Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketCSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans...
-- Advertisement --

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

CSK vs GT IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips By Experts | KreedOn
Image Source- Sporting News
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
6 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are poised to lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. This match will be as a litmus test for the tactical acumen of the two newly appointed captains, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

-- Advertisement --

Renowned for their elegant stroke play, both Gill and Gaikwad, are leading their respective sides. Both will aim to build on the momentum gained from recent victories. Gaikwad, stepping into the shoes of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, led CSK to a commanding six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opener. Meanwhile, Gill showcased his leadership prowess as GT clinched a hard-fought victory against Mumbai Indians.

GT seeks to bolster its batting lineup after a lackluster performance against Mumbai Indians. Gill and veteran Wriddhiman Saha are expected to lead the charge, with middle-order batsmen like Azmatullah Omarzai and David Miller aiming to make significant contributions. Spinners Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore are poised to play crucial roles on the sluggish Chepauk track.

-- Advertisement --

CSK vs GT Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Match Prediction

Match Number 7
Match Date Tuesday, March 26
Match Time 7:30 PM IST
Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for CSK vs GT Tata IPL

Here’s the expert advice on forming your Dream11 team for the CSK vs GT match.

Key Players in Form: CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja

GT: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha
Weather Forecast for CSK vs GT Match:
  • Temperature: 31°C
  • Humidity: 71%
  • Wind Speed: 19 km/hr
  • Precipitation: None
Pitch Conditions for the CSK vs GT Match: The Chepauk pitch is likely to offer good batting conditions, with minimal assistance to the bowlers.
Toss Factor in CSK vs GT Match: Toss may not play a significant role. Both teams can deliver a balanced performance irrespective of the toss result.
CSK vs GT Head-to-Head Record:
  • Matches Played: 5
  • Chennai Super Kings won: 2
  • Gujarat Titans won: 3
Chennai Super Kings Squad: (List of players) Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk).
Gujarat Titans Squad: (List of players) Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

Probable Playing XI for GT

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson

Impact Players

CSK: Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali

-- Advertisement --

GT: Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for CSK vs GT | Today’s Match Prediction |

CSK vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Amatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, Spencer Johnson

CSK vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

-- Advertisement --

MS Dhoni, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Sai Sudharsan, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: MSD ensures reliability in both his glovework and batting prowess. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed makes him a valuable asset, capable of fetching significant points for fantasy teams. Hence, Dhoni stands as our recommended pick for wicket-keeper if you want a blend of proficiency and reliability.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Daryl Mitchell: The versatile Daryl Mitchell has a dynamic batting style. Furthermore, his adaptability to various match scenarios makes him a must-have in the batting lineup. He has a solid technique and can rotate the strike efficiently. Whether it’s anchoring the innings or playing aggressive cameos, Mitchell’s versatility makes him a valuable asset. He can consistently contribute significant runs to his team’s total. Besides, he is a good fielder.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad has captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts with his elegant strokeplay and composed captaincy. As a top-order batsman, Gaikwad possesses the ability to build partnerships and dictate the tempo of the game. With his exquisite timing and ability to find the gaps effortlessly, Gaikwad has the potential to deliver match-winning performances, making him a highly sought-after pick in our fantasy cricket lineups.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill epitomizes class and elegance with his batting prowess. Equipped with a wide range of shots and impeccable technique, Gill exudes confidence at the crease. He can dominate bowling attacks at will with his exquisite strokeplay. Whether it’s facing pace or spin, Gill’s ability to read the game and play according to the situation makes him a formidable opponent for any bowling lineup. On his day, Gill has the potential to single-handedly change the course of a match.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra has played the role of a versatile all-rounder known. He can contribute with both bat and ball. With a solid technique and a wide array of shots, Ravindra is capable of stabilizing the innings and accelerating the run rate when needed. Moreover, his effective left-arm spin adds another dimension to his game, providing crucial breakthroughs for his team.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is a match-winner with exceptional skills in both batting and bowling. Jadeja can be destructive in the lower middle order with the bat, capable of scoring quick runs and finishing innings with finesse. Additionally, his left-arm orthodox spin bowling is a potent weapon, often troubling even the best batsmen with his accuracy and variations. With his athleticism in the field adding further value to his contributions, Jadeja stands as a must-have pick.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is a crafty swing bowler with the ability to move the ball both ways. With his ability to strike early and provide crucial breakthroughs, Chahar often sets the tone for the bowling innings. His accuracy and control make him a difficult proposition for batsmen to handle, particularly in the powerplay overs. With a knack for picking up wickets at crucial junctures, Chahar emerges as a valuable asset in Dream11 teams.

Mustafizur Rahman: Known for his deceptive variations and clever change-ups, Mustafizur Rahman is a crafty left-arm seamer capable of outsmarting batsmen with his subtle variations. With his ability to bowl effective yorkers and slower balls, Rahman can put batsmen under pressure and restrict the flow of runs in the death overs.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is a game-changer with his lethal leg-spin bowling. With his impeccable control and ability to spin the ball sharply, Rashid can bamboozle batsmen. His economical bowling in the middle overs puts pressure on the opposition, forcing them to take risks against him.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad are strong captaincy options.

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja are recommended for the vice-captaincy role.

Must Picks for CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Shubman Gill
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Rashid Khan

Risky Choices for CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction

  • Tushar Deshpande
  • Vijay Shankar
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Umesh Yadav

Who Will Win Today’s Match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans?

Based on the analysis and predictions, Chennai Super Kings are expected to win the match. CSK has started the current season with a convincing win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They are in good form and have momentum on their side. The Chennai side boasts a well-balanced squad with experienced players, complemented by young promising talents. Besides, the match is being played at Chepauk – CSK’s fortress. Whistlepodu will be loud.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,...
Cricket

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: The clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,...
Cricket

The Top 10 Best Bowling Figures in the History of IPL: Phenomenal Bowling Spells

Ikshaku Kashyap -
In the fiery world of the IPL, where long sixes and boundaries are common, bowlers often find themselves overshadowed...
Cricket

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match

KreedOn Network -
RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: The thrilling saga of IPL 2024 continues as Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super...
News

Indian Open Throws Competition 2024: Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Abha Khatua Claim Shot Put Titles

Harshal Barot -
Tajinderpal Singh Toor rclinchеd thе mеn's shot-put gold at thе 2024 Indian Open Throws Competition in Patiala, Punjab, throwing...
Cricket

‘Abey sans to lene de Usko’ – Virat Kohli’s Hilarious Banter with Ravindra Jadeja During CSK vs RCB Goes Viral

Harshal Barot -
Chеnnai Supеr Kings dеfеatеd RCB by six wickеts in thе IPL 2024 opеnеr, continuing thеir winning strеak against Bеngaluru...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019