CWG 2022 – Athletics | List of Indian Athletics Squad & Schedule

The Commonwealth Games 2022 or commonly known as the Birmingham games is all set to shine a light on various sports performers all around the globe. The quadrennial event is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. We expected to see a sizable Indian contingent in action. India will be among 72 Commonwealth Games Associations that will be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Lets have a look at the Indian Athletics in CWG 2022, squad, schedule etc
About Athletics
Athletics includes a variety of track and field sports events that involve competitive running, jumping, throwing, and walking. Track-and-field athletics are the oldest forms of organized sport, which evolved out of the most basic human activities.
The most common types of athletics competitions are track and field, cross country, road running, running, and racewalking.
Here’s a list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 till now.
Complete list of Indian Athletics Squad CWG 2022
Tokyo Olympic Champ, Neeraj Chopra to lead 37-member Indian athletics squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
- Avinash Sable – men’s 3000m steeplechase
- Nitender Rawat – men’s marathon
- M Sreeshankar – men’s long Jump
- Muhammed Anees Yahiya – men’s long Jump
- Abdulla Aboobacker – men’s triple jump
- Praveen Chithravel – men’s triple jump
- Eldhose Paul – men’s triple jump
- Tajinderpal Singh Toor – men’s shot put
- Neeraj Chopra – men’s javelin throw
- DP Manu – men’s javelin throw
- Rohit Yadav – men’s javelin throw
- Sandeep Kumar – men’s 10km race walk
- Amit Khatri – men’s 10km race walk
- Amoj Jacob – men’s 4x400m relay
- Noah Nirmal Tom – men’s 4x400m relay
- Tejaswin Shankar – men’s 4x400m relay
- Muhammed Ajmal – men’s 4x400m relay
- Naganathan Pandi – men’s 4x400m relay
- Rajesh Ramesh – men’s 4x400m relay
- Dhanalakshmi Sekar – women’s 100m and 4x100m relay
- Jyothi Yarraji – women’s 100m hurdles
- Aishwarya B – women’s long jump and triple jump
- Ancy Sojan – women’s long jump
- Manpreet Kaur – women’s shot put
- Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon – women’s discus throw
- Seema Punia – women’s discus throw
- Annu Rani – women’s javelin throw
- Shilpa Rani – women’s javelin throw
- Manju Bala Singh – women’s hammer throw
- Sarita Romit Singh – women’s hammer throw
- Bhawna Jat – women’s 10km race walk
- Priyanka Goswami – women’s 10km race walk
- Hima Das – women’s 4x100m relay
- Dutee Chand – women’s 4x100m relay
- Srabani Nanda – women’s 4x100m relay
- MV Jilna – women’s 4x100m relay
- NS Simi – women’s 4x100m relay
Indian Athletics in CWG 2022: Schedule and Venue of Athletics events in CWG 2022
2nd August 2022
|14:30 – 18:00 (Local Time)
Venue- – Alexander Stadium
|23:00 – 2:30 (Local Time)
Venue- – Alexander Stadium
|Events
- Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
- Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
- Men’s 100m Round 1
- Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds – A
- Women’s Heptathlon High Jump – A & B
- Women’s 800m Round 1
- Women’s 100m Round 1
- Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds – B
- Women’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1
|
Events
- Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
- Women’s Pole Vault Final
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
- Men’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
- Men’s 100m T45-47 Final
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
- Men’s 100m T45-47 Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 10000m Final
- Women’s Discus Throw Final
- Women’s Heptathlon 200m
- Women’s 100m T37/38 Final
- Men’s 10000m Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 100m T33/34 Final
3rd August 2022
|14:30 – 18:00 (Local Time)- Alexander Stadium
|23:00 – 2:30 (Local Time)- Alexander Stadium
|Events
- Men’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1
- Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump
- Women’s 400m Round 1
- Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Rounds – A & B
- Men’s 800m Round 1
- Men’s 100m T11/12 Round 1
- Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
|Events
- Women’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony
- Women’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony
- Men’s High Jump Final
- Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw
- Women’s 100m Semi-finals
- Women’s 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 100m Semi-finals
- Women’s 100m T33/34 Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 10000m Final
- Women’s Shot Put Final
- Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final
- Women’s Heptathlon 800m
- Men’s 100m T37/38 Final
- Women’s 10000m Medal Ceremony
- Men’s High Jump Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 100m Final
- Men’s 100m Final
4th Aug 2022
|Alexander Stadium
14:30 – 17:30 (Local Time)
|Alexander Stadium
23:00 – 2:30 (Local Time)
|Events
- Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds
- Men’s Decathlon 100m
- Women’s 200m Round 1
- Men’s Decathlon Long Jump – A & B
- Women’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
- Men’s 1500m Round 1
- Men’s 200m Round 1
- Men’s Decathlon Shot Put
|Events
- Women’s Heptathlon Medal Ceremony
- Women’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony
- Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 100m Medal Ceremony
- Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final
- Men’s Decathlon High Jump – A & B
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
- Men’s 100m Medal Ceremony
- Men’s Long Jump Final
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-finals
- Women’s 800m Semi-finals
- Men’s 100m T11/12 Final
- Men’s Discus Throw Final
- Women’s Discuss Throw F42-44/F61-64 Medal Ceremony
- Men’s Decathlon 400m
- Men’s Long Jump Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 100m T11/12 Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 1500m T53/54 Final
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
5th August 2022
|Alexander Stadium
14:30 – 19:30 (Local Time)
|Alexander Stadium
23:00 – 2:30 (Local Time)
|Events
- Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
- Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1
- Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw
- Women’s 1500m Round 1
- Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
- Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
- Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds – A
- Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault – A & B
- Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds – B
|Events
- Men’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 1500m T53/54 Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
- Men’s Shot Put Final
- Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
- Men’s 200m Semi-finals
- Women’s 400m Semi-finals
- Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
- Men’s 1500m T53/54 Final
- Women’s 200m Semi-finals
- Women’s Triple Jump Final
- Men’s 800m Semi-finals
- Men’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 400m Semi-finals
- Men’s Decathlon 1500m
- Men’s 1500m T53/54 Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
6th August 2022
|Alexander Stadium
14:30 – 17:45 (Local Time)
|Alexander Stadium
23:00 – 2:15 (Local Time)
|Events
- Women’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony
- Men’s Decathlon Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony
- Women’s High Jump Final
- Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Final
- Women’s 10km Race Walk Final
- Men’s Hammer Throw Final
- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
- Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
- Women’s 10km Race Walk Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
- Men’s 1500m Final
|Events
- Women’s High Jump Medal Ceremony
- Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Medal Ceremony
- Men’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 1500m Medal Ceremony
- Women’s Hammer Throw Final
- Men’s Pole Vault Final
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
- Women’s 800m Final
- Men’s 5000m Final
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
- Women’s 800m Medal Ceremony
- Women’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 200m Final
- Men’s 5000m Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Ceremony
- Men’s 200m Final
7th August 2022
|Alexander Stadium
14:30 – 17:45 (Local Time)
|Alexander Stadium
23:00 – 2:00 (Local Time)
|Events
- Women’s 200m Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 200m Medal Ceremony
- Men’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony
- Men’s Triple Jump Final
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
- Men’s 400m Final
- Women’s 400m Final
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 10km Race Walk Final
- Women’s Javelin Throw Final
- Men’s 400m Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 400m Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
- Men’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
|Events
- Women’s 4 x 100m Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 10km Race Walk Medal Ceremony
- Women’s Long Jump Final
- Women’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 1500m Final
- Men’s Javelin Throw Final
- Men’s 800m Final
- Women’s 1500m Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 5000m Final
- Men’s 800m Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
- Women’s Long Jump Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 5000m Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
- Men’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony
