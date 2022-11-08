Cricket vs Bollywood | Name, Fame & Game

- Advertisement -

The emergence of cinema in India dates back to 1913 but Cricket’s arrival in our country is way older. Cricket was introduced in India by Europeans back in the 18th century. The first cricket club was established in 1792 in Calcutta (present-day Kolkata) named Calcutta Cricket Club. Cricket has retained its name even after becoming an economic industry, but Cinema in India has now become synonymous with the term ‘Bollywood’.

Cricket and Bollywood are like 21st-century religions that all the age-groups follow irrespective of their cultural and regional backgrounds. Both industries have quite some similarities and are interrelated. From Cricketers making appearances in Bollywood movies to Bollywood stars owning IPL (Indian Premier League) teams, the industries are interdependent to a large extent at present. Moreover, Bollywood movies on sports, especially Cricket are a complete package for those who love sports and entertainment. Indian public craves sports and entertainment and Bollywood movies on Cricket are the staple diet for gaining the pleasure of sports entertainment.

When Cricket Meets Bollywood

-- Advertisement --

The relations between the Cricket and Bollywood industry have been ages-old, from Bollywood actors attending the matches, or cricketers turning up to movie launches. Moreover, Cricket and Bollywood have a close link when it comes to having a romantic relationship as well. The Cricket-Bollywood romance first started in 1965 when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (Indian Captain at that time) aka Tiger Pataudi fell in love with the beautiful actress Sharmila Tagore. The ritual is still followed and new couples weave new Cricket-Bollywood romantic tales now and then.

The Love saga of Cricket and Bollywood: Popular Couples

Cricket vs Bollywood: The Struggles of Aspirants

When entering the Cricket and Bollywood industries, aspirants of both industries have a struggling start, given the immense hard work, one has to put in. One who aspires to become a cricketer or an actor has to put their nose to the grindstone. They devote all their time to enhancing themselves to climb up the stairs of success. But once a cricketer or an actor gains name and fame, they enjoy a massive fanbase.

-- Advertisement --

But one has to agree that both industries have different pathways and the culture in which a newbie grows. Cricket is much more supportive when compared to Bollywood. Cricket, being a team sport, arouses the feeling of oneness and camaraderie but Bollywood sees otherwise. Bollywood stars are each other’s competitors at every step.

Cricket vs Bollywood: Careers & Age Factor

However, age is a major factor when it comes to the Cricket industry. Cricketers have a shorter period of playing matches but actors in Bollywood have longer careers in acting. Actors can act as long as they want and are desired by the audience. Cricketers do have a career in commentating but when it comes to displaying their skills on the field, the age limit comes into play.

The Fanbase of Cricket vs Bollywood – The Fame Game

-- Advertisement --

Paparazzi tail the personalities of both industries just for one snap especially those actors and cricketers who are worshiped. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was named the ‘God of Cricket’ by his fans in the 1990s. Meanwhile, actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are worshiped with incense sticks by their fans.

The Cricket personalities are no less than the Bollywood stars when social media reach is concerned. Cricket and Bollywood are intertwined to an extent where Cricket is no less than a glamor industry in the present era. Both Cricket and Bollywood personalities have a huge fan following on social media. They have millions of followers on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, etc.

Audiences or fans are very patient with Cricket but not with Bollywood when viewing is concerned. Fans can invest several hours in a Cricket match but can’t watch a movie exceeding 2/3 hours. Besides, the unpredictability of a Cricket match makes it more appealing. The nail-biting dramatic match, evoking a feeling of patriotism among the fans, is no match to a Bollywood movie. Bollywood movies are more or less predictable, and the makers have full authority over the movie. Bollywood is reel entertainment, but Cricket is real entertainment.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shows & Documentaries on Amazon, Netflix, and Hotstar

Money in Cricket vs Bollywood

Both Cricket and Bollywood are among the highest revenue-generating industries with massive fanbases. Placing advertisements in Cricket as well as Bollywood is a prominent practice. But Bollywood can never beat the reach provided by Cricket. Cricket matches provide an assured reach to the advertisers as the entire nation views it, unlike Bollywood movies which have a limited reach. Bollywood provides a fragmented audience reach as the category of movie decides the viewers whereas Cricket is entertainment enjoyed by every age group.

Royal 11 for Royal Winnings! 💰 Abhi tak Royal11 download nhi kiya⁉️

Wait mat karo, abhi download karo Royal 11 app aur jeeto exclusive royal cash!! 💪 Jo Royal11 download kiya woh samjho Jeet gaya! 🎉@royal11official Download Now 👇https://t.co/PSEw8v6yk9#Collaboration pic.twitter.com/35THJG4W3j — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 4, 2022

Talking about the pay, both industries pay a huge sum to their stars and Cricketers have also stepped into the Marketing and Advertising industry. Cricketers are highly associated with brands nowadays. All the famous Cricketers are seen in commercials for all sorts of products/services. Marketers are also shifting their focus to Sports celebrities for endorsements and sponsorships. Cricketers are giving the Bollywood entertainers tough competition for brand endorsements. Sports personalities are becoming a prime option for Marketers as they can establish a strong emotional connection with the youth today.

#collab Ab yeh hui na baat! Time to celebrate with my BFF in all-new avatar… ‘Britannia Bourbon Vanilla Cheesecake’ 🤩

Get your hands on them now at a supermarket near you! pic.twitter.com/sMYq66dXXZ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 2, 2022

Bollywood Movies on Cricket

Cricket and Bollywood go hand in hand, not just as couples but also when it comes to entertainment. Sports provide entertainment to the audience and have a massive fan following, but not everyone aspires to become a sportsperson. This is where Bollywood steps in, to spread the heroic tales of sportspersons, depicting their hard work and promoting the sport. Sports are a great source of content for Bollywood, and Bollywood is an excellent platform for promoting a sport. Bollywood movies on Cricket have been there since the 1950s. There are plenty of Bollywood movies on Cricket, with the protagonist as a Cricketer or an aspiring Cricketer. If not, the plot explores the facets of Cricket.

List of Bollywood movies on Cricket

1. Love Marriage (1959) 2. All Rounder (1984) 3. Awwal Number (1990) 4. Lagaan (2001) 5. Stumped (2003) 6. Iqbal (2005) 7. Hattrick (2007) 8. Chain kulii ki Main kulii (2007) 9. Say Salaam India (2007) 10. Meerabai Not Out (2008) 11. Jannat (2008) 12. Victory (2009) 13. Dil Bole Hadippa (2009) 14. World Cup 2011 (2009) 15. Patiala House (2011) 16. Ferrari ki Sawari (2012) 17. Azhar (2016) – Biopic 18. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) – Biopic 19. Sachin – A Billion Dreams (2017) – Documentary 20. 83 (2021) – Biopic of Kapil Dev 21. Jersey (2022) 22. Kaun Pravin Tambe? (2022)

Read more | Top 10 Greatest Cricket Captains of All Time

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport