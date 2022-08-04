Thursday, August 4, 2022
HomeEventsCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022 Day 6: 1st ever medal for India in High Jump & Squash | CWG 2022 Day 6 Highlights

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Commonwealth Games Day 6 Results- First ever medal in High Jump & Singles Squash- KreedOn
Image Source- KreedOn exclusive
Another day ended on a winning note for India in Commonwealth Games 2022. Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games, showed some excellent results in terms of India’s medal count. The Indian team continue to dazzle on day 6th and added 5 more medals in the kitty, including one silver and four bronze in different events.

Tejaswin Shankar won the first-ever medal for India in the high jump in CWG. In cricket, the Indian women’s team defeated Barbados by 100 runs and qualified for the semis.

Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh clinched bronze medals in weightlifting events. Ace squash player, Saurav Ghosal produced a sensational win over England’s James Willstrop 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 in a bronze medal match. India won the first medal in squash singles at CWG ever since the sport was added in 1998.

Commonwealth Games 2022-  Day 6 Results

High Jump

Tejaswin Shankar clinched the bronze medal with a best attempt of 2.22m. He became the first-ever athlete to win a medal in the high jump event in the Commonwealth Games.

Boxing (quarterfinals)

In the Light Flyweight category, Nikhat Zareen defeated Helen Jones from Wales. While in Men’s light heavyweight, Ashish Kumar lost to Aaron Bowen of England.

Squash 

In the men’s bronze medal match, Saurav Ghosal beat James Willstrop from England by 3-0. In the women’s plate final, Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Mary Fung-A-Fat by 3-0.

In the mixed doubles, round-of-32, Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu defeated Yeheni Kuruppu/Ravindu Laksiri by 2-1.

 

Weightlifting

In the men’s weightlifting, Lovepreet Singh won bronze in the 109 kg category (total- 355kg) whereas Gurdeep Singh won another bronze for India with a total lift of 390kg (167kg+223kg) in the Men’s 109+kg category.

 

Judo

Indian judoka, Tulika Maan settled with silver as she lost to Sarah Adlington in the women’s +78kg final.

Boxing

In featherweight, Mohammad Hussamuddin defeated Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the quarter-finals and thus qualified for semifinals. In women’s minimumweight, Nitu Ganghas beat Nicole Clyde (NIR).

 

Women’s Cricket

Indian women’s team defeated Barbados by 100-runs and qualified for the semis.

Hockey

Indian women’s hockey team defeated Canada 3-2 in the last pool match and qualified for semifinal whereas Men’s hockey team produced a dominating show against Canada 8-0 in Pool B match.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

Nidhi Singh
