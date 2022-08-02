Meet the Champions Who Brought Glory For Team India In Commonwealth Games 2022 So Far

India’s medal tally rises to 13 in Birmingham CWG 2022. On day 5, Indian contingents added 4 more medals including two gold and two silver. In the ongoing commonwealth games, India is currently in the top 10 in the medal tally table. Indian contingents have won a total of 13 medals- 5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze so far. Australia is leading the race with 106 medals, including 42 gold, 32 silver, and 32 bronze medals.
Countries with their Medal Tally So Far In CWG 2022
|POS
|TEAM
|G
|S
|B
|TOTAL
|1
|Australia
|42
|32
|32
|106
|2
|England
|31
|34
|21
|86
|3
|New Zealand
|13
|7
|6
|26
|4
|Canada
|11
|16
|19
|46
|5
|South Africa
|6
|5
|5
|16
|6
|India
|5
|5
|3
|13
|7
|Scotland
|3
|8
|15
|26
|8
|Wales
|3
|2
|8
|13
|9
|Malaysia
|3
|2
|3
|8
|10
|Nigeria
|3
|1
|4
|8
|11
|Cyprus
|2
|1
|4
|7
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|0
|2
|13
|Singapore
|1
|3
|1
|5
|14
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Northern Ireland
|0
|2
|3
|5
|18
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|19
|Fiji
|0
|2
|1
|3
|20
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|1
|2
|21
|Guernsey
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Tanzania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|The Gambia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|Namibia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|1
|1
India’s medal tally & winners after Day 5 of CWG 2022
In CWG 2022, India continues to remain in sixth place in the medals tally race. India won its 13th medal on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
On day 5, India’s Women’s Fours team clinched the gold medal for the first time in Lawn bowls. India’s Men’s Table Tennis team defeated Singapore and bagged the gold medal.
The thrilling matches of India’s Mixed Badminton against Malaysia where the Indian team won the silver medal in the finals. Weightlifter, Vikas lifted 191 kg in his second lift in Clean and Jerk and won the silver medal in the Men’s 96 kg weightlifting final.
Complete list of Indian Medal Winners in CWG 2022
|Winner
|Sports
|Event
|Medal
|Mirabai Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 49kg
|Gold
|Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 67kg
|Gold
|Achinta Sheuli
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 73kg
|Gold
|Sanket Sargar
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 55kg
|Silver
|Bindyarani Devi
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 55kg
|Silver
|Gururaja Poojary
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 61kg
|Bronze
|Sushila Devi Likmabam
|Judo
|Women’s 48kg
|Silver
|Vijay Kumar Yadav
|Judo
|Men’s 60kg
|Bronze
|Harjinder Kaur
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 71kg
|Bronze
|Indian Women’s Team
|Lawn Bowls
|Women’s Fours Team
|Gold
|Vikas Thakur
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 96kg
|Silver
|Indian Team
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team
|Gold
|Indian Team
|Badminton
|Mixed Team
|Silver
India won medals in which sports so far? CWG 2022
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Tally
|Weightlifting
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Judo
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Table Tennis
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mixed Badminton
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Lawn Bowls
|1
|0
|0
|1