Wednesday, May 1, 2024
CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today's Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

CSK vs PBKS dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: CricTracker
5 mins read
Updated:
CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: In Match 49 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK is currently positioned third in the standings with five wins in nine games and PBKS is struggling with just three wins in nine outings. 

The MA Chidambaram Stadium traditionally favors spinners, offering them ample assistance. However, pacers will look to provide variations to make an impact. Teams batting first have posted an average run rate of 8.81 since IPL 2023, indicating that a competitive total is achievable on this surface.

CSK holds a slight edge in the overall H2H record against PBKS, having won 15 out of the 28 encounters. However, PBKS has been dominant in recent matches, winning their last four encounters against CSK. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK has the upper hand, having won four out of seven meetings.

PBKS have displayed glimpses of brilliance throughout the tournament, with several matches going down to the wire. Their recent successful run chase against KKR, where they chased down 262 runs, showcases their potential to deliver under pressure. However, they’ll need to maintain consistency against an experienced CSK side.

CSK vs PBKS Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match CSK vs PBKS, 49th Match
Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Wednesday, 1 May 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for CSK vs PBKS Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form
Weather forecast for CSK vs PBKS match
  • Temperature: 34°C
  • Precipitation: 10%
  • Humidity: 67%
  • Wind: 24 km/h
Pitch conditions for CSK vs PBKS
  • Pitch Behavior: Bowling-friendly
  • Best Suited To: Pace and spin
  • Average 1st Innings Score: 160
Toss Factor in CSK vs PBKS Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
CSK vs PBKS Head-to-head
  • CSK – 15 wins
  • PBKS – 13 wins
Tata IPL squads – CSK vs PBKS CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk).

PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ajinkya Rahane, M Ali, DJ Mitchell, Shivam Dube, RA Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Sam Curran (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players

CSK: Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Devon Conway, Shardul Thakur

PBKS: Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mithcell, Shashank Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Rahul Chahar

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

MS Dhoni, Jonny Bairstow, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Jonny Bairstow: This experienced Englishman’s prowess as a clean hitter of the ball makes him a match-winner capable of single-handedly turning the tide for his team. Acquired by PBKS for Rs 6.75 crores, his impact was evident in a stellar performance against KKR this season, where he blazed to an unbeaten 108*. Across seven matches, he has amassed 204 runs at an average of 34.00, striking at an impressive rate of 168.60.

Batsmen Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Riding on his recent fine form, Gaikwad is expected to play a pivotal role with the bat in the forthcoming game. The Chennai Skipper has been instrumental this season, amassing 447 runs at an impressive average of 63.86. 

Shivam Dube: The versatile all-rounder for CSK has showcased remarkable consistency. He has accumulated 350 runs at an impressive average of 58.33, striking at a rate of 172.41. His highest score this season stands at an unbeaten 66*.

Shashank Singh: Keeping Shashank Singh in your dream team will give you some important points. He has scored some crucial runs and have won the game for the side.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja’s versatility has been on display this season for the Chennai Super Kings, as he’s been called upon to bat across various positions from 4 to 7. While his recent scores may not have reached the heights he’d hope for, his adaptability and commitment to the team’s cause remain commendable

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana has been a key asset with his ability to take wickets, particularly in the last five overs, where he has claimed 27 wickets, second-most since 2023.

Arshdeep Singh: The standout bowler for the Punjab Kings has consistently delivered strong performances for his team this season. With 12 wickets to his name in nine matches, he maintains an economy rate of 9.64, placing him sixth in the race for the coveted Purple Cap. 

Harshal Patel: Patel has truly shone as a bowler, setting the standard high by claiming an impressive tally of 14 scalps so far. He is currently ranked joint-second in the Purple Cap race. 

Captain Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jonny Bairstow

Vice-captain Prediction

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

Must Picks for CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Risky choices for CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings?

While PBKS holds momentum from their recent performances, CSK’s overall consistency and depth across all departments make them favorites in today’s match. 

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

LEAVE A REPLY

