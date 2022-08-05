Friday, August 5, 2022
CWG 2022 Day 7- Historic Day for the Nation

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 Results- Historic Gold & Silver for India- KreedOn
The Indian team continues to enhance its medals count and put forward wonderful results on day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. With 20 medals in the kitty, India placed on 7th position on the medal tally including six gold, seven silver, and seven bronze. 

Sudhir won India’s first-ever gold medal in para-powerlifting and etched his name in the history to clinch in Para-Powerlifting at CWG. Whereas, in Men’s Long Jump, Murali Sreeshankar clinched a historic silver with a distance of 8.08m.

Commonwealth Games 2022- Day 7 Results

Athletics

India’s Murali Sreeshankar clinched a historic silver with a distance of 8.08m in the Men’s Long Jump and became the first Indian male athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the long jump.

Hima Das won her heat to qualify Women’s 200m Semifinals. Muhammed Anees Yahiya finishes 5th in the men’s Long Jump Final.

Para- Powerlifting

Sudhir bagged India’s first gold in Para-Powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games. He defeated Nigeria’s Ikechukwu Obichukwu by 0.9 points

Squash 

India’s Joshana Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal defeated Meagan Best and Amanda Haywood of Barbados 11-4, 11-4 in the round of 16

Dipika Pallikal paired with Saurav Ghosal advanced in the mixed doubles.

On the other hand, in the round of 16, India’s Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh lost to Donna Lobban and Rachael Grinham of Australia 4-11, 4-11.

 

Boxing

Indian boxer, Rohit Tokas easily defeated Xavier Mata’afa-Ikinofo of Niue by 5-0 in the Quarterfinals Welterweight 63.5kg – 67kg category.

Amit Panghal and Jaismine Lamboria reached the boxing semifinals.

 

Badminton 

Ace shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Vernon Smeed of St Helena in a straight set 21-4, 21-5 in the Men’s Singles Round of 32.

India’s Aakarshi Kashyap enters the round of 16 in the women’s singles event.

P.V. Sindhu 2–0 Fathimath Nabaaha (Maldives) – Women’s Singles Round of 32

Kidambi Srikant 2–0 Daniel Wanagaliya (Uganda) – Men’s Singles Round of 32

Hockey

India 4-1 Wales – Men’s Group Match Pool B. India qualified for the semis.

Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Joel Alleyne and Jonathan van Lange of Guyana 11-2, 11-5 in the Men’s Doubles Round of 32

Also, the pair of Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty beat Iosif Elia and Christos Savva of Cyprus 11-6, 11-5, 11-1 in the round of 32

In the women’s singles, Manika Batra beats Ching Nam Fu of Canada 11-5, 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 in the Women’s Singles Round of 32. Also, Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula enter the round of 16.

 

Lawn Bowls

Mridul Borgohain lost to 21–13 Ross Davis in the Men’s Singles Section D Round 5.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Bavleen Kaur finished 13th in the final & individual qualification in the Rhythmic Gymnastics

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today 

