CWG 2022 – Athletics | List of Indian Athletics Squad & Schedule

The Commonwealth Games 2022 or commonly known as the Birmingham games is all set to shine a light on various sports performers all around the globe. The quadrennial event is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. We expected to see a sizable Indian contingent in action. India will be among 72 Commonwealth Games Associations that will be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Lets have a look at the Indian Athletics in CWG 2022, squad, schedule etc

About Athletics

Athletics includes a variety of track and field sports events that involve competitive running, jumping, throwing, and walking. Track-and-field athletics are the oldest forms of organized sport, which evolved out of the most basic human activities.

The most common types of athletics competitions are track and field, cross country, road running, running, and racewalking.

Here’s a list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 till now.

Complete list of Indian Athletics Squad CWG 2022

Tokyo Olympic Champ, Neeraj Chopra to lead 37-member Indian athletics squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Avinash Sable – men’s 3000m steeplechase Nitender Rawat – men’s marathon M Sreeshankar – men’s long Jump Muhammed Anees Yahiya – men’s long Jump Abdulla Aboobacker – men’s triple jump Praveen Chithravel – men’s triple jump Eldhose Paul – men’s triple jump Tajinderpal Singh Toor – men’s shot put Neeraj Chopra – men’s javelin throw DP Manu – men’s javelin throw Rohit Yadav – men’s javelin throw Sandeep Kumar – men’s 10km race walk Amit Khatri – men’s 10km race walk Amoj Jacob – men’s 4x400m relay Noah Nirmal Tom – men’s 4x400m relay Tejaswin Shankar – men’s 4x400m relay Muhammed Ajmal – men’s 4x400m relay Naganathan Pandi – men’s 4x400m relay Rajesh Ramesh – men’s 4x400m relay Dhanalakshmi Sekar – women’s 100m and 4x100m relay Jyothi Yarraji – women’s 100m hurdles Aishwarya B – women’s long jump and triple jump Ancy Sojan – women’s long jump Manpreet Kaur – women’s shot put Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon – women’s discus throw Seema Punia – women’s discus throw Annu Rani – women’s javelin throw Shilpa Rani – women’s javelin throw Manju Bala Singh – women’s hammer throw Sarita Romit Singh – women’s hammer throw Bhawna Jat – women’s 10km race walk Priyanka Goswami – women’s 10km race walk Hima Das – women’s 4x100m relay Dutee Chand – women’s 4x100m relay Srabani Nanda – women’s 4x100m relay MV Jilna – women’s 4x100m relay NS Simi – women’s 4x100m relay

Indian Athletics in CWG 2022: Schedule and Venue of Athletics events in CWG 2022

2nd August 2022

14:30 – 18:00 (Local Time) Venue- – Alexander Stadium 23:00 – 2:30 (Local Time) Venue- – Alexander Stadium Events Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B

Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Men’s 100m Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds – A

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump – A & B

Women’s 800m Round 1

Women’s 100m Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds – B

Women’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1 Events Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B

Men’s 100m T45-47 Final

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s 100m T45-47 Medal Ceremony

Men’s 10000m Final

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s Heptathlon 200m

Women’s 100m T37/38 Final

Men’s 10000m Medal Ceremony

Women’s 100m T33/34 Final

3rd August 2022

14:30 – 18:00 (Local Time)- Alexander Stadium 23:00 – 2:30 (Local Time)- Alexander Stadium Events Men’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

Women’s 400m Round 1

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Rounds – A & B

Men’s 800m Round 1

Men’s 100m T11/12 Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B Events Women’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony

Women’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony

Men’s High Jump Final

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Women’s 100m Semi-finals

Women’s 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony

Men’s 100m Semi-finals

Women’s 100m T33/34 Medal Ceremony

Women’s 10000m Final

Women’s Shot Put Final

Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Men’s 100m T37/38 Final

Women’s 10000m Medal Ceremony

Men’s High Jump Medal Ceremony

Women’s 100m Final

Men’s 100m Final

4th Aug 2022

Alexander Stadium 14:30 – 17:30 (Local Time) Alexander Stadium 23:00 – 2:30 (Local Time) Events Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds

Men’s Decathlon 100m

Women’s 200m Round 1

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump – A & B

Women’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B

Men’s 1500m Round 1

Men’s 200m Round 1

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put Events Women’s Heptathlon Medal Ceremony

Women’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony

Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Medal Ceremony

Men’s 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony

Women’s 100m Medal Ceremony

Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final

Men’s Decathlon High Jump – A & B

Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s 100m Medal Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump Final

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-finals

Women’s 800m Semi-finals

Men’s 100m T11/12 Final

Men’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s Discuss Throw F42-44/F61-64 Medal Ceremony

Men’s Decathlon 400m

Men’s Long Jump Medal Ceremony

Men’s 100m T11/12 Medal Ceremony

Women’s 1500m T53/54 Final

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

5th August 2022

Alexander Stadium 14:30 – 19:30 (Local Time) Alexander Stadium 23:00 – 2:30 (Local Time) Events Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B

Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw

Women’s 1500m Round 1

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds – A

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault – A & B

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds – B Events Men’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony

Women’s 1500m T53/54 Medal Ceremony

Men’s 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put Final

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B

Men’s 200m Semi-finals

Women’s 400m Semi-finals

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

Men’s 1500m T53/54 Final

Women’s 200m Semi-finals

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s 800m Semi-finals

Men’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony

Men’s 400m Semi-finals

Men’s Decathlon 1500m

Men’s 1500m T53/54 Medal Ceremony

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

6th August 2022

Alexander Stadium 14:30 – 17:45 (Local Time) Alexander Stadium 23:00 – 2:15 (Local Time) Events Women’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony

Men’s Decathlon Medal Ceremony

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Final

Women’s 10km Race Walk Final

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Women’s 10km Race Walk Medal Ceremony

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men’s 1500m Final Events Women’s High Jump Medal Ceremony

Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Medal Ceremony

Men’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony

Men’s 1500m Medal Ceremony

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Women’s 800m Final

Men’s 5000m Final

Women’s 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

Women’s 800m Medal Ceremony

Women’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony

Women’s 200m Final

Men’s 5000m Medal Ceremony

Men’s 400m Hurdles Ceremony

Men’s 200m Final

7th August 2022

Alexander Stadium 14:30 – 17:45 (Local Time) Alexander Stadium 23:00 – 2:00 (Local Time) Events Women’s 200m Medal Ceremony

Men’s 200m Medal Ceremony

Men’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Men’s 400m Final

Women’s 400m Final

Women’s 100m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

Men’s 10km Race Walk Final

Women’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 400m Medal Ceremony

Women’s 400m Medal Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Men’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final Events Women’s 4 x 100m Medal Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Medal Ceremony

Men’s 10km Race Walk Medal Ceremony

Women’s Long Jump Final

Women’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony

Women’s 1500m Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 800m Final

Women’s 1500m Medal Ceremony

Women’s 5000m Final

Men’s 800m Medal Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women’s Long Jump Medal Ceremony

Women’s 5000m Medal Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony

