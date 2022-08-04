CWG 2022 Day 6: 1st ever medal for India in High Jump & Squash | CWG 2022 Day 6 Highlights

- Advertisement -

Another day ended on a winning note for India in Commonwealth Games 2022. Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games, showed some excellent results in terms of India’s medal count. The Indian team continue to dazzle on day 6th and added 5 more medals in the kitty, including one silver and four bronze in different events.

Tejaswin Shankar won the first-ever medal for India in the high jump in CWG. In cricket, the Indian women’s team defeated Barbados by 100 runs and qualified for the semis.

-- Advertisement --

Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh clinched bronze medals in weightlifting events. Ace squash player, Saurav Ghosal produced a sensational win over England’s James Willstrop 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 in a bronze medal match. India won the first medal in squash singles at CWG ever since the sport was added in 1998.

Commonwealth Games 2022- Day 6 Results

High Jump

Tejaswin Shankar clinched the bronze medal with a best attempt of 2.22m. He became the first-ever athlete to win a medal in the high jump event in the Commonwealth Games.

Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success. @TejaswinShankar pic.twitter.com/eQcFOtSU58 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Boxing (quarterfinals)

-- Advertisement --

In the Light Flyweight category, Nikhat Zareen defeated Helen Jones from Wales. While in Men’s light heavyweight, Ashish Kumar lost to Aaron Bowen of England.

-- Advertisement --

#CommonwealthGames2022 | Nikhat Zareen beats Helen Jones of Wales to move into the semi-finals of Women's 48-50kg category; also confirms a medal for India in boxing pic.twitter.com/NEvWCxNuOB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Squash

In the men’s bronze medal match, Saurav Ghosal beat James Willstrop from England by 3-0. In the women’s plate final, Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Mary Fung-A-Fat by 3-0.

In the mixed doubles, round-of-32, Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu defeated Yeheni Kuruppu/Ravindu Laksiri by 2-1.

BRONZE FOR SAURAV! 🥉 Our talented Squash player @SauravGhosal 🎾 clinches Bronze after getting past James Willstrop of England 3-0 (11-6, 11-1, 11-4) in the Bronze medal match 🇮🇳 Way to go Saurav 🔥 Congratulations! 🇮🇳's 1st medal in Squash this #CWG2022 👏#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/At5VcvRfH0 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 3, 2022

#Squash Update India's Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Guyana's Mary Fung-A-Fat 3-0 in the Plate Final* Score: 11-7, 13-11, 11-2 Well Done Sunayna 👏 👏👏 *Plate Final is a non medal match #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/2mNAKdERcN — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 3, 2022

Weightlifting

In the men’s weightlifting, Lovepreet Singh won bronze in the 109 kg category (total- 355kg) whereas Gurdeep Singh won another bronze for India with a total lift of 390kg (167kg+223kg) in the Men’s 109+kg category.

Hardwork and dedication leads to outstanding outcomes…this is what Gurdeep Singh has shown by winning the Bronze medal in weightlifting at the CWG. He has furthered the spirit of joy among our citizens. Congratulations and best wishes to him. pic.twitter.com/DoudsoAKEG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2022

Congratulations to the talented Lovepreet Singh for winning the Bronze medal in Men's 109kg weightlifting. The young and dynamic Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calm temperament and dedication to sports. Wishing him the very best for all future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/IWZtRezGJv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2022

Judo

Indian judoka, Tulika Maan settled with silver as she lost to Sarah Adlington in the women’s +78kg final.

Congratulations👏🏻 Tulika Maan! You won the hearts with this silver medal 🥈 in Judo at #CWG2022. This win is a result of your persistence & dedication, keep Shining. We are proud of you. Best wishes for your future endeavours.#Cheer4India #TeamIndia#YuvaShakti #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/Zy9jJn0Dsd — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) August 3, 2022

Boxing

In featherweight, Mohammad Hussamuddin defeated Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the quarter-finals and thus qualified for semifinals. In women’s minimumweight, Nitu Ganghas beat Nicole Clyde (NIR).

Semifinal calling! 📞🇮🇳 IIS boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin comes out on top in the quarterfinal of Men's Boxing 57kg in #Birmingham2022. Fight for gold! 🥇#CraftingVictories #Boxing #CWG pic.twitter.com/8Ji31EBCWk — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 3, 2022

Women’s Cricket

Indian women’s team defeated Barbados by 100-runs and qualified for the semis.

Hockey

Indian women’s hockey team defeated Canada 3-2 in the last pool match and qualified for semifinal whereas Men’s hockey team produced a dominating show against Canada 8-0 in Pool B match.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport