CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are poised to lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. This match will be as a litmus test for the tactical acumen of the two newly appointed captains, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Renowned for their elegant stroke play, both Gill and Gaikwad, are leading their respective sides. Both will aim to build on the momentum gained from recent victories. Gaikwad, stepping into the shoes of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, led CSK to a commanding six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opener. Meanwhile, Gill showcased his leadership prowess as GT clinched a hard-fought victory against Mumbai Indians.

GT seeks to bolster its batting lineup after a lackluster performance against Mumbai Indians. Gill and veteran Wriddhiman Saha are expected to lead the charge, with middle-order batsmen like Azmatullah Omarzai and David Miller aiming to make significant contributions. Spinners Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore are poised to play crucial roles on the sluggish Chepauk track.

CSK vs GT Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Match Prediction

Match Number 7 Match Date Tuesday, March 26 Match Time 7:30 PM IST Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for CSK vs GT Tata IPL

Here’s the expert advice on forming your Dream11 team for the CSK vs GT match.

Key Players in Form: CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja GT: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha Weather Forecast for CSK vs GT Match: Temperature: 31°C

Humidity: 71%

Wind Speed: 19 km/hr

Precipitation: None Pitch Conditions for the CSK vs GT Match: The Chepauk pitch is likely to offer good batting conditions, with minimal assistance to the bowlers. Toss Factor in CSK vs GT Match: Toss may not play a significant role. Both teams can deliver a balanced performance irrespective of the toss result. CSK vs GT Head-to-Head Record: Matches Played: 5

Chennai Super Kings won: 2

Gujarat Titans won: 3 Chennai Super Kings Squad: (List of players) Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk). Gujarat Titans Squad: (List of players) Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

Probable Playing XI for GT

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson

Impact Players

CSK: Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali

GT: Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for CSK vs GT | Today’s Match Prediction |

CSK vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Amatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, Spencer Johnson

CSK vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

MS Dhoni, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Sai Sudharsan, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: MSD ensures reliability in both his glovework and batting prowess. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed makes him a valuable asset, capable of fetching significant points for fantasy teams. Hence, Dhoni stands as our recommended pick for wicket-keeper if you want a blend of proficiency and reliability.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Daryl Mitchell: The versatile Daryl Mitchell has a dynamic batting style. Furthermore, his adaptability to various match scenarios makes him a must-have in the batting lineup. He has a solid technique and can rotate the strike efficiently. Whether it’s anchoring the innings or playing aggressive cameos, Mitchell’s versatility makes him a valuable asset. He can consistently contribute significant runs to his team’s total. Besides, he is a good fielder.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad has captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts with his elegant strokeplay and composed captaincy. As a top-order batsman, Gaikwad possesses the ability to build partnerships and dictate the tempo of the game. With his exquisite timing and ability to find the gaps effortlessly, Gaikwad has the potential to deliver match-winning performances, making him a highly sought-after pick in our fantasy cricket lineups.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill epitomizes class and elegance with his batting prowess. Equipped with a wide range of shots and impeccable technique, Gill exudes confidence at the crease. He can dominate bowling attacks at will with his exquisite strokeplay. Whether it’s facing pace or spin, Gill’s ability to read the game and play according to the situation makes him a formidable opponent for any bowling lineup. On his day, Gill has the potential to single-handedly change the course of a match.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra has played the role of a versatile all-rounder known. He can contribute with both bat and ball. With a solid technique and a wide array of shots, Ravindra is capable of stabilizing the innings and accelerating the run rate when needed. Moreover, his effective left-arm spin adds another dimension to his game, providing crucial breakthroughs for his team.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is a match-winner with exceptional skills in both batting and bowling. Jadeja can be destructive in the lower middle order with the bat, capable of scoring quick runs and finishing innings with finesse. Additionally, his left-arm orthodox spin bowling is a potent weapon, often troubling even the best batsmen with his accuracy and variations. With his athleticism in the field adding further value to his contributions, Jadeja stands as a must-have pick.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is a crafty swing bowler with the ability to move the ball both ways. With his ability to strike early and provide crucial breakthroughs, Chahar often sets the tone for the bowling innings. His accuracy and control make him a difficult proposition for batsmen to handle, particularly in the powerplay overs. With a knack for picking up wickets at crucial junctures, Chahar emerges as a valuable asset in Dream11 teams.

Mustafizur Rahman: Known for his deceptive variations and clever change-ups, Mustafizur Rahman is a crafty left-arm seamer capable of outsmarting batsmen with his subtle variations. With his ability to bowl effective yorkers and slower balls, Rahman can put batsmen under pressure and restrict the flow of runs in the death overs.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is a game-changer with his lethal leg-spin bowling. With his impeccable control and ability to spin the ball sharply, Rashid can bamboozle batsmen. His economical bowling in the middle overs puts pressure on the opposition, forcing them to take risks against him.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad are strong captaincy options.

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja are recommended for the vice-captaincy role.

Must Picks for CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Shubman Gill

Ravindra Jadeja

Rashid Khan

Risky Choices for CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Tushar Deshpande

Vijay Shankar

Shardul Thakur

Umesh Yadav

Who Will Win Today’s Match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans?

Based on the analysis and predictions, Chennai Super Kings are expected to win the match. CSK has started the current season with a convincing win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They are in good form and have momentum on their side. The Chennai side boasts a well-balanced squad with experienced players, complemented by young promising talents. Besides, the match is being played at Chepauk – CSK’s fortress. Whistlepodu will be loud.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big