CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 39 of the IPL 2024 on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. In the ongoing tournament, the Kings have won four matches and lost three matches, currently occupying third place in the points table. They aim to regain their winning momentum. Meanwhile, the Super Giants have also won four matches and lost three, currently holding fifth place in the points table. They seek to maintain their winning streak.

-- Advertisement --

The Super Giants are determined to sustain their momentum, while the Super Kings are eager to avenge their last match against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium. This match holds significance for both teams in the context of the tournament’s future.

In the previous game for the Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial innings of 57(40) after a top-order collapse, supported by Ajinkya Rahane’s 36(24) and MS Dhoni‘s unbeaten 28*(9). Matheesha Pathirana’s impressive bowling figures of 4-0-29-1 contributed significantly, although lacking support from other bowlers.

-- Advertisement --

For the Super Giants in their last game, KL Rahul’s brilliant 82(53) on a slow pitch led the team to chase down a decent total with one over to spare. Quinton De Kock’s 54(43) also played a crucial role in their victory. Krunal Pandya’s economical bowling figures of 3-0-16-2 and Marcus Stoinis’ supportive bowling performance of 2-0-7-1 were instrumental in restricting CSK to a manageable total.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match CSK vs LSG, 39th Match Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Tuesday, 23 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live StreaCSKng JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for CSK vs LSG Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form CSK Top Performers – MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mustafizur Rahman

– MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mustafizur Rahman LSG Top Performers– KL Rahul, Mayank Yadav, Q de Kock Weather forecast for CSK vs LSG match Temperature : 35°C

: 35°C Humidity : 68%

: 68% Wind : 21 km/h

: 21 km/h Precipitation: 10% Pitch conditions for CSK vs LSG Pitch Behavior : Bowling-friendly

: Bowling-friendly Best Suited To : Pace and spin

: Pace and spin Average 1st Innings Score: 160 Toss Factor in CSK vs LSG Team winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. CSK vs LSG Head-to-head Total Matches – 4

– 4 CSK won – 1

– 1 LSG won – 2

– 2 No Result– 1 CSK vs LSG Tata IPL squads CSK: Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, RD Gaikwad (C), S Dubey, DJ Mitchell, MS Dhoni (wk), RA Jadeja, DL Chahar, Shardul Thakur, TU Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sameer Rizvi, MM Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, AJ Mandal, A Avanish, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, M Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary LSG: Q de Kock, KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, A Badoni, MP Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, KH Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, YS Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal, AJ Turner, PN Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, Kyle Mayers, Mayank Yadav, Shivam Mavi, DJ Willey, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arshad Khan, A Mishra, Manimaran Siddharth, MJ Henry

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, R Gaikwad (C), S Dubey, D Mitchell, MS Dhoni (wk), R Jadeja, D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Probable Playing XI for LSG

Q de Kock, KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, A Badoni, M Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, K Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Y Thakur

-- Advertisement --

Impact Players

CSK: Matheesha Pathirana, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner

LSG: M Siddharth, Amit Mishra, K. Gowtham and Prerak Mankad

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Krunal Pandya, Matheesha Pathirana, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

-- Advertisement --

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur

Wicket Keeper Prediction

MS Dhoni: MSD is back at his best. Be it striking the ball deep into the stands or active presence behind the stumps, Mahi is our pick for the wicketkeeping position for CSK vs LSG at Chepauk.

Batsmen Prediction

KL Rahul: KL Rahul has been in fine touch. He has been middling the ball well and playing the role of an anchor for LSG, enabling the Super Giants to build a solid foundation at the top.

Quinton de Kock: The former South African captain on his day can destroy any bowling lineup. He has shown glimpses of his peak in this year’s IPL. LSG would hope that he takes charge against the Yellow Army on Tuesday at the fortress, named “Chepauk.”

Shivam Dube: His gargantuan six hitting abilities make him a top pick for today’s match between CSK nad LSG. Dube has been consistently performing well this year, making a massive impact in the middle overs. He can finish the game as well, making him a must-have batsmen.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja: Jaddu is coming on the back of some brilliant allround performances. At Chepauk, where the pitch supports spinners, Jadeja can make LSG batting lineup tumble.

Krunal Pandya: The senior Pandya brother is yet to show his impact in this year’s campaign for Lucknow. However, his abilities with both the bat, ball, as well as on the field, makes him an X-factor in today’s match. This is especially true given the favorable conditions that the Chennai pitch offers.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafiz’s deceptive variations and pinpoint accuracy make him a potent fantasy pick. This year, he has been troubling batsmen left, right, and center, and picking up crucial wickets consistently. In Chennai, he can be the death nail that LSG batters would hope to avoud.

Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi’s attacking leg-spin will be lethal under conditions that Chennai has to offer. His ability to contain the opposition’s scoring rate while taking wickets adds significant value to any Dream11 team.

Tushar Deshpande: Deshpande’s pace, aggression, and ability to generate bounce make him a valuable fantasy asset. The young talent has consistently performed in his team’s favor, whenever his captain gave him the ball. That shows why MSD (read Gaikwad) has put their trust on him.

Captain Prediction

KL Rahul and MS Dhoni

Vice-captain Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja and Nicholas Pooran

Must Picks for CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul

Quinton de Kock

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni

Mustafizur Rahman

Ravi Bishnoi

Risky choices for CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Rachin Ravindra

Sameer Rizvi

Who will win today’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants?

LSG’s recent form has been impressive, especially with their key players performing consistently. However, CSK might have a slight advantage playing at their home ground with their spin-friendly pitch.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big