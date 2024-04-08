Monday, April 8, 2024
CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

CSK vs KKR IPL Dream11 Prediction - Tips By Experts - KreedOn
Image Source- News18
5 mins read
Updated:
CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be an intriguing battle between two teams with contrasting recent forms. While KKR is riding high on confidence with an unbeaten streak, CSK is eager to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

CSK has had a rollercoaster ride in the tournament so far, winning their first two matches convincingly but faltering in the next two encounters. On the other hand, KKR has displayed dominant performances, winning all three matches they have played.

In their previous encounters, CSK has had the upper hand, winning 18 out of 29 matches against KKR. However, recent form suggests that KKR might be a tough nut to crack for CSK this time.

CSK vs KKR Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match CSK vs KKR, 22nd Match
Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Monday, 8 April 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for CSK vs KKR Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja

KKR: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh
Weather forecast for CSK vs KKR match
  • Temperature: 34°C
  • Humidity: 68%
  • Precipitation: 10%
  • Wind: 21 km/h
Pitch conditions for CSK vs KKR
  • Pitch Behavior: Bowling-friendly
  • Best Suited To: Pace and spin
  • Average 1st Innings Score: 160
Toss Factor in CSK vs KKR Team winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
CSK vs KKR Head-to-head
  • CSK – 18 wins
  • KKR – 10 wins
  • No result – 1
CSK vs KKR Tata IPL squads CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk).

KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Probable Playing XI for CSK

RD Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, MM Ali, DJ Mitchell, S Dubey, RA Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), DL Chahar, TU Deshpande, M Theekshana

Probable Playing XI for KKR

PD Salt (wk), SP Narine, VR Iyer, S Iyer (C), RK Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, AD Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, H Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Players

CSK: Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Shardul Thakur

KKR: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for CSK vs KKR | Today’s Match Prediction

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Image

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sunil Narine (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell (vc), MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Starc, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dubey, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Image

PD Salt (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell (c), S Narine (vc), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, DJ Mitchell, Ramandeep Singh, Rachin Ravindra, H Rana, RA Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: MSD is a reliable pick in terms of both his glovework and batting abilities. In the game against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni showed that he still has got the rigor to hit huge sixes. If he gets time in the middle, he can turn into a nightmare for opposition bowlers.

Batsmen Prediction

Rinku Singh (KKR): With the potential to deliver explosive innings, Singh can make a significant impact for KKR with his powerful batting display.

Daryl Mitchell: Daryl Mitchell’s adaptability to various match scenarios makes him a must-have in the batting lineup. He has a solid technique and can rotate the strike efficiently.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad has got the ability to build partnerships and dictate the tempo of the game. He has terrific timing and the ability to find gaps effortlessly. He can deliver match-winning performances on his day.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja is a proven match-winner. He has exceptional skills in both bowling, batting and fielding. Whenever CSK is in trouble, Jadeja picks his team out of the rut almost single-handedly. Although he is yet to show his peak form in this year’s IPL, one cannot ignore his potential.

Andre Russell: What else remains to be said about this game-changer. His brute force has won KKR matches over and over again. He is in excellent form in this IPL and on his day he can single-handedly destroyed the opposition bowling lineup.

Sunil Narine: Narine is in terrific form and in the last few games he has played the role of the perfect opener for KKR. Besides, his intelligent bowling has also proven economical.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mitchell Starc: Starc’s pace and precision can trouble CSK’s batsmen. His lethal bowling coupled with Chepauk’s swing-friendly conditions will be challenging for CSK.

Harshit Rana: Rana is set to pose a challenge to CSK’s batsmen. Rana picked up crucial wickets in recent games for KKR and has shown that he can bowl under pressure without being hit for too many runs.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is known for striking early and providing crucial breakthroughs, Chahar’s all round abilities often set the tone for CSK. His accuracy and control make him a difficult proposition for batsmen to handle, particularly in the powerplay overs.

Captain Prediction

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

Vice-captain Prediction

Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh

Must Picks for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

  • S Narine
  • A Russell
  • Rinku Singh
  • Shivam Dubey
  • Varun Chakravarthy

Risky choices for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

  • Suyash Sharma
  • Shardul Thakur

Who will win today’s match between CSK vs KKR?

The momentum seems to be with KKR. With their impressive form and balanced performances, KKR is predicted to continue their winning streak and emerge victorious in this encounter. If they win this match, they will reclaim the top of the points table based on NRR (net run rate).

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn't promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

 

