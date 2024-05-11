Sunday, May 12, 2024
CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Associated Press
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction: In the 61st match of IPL 2024, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. Both teams are in dire need of a win to revive their campaigns, making this encounter crucial in the context of the tournament. Let’s dissect the key factors leading into this matchup:

CSK suffered a setback in their previous outing against the Gujarat Titans, failing to chase down a mammoth total set by the opposition. With inconsistencies creeping into their performances, CSK finds themselves in a precarious position, needing a victory to stay afloat in the playoff race.

Similarly, RR’s form has taken a hit with consecutive losses in their recent fixtures. Despite a strong start to the season, RR’s momentum has dwindled, posing a challenge for Sanju Samson and his men to reclaim their winning ways. A win against CSK would not only boost their confidence but also bolster their position on the points table.

CSK is likely to field a formidable lineup consisting of experienced campaigners such as Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni and Moeen Ali alongside promising talents like Ruturaj Gaikwad and DJ Mitchell. With a balanced combination of batting and bowling, CSK will aim to deliver a clinical performance to overcome RR’s challenge.

RR will depend on Buttler, Jaiswal, and Samson for batting, while Ashwin and Boult strengthen their bowling. The Chepauk pitch favors chasing, with dew impacting the game later. The toss-winning captain may choose to bowl first due to cloud cover and daytime conditions.

CSK vs RR Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match CSK vs RR, 61st Match
Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match Start Time 3:30 PM IST – Wednesday, 12 May 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for CSK vs RR Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma
Weather forecast for CSK vs RR match Temperature: 34°C

Precipitation: 10%

Humidity: 67%

Wind: 24 km/h
Pitch conditions for CSK vs RR Pitch Behavior: Bowling-friendly

Best Suited To: Pace and spin

Average 1st Innings Score: 160
Toss Factor in CSK vs RR Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
CSK vs RR Head-to-head CSK – 15 wins

RR – 13 wins
CSK vs RR Tata IPL squads CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk).

RR Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, SV Samson (C), R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, DC Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kunal Singh Rathore, D Ferreira, T Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, NA Saini, N Burger, KR Sen, A Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Abid Mushtaq, TK Kotian

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

Probable Playing XI for RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubam Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players

CSK: Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary

RR: Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tanush Kotian, Kunal Singh Rathore

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for CSK vs RR | Today’s Match Prediction

CSK vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur

CSK vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

CSK vs RR dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Jos Buttler, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Rovman, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: Accumulating 471 runs at a strike rate of 163, Samson’s batting prowess and ability to anchor innings make him a dependable fantasy pick.

Jos Buttler: With 338 runs at a strike rate of 146 Buttler’s explosive batting at the top order makes him a game-changer in fantasy cricket.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Riding on his recent fine form, Gaikwad is expected to play a pivotal role with the bat in the forthcoming game. The Chennai Skipper has been instrumental this season, amassing 541 runs at an impressive strike rate of 145. 

Shivam Dube: The versatile all-rounder for CSK has showcased remarkable consistency. He has accumulated 371 runs at an impressive strike rate of 170.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja: While his recent scores may not have reached the heights he’d hope for, his adaptability and commitment to the team’s cause remain commendable

Riyan Parag: With 436 runs at a strike rate of 156, Parag’s aggressive batting style and consistent performances make him a valuable addition to any fantasy team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Tushar Deshpande: Tushar has been a key asset with his ability to take wickets. This season he has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 24.64.

Yuzvendra Chahal: With 14 wickets to his name, Chahal’s ability to pick crucial wickets in the middle overs makes him a valuable fantasy asset.

Captain Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson

Vice-captain Prediction

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

Must Picks for CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Risky choices for CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings

While RR holds momentum from their recent performances, CSK home support make them favorites in today’s match.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
POPULAR POSTS

