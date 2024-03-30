- Advertisement -

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday, 31 March 2024, at Visakhapatnam. With each team eager to make a mark and climb up the points table, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle filled with thrilling cricketing action.

-- Advertisement --

At present, the Delhi Capitals (DC) find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, having yet to secure any points in their initial two matches, relegating them to the 8th position. In contrast, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are asserting their dominance in the league, topping the points table with 4 points garnered from two matches, claiming the top spot.

The anticipated showdown between these formidable teams guarantees an electrifying and fierce contest, as fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the outcome to determine the superior team.

-- Advertisement --

DC vs CSK Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match Match – 13, DC vs CSK – Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) Match Date Saturday, March 31, 2024 CSK vs DC Match Time 7:30 pm IST CSK vs DC Venue Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Best Dream11 Team prediction Tips by Experts for DC vs CSK Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form DC top performers: David Warner, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje CSK top performers: Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana Weather forecast for DC vs CSK match Temperature: 30°C Humidity: 78% Precipitation: None Pitch conditions for the DC vs CSK match Pitch Behavior: Balanced Best Suited To: Spin Average 1st innings score: 156 Toss Factor in DC vs CSK match Toss could play a crucial role, with teams likely to prefer chasing due to the balanced nature of the pitch. DC vs CSK Head-to-head Played: 29 DC: 10 CSK Won: 19 DC vs CSK Tata IPL squads DC squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara. CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Probable Playing XI for DC

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Players

DC: Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Kumar Kushagra and Rasikh Dar

-- Advertisement --

CSK: Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu and Mitchell Santner

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for Dc vs CSK | Today’s Match Prediction

DC vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Mithcell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.

DC vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

-- Advertisement --

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Tristan Stubbs, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Kumar

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: Skipper and Wicketkeeper of Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant is near to a great game. Since his comeback, the southpaw has shown some glimpse of his batting but have failed to convert them into a big score. He is expected to go big in the game against CSK.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

David Warner: David Warnеr’s imprеssivе pеrformancе in thе last match, scoring 49 runs with 5 fours and 3 sixеs, showcasеs his batting prowеss and ability to makе significant contributions to thе tеam. His consistеnt display of skill and powеr makеs him a strong contеndеr for a placе in thе drеam tеam.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The captain of Chennai Super Kings has been in a fine touch. In the previous game, Gaikwad scored 46 off 36. He is expected to go big in the next game.

Rachin Ravindra: Rachin has scored 83 runs in his last 2 games in this tournament. The opener has the ability to score quick runs which would give you extra points.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Axar Patel: Axar have the skill set to restrict the run flow and also scalp the wickets when needed. His ability to score runs while batting down the order make him a valuable option for the dream team.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja has not been in a great touch so far in this tournament. However, him leaving him out wouldn’t be a better option as he may turn the tables anytime.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav comes in as a quality spin bowling option. It’s not easy for batters to read him from his hands and this makes him even more dangerous.

Mustafizur Rahman: Fizz has takеn 6 wickеts in thе tournamеnt, еstablishing himsеlf as onе of thе top bowlеrs. His imprеssivе pеrformancе makеs him a must-havе in thе drеam tеam linеup.

Deepak Chahar: Chahar’s ability to swing the ball in the initial over is known to all. He is expected to give some valuable points with his bowling.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Mitchell Marsh

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Must Picks for DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Mitchell Marsh

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Risky choices for DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Abishek Porel

Tushar Deshpande

Who will win today’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match?

CSK are looking ahead in this contest as they are looking in great form, they won their first two matches very easily and their team balance is also looking great on other hand Delhi Capitals are struggling to find their best elven. Cricket analysis and experts are also favoring the yellow to get their 3rd victory in IPL 2024.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big