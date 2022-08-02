Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Meet the Champions Who Brought Glory For Team India In Commonwealth Games 2022 So Far

By Nidhi Singh
India’s medal tally rises to 13 in Birmingham CWG 2022. On day 5, Indian contingents added 4 more medals including two gold and two silver. In the ongoing commonwealth games, India is currently in the top 10 in the medal tally table. Indian contingents have won a total of 13 medals- 5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze so far. Australia is leading the race with 106 medals, including 42 gold, 32 silver, and 32 bronze medals.

Countries with their Medal Tally So Far In CWG 2022

POSTEAMGSBTOTAL
1Australia423232106
2England31342186
3New Zealand137626
4Canada11161946
5South Africa65516
6India55313
7Scotland381526
8Wales32813
9Malaysia3238
10Nigeria3148
11Cyprus2147
12Uganda2002
13Singapore1315
14Trinidad & Tobago1113
15Samoa1102
16Bermuda1001
17Northern Ireland0235
18Kenya0224
19Fiji0213
20Mauritius0112
21Guernsey0101
21Jamaica0101
21Papua New Guinea0101
21Tanzania0101
21The Gambia0101
26Malta0011
26Namibia0011
26Nauru0011
26Sri Lanka0011

India’s medal tally & winners after Day 5 of CWG 2022

In CWG 2022, India continues to remain in sixth place in the medals tally race. India won its 13th medal on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

On day 5, India’s Women’s Fours team clinched the gold medal for the first time in Lawn bowls. India’s Men’s Table Tennis team defeated Singapore and bagged the gold medal.

The thrilling matches of India’s Mixed Badminton against Malaysia where the Indian team won the silver medal in the finals. Weightlifter, Vikas lifted 191 kg in his second lift in Clean and Jerk and won the silver medal in the Men’s 96 kg weightlifting final.

Complete list of Indian Medal Winners in CWG 2022

WinnerSportsEventMedal
Mirabai ChanuWeightliftingWomen’s 49kgGold
Jeremy LalrinnungaWeightliftingMen’s 67kgGold
Achinta SheuliWeightliftingMen’s 73kgGold
Sanket SargarWeightliftingMen’s 55kgSilver
Bindyarani DeviWeightliftingWomen’s 55kgSilver
Gururaja PoojaryWeightliftingMen’s 61kgBronze
Sushila Devi LikmabamJudoWomen’s 48kgSilver
Vijay Kumar YadavJudoMen’s 60kgBronze
Harjinder KaurWeightliftingWomen’s 71kgBronze
Indian Women’s TeamLawn BowlsWomen’s Fours TeamGold
Vikas ThakurWeightliftingMen’s 96kgSilver
Indian TeamTable TennisMen’s TeamGold
Indian TeamBadmintonMixed TeamSilver
India won medals in which sports so far? CWG 2022

SportGold SilverBronzeTally
Weightlifting3328
Judo0112
Table Tennis1001
Mixed Badminton0101
Lawn Bowls1001

 

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

Nidhi Singh
