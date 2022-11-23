Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect - KreedOn
Image Source- India Tv
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the Premier League team, Manchester United with immediate effect. The club announced the mutual agreement on Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United on Tuesday. 

The media release on the official website of the club, read,

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.

Last week, Ronaldo made massive revelations in an interview with TalkTV. He revealed how he felt betrayed and did not respect manager Erik ten Hag. To this, United told they would address Ronaldo’s comments after constructing the complete facts. Last Friday, United updated that they had begun with the ‘appropriate steps’ in response.

After the official announcement of his departure from the club, Ronaldo posted a message to his fans. Ronaldo wrote on his social media handle,

Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.

Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleRavindra Jadeja recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘He’s our boy’ reaction

