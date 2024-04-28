CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: The stage is set for an electrifying showdown between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). As the 46th match of the series unfolds at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, cricket enthusiasts are in for a treat on Sunday, 27 April 2024, with the match scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST.

-- Advertisement --

Both teams are gearing up for a fierce battle. For CSK, the trio of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and the ever-reliable MS Dhoni are expected to lead the charge, bringing their A-game to the forefront. Meanwhile, SRH is banking on the prowess of Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma to deliver match-winning performances.

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to favor bowlers, offering assistance to both pace and spin. With an average first innings score of 160, teams winning the toss may opt to bowl first to exploit the favorable bowling conditions.

-- Advertisement --

As the players take to the field, CSK will be relying on their home advantage and recent form to outshine SRH. However, SRH, backed by their formidable lineup and recent momentum, are poised to give them a tough fight.

CSK vs SRH Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match CSK vs SRH, 46th Match Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Sunday, 27 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for CSK vs SRH Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja , Shivam Dube SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Weather forecast for SRH vs CSK match Temperature: 35°C Humidity: 68% Precipitation: 10% Wind: 21 km/h Pitch conditions for SRH vs CSK Pitch Behavior: Bowling-friendly Best Suited To: Pace and spin Average 1st Innings Score: 160 Toss Factor in SRH vs CSK Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. SRH vs CSK Head-to-head CSK – 14 wins SRH – 6 wins Tata IPL squads – SRH vs CSK CSK squad : Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane , Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk). SRH Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

-- Advertisement --

Impact Players

CSK: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mithcell Santner

SRH: Travis Head, Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Pat Cummins, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur, Rahman, Mayank Markande

-- Advertisement --

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Heinrich Klaasen, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Matheesha Pathirana, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Tushar Deshpande

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: The start of the 2024 season was splendid for the wicketkeeper batter of SRH. Despite the dip in his form in recent matches, Klaasen is someone to have in your dream team. The conditions favor his batting style and hence he should get a place in the team.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Riding on his recent fine form, particularly highlighted in the recent clash against LSG. He scored 108 runs in 60 balls which comprised of 12 fours and 3 sixes. Gaikwad is anticipated to play a pivotal role with the bat in the forthcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma: Following his remarkable display in multiple matches, Sharma emerges as a must-have pick. His ability to stabilize the innings or accelerate as required provides a crucial balance to the team’s batting lineup. He can take the game away in the initial six overs of the game.

Shivam Dube: Dube’s presence is indispensable in the batting order. Whether holding the fort or unleashing aggressive cameos, he consistently adds substantial runs to his team’s tally, complemented by his prowess in the field. In the last game against LSG, he scored 66 runs in 27 balls with 7 maximums and 3 fours.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja: With his proficiency in the lower middle-order batting and potent left-arm spin, Jadeja stands out as an invaluable asset. His exceptional athleticism in the field further solidifies his status as a must-pick for fantasy teams.

Aiden Markram: Markram is poised to make a significant impact with his dual prowess in batting and bowling, offering a crucial balance to the team’s composition, thereby enhancing his value as a fantasy pick.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Pat Cummins: With expectations soaring high for stellar performances both with the bat and ball, Cummins’ versatility promises substantial fantasy points. His potential to deliver under pressure situations adds an extra dimension to Dream11 teams.

Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana has been a key factor for Chennai Super Kings in their victories. Despite missing initial matches in the tournament, the Sri Lankan speedster has bagged 11 wickets in just 5 matches.

T Natarajan: Anticipated to bamboozle opposition batsmen with his deceptive variations and pinpoint yorkers, Natarajan is slated to play a pivotal role in stemming the flow of runs, making him a vital cog in Dream11 teams.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pat Cummins

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

MS Dhoni and Travis Head

Must Picks for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Abhishek Sharma

Matheesha Pathirana

Pat Cummins

Risky choices for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Daryl Mitchell

Shahbaz Ahmed

Who will win today’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Although SRH has been flying high in this year’s IPL, CSK’s home advantage coupled with their recent form could give the yellow army a slight edge in today’s match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big