Thursday, March 21, 2024
CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: The cricketing world is at the edge of its seat as the curtains rise for the grand opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The iconic league kicks off with an electrifying clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic MA. Chidambaram Stadium (also known as Chepauk).

CSK, coming off a successful season, faces RCB in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Can Mahendra Singh Dhoni lead CSK to another triumphant season, or will Virat Kohli’s RCB emerge victorious in the opener? With both teams boasting top-notch talent, anticipation runs high as fans gear up for an exhilarating start to the tournament.

CSK vs RCB Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match CSK vs RCB – Tata IPL Opener
Match Date Tuesday, March 22nd, 2024
Match Time 8:00 pm IST
Venue MA. Chidambaram Stadium

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for CSK vs RCB Tata IPL

Key Players in Form CSK top performers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube

RCB top performers: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli,
Weather forecast Temperature: 31°C

Humidity: 75%

Wind Speed: 18 km/hr

Precipitation: None
Pitch conditions The pitch at MA. Chidambaram Stadium favors spinners and medium pacers. Batters will have to make the full use of the powerplay and avoid losing early wickets in the game to post a decent total.
Toss Factor Both teams may opt to bowl first, considering the dew factor later in the game, aiming to capitalize on favorable conditions.
CSK vs RCB Head-to-head Matches Played: 31

CSK Win: 20

RCB Win: 10

No Result: 1
CSK vs RCB Tata IPL squads CSK squad: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Daryl Mitchell, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande ​

RCB squad: Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal

Probable playing XI for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mahesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Probable playing XI for RCB

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj

Impact players

CSK: Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary

RCB: Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror 

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for CSK vs RCB | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ajinkya Rahane, Glenn Maxwell, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Mahesh Theekshana, Karn Sharma

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni is a seasoned campaigner known for his match-winning abilities and can fetch significant points as a wicketkeeper.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad averages 38.42 in the T20 Format. Moreover, his record at this venue makes him a must pick batter for this match.

Faf du Plessis: The RCB Skipper must get a place in your team for his consistency and experience. The Former CSK player has scored 3 Fifty plus scores in his last 5 T20 Matches.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Glenn Maxwell: His ability to score runs quickly and utilizing the conditions with the ball in his hands makes him a must have player.

Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra is expected to take the field in the opening encounter against RCB. His T20 Stats doesn’t seem promising enough. However, his recent form gets him into the list of must have players.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mohammed Siraj: Siraj has been a leading pacer for RCB in recent times. His ability to swing the ball might be helpful in scalping early wickets.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is the key bowler for CSK, especially in the initial overs. His ability to move the new ball makes him a bowler to watch out for. Also, Deepak can strike the ball while batting as tail if needed.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Faf du Plessis
  • Virat Kohli

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Shivam Dube
  • Mohammed Siraj

Must Picks for CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

  • MS Dhoni
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Faf du Plessis
  • Virat Kohli
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Shivam Dube

Risky choices for CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

With both teams possessing formidable lineups, predicting the winner is challenging. However, considering CSK’s strong track record and home advantage, they might hold the edge in the opening encounter against RCB.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


