronze Indian Women’s Team Lawn Bowls Women’s Fours Team Gold Vikas Thakur Weightlifting Men’s 96kg Silver Indian Team Table Tennis Men’s Team Gold Indian Team Badminton Mixed Team Silver

-- Advertisement --

India won medals in which sports so far? CWG 2022

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Tally Weightlifting 3 3 2 8 Judo 0 1 1 2 Table Tennis 1 0 0 1 Mixed Badminton 0 1 0 1 Lawn Bowls 1 0 0 1

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport