Sunday, March 15, 2020
CSK take hilarious dig at Sanjay Manjrekar’s commentary panel ouster

Sanjay Manjrekar commentary
Credits: The Cricket Lounge

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took a hysterical dig at commentator Sanjay Manjrekar after it was reported that he had been removed from the commentary panel of BCCI on Saturday.

And it isn’t a surprise why CSK made fun of Manjrekar. After all, he had brandished their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as no more than a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer during one of his World Cup 2019 analysis. Unsurprisingly, he received a lot of flak from both the cricket fans as well as Jadeja.

The two-time champions taunted the controversial presenter with this post – “Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore.”

The former Mumbai captain has been a part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) commentary panel for several important ICC events ever since making his debut as a commentary after retiring in 1996.

While he has gone on to become one of the most experienced commentators around the world, Manjrekar has also been involved in several controversies over the past few years.

Along with a statement, a reason has yet to be released by any official statement so as to why Sanjay Manjrekar was dropped.

While providing a statement to the reporters, the BCCI source simply claimed that the esteemed commentator was excluded from the commentary panel simply due to the fact that BCCI isn’t happy with his work.

It is important to note that the BCCI might decide to exclude Sanjay Manjrekar from the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season panel, should the tournament be played on its postponed date of April 15.

