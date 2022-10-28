Cricket Fraternity Reacted to Historic Pay Equity Policy by BCCI via Tweets | #BCCI – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

The Cricket Fraternity has reacted to BCCI’s announcement of a pay equity policy for men and women cricketers on Thursday. BCCI has officially declared that all the centrally contracted team India men and women cricketers will earn alike – ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I.

The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah took to Twitter on Thursday to announce this significant decision. Shah tweeted, “I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket.”

He also mentioned,

“The Women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity have lauded the remarkable decision of equal pay by BCCI via tweets. Former captain Mithali Raj termed this a historic decision and Harmanpreet Kaur quoted this as a ‘red letter day’ for Women’s cricket in India.

#TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet reacts on the landmark decision on pay equity policy for the contracted women cricketers. pic.twitter.com/HyxCmrJzMU

Pay Equity Policy: Twitter Reactions

Here’s How Cricket Fraternity Reacted on Pay Equity Policy on Twitter

Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) October 27, 2022

This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today. https://t.co/xOwWAwsxfz — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 27, 2022

Very happy to hear about the decision of implementation of pay equity policy for the Indian women cricketers, so proud of @BCCI and @JayShah for taking this big and imperative step in the history of cricket.#WomensCricket — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 27, 2022

Kudos to @BCCI and @JayShah Pay equity for all contracted Men and Women cricketers is a praise worthy decision and a significant step forward. I am sure our @BCCIWomen cricketers will be encouraged by this move👍 https://t.co/T5x8LIsA3H — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 27, 2022

When you empower players, you bring out the very best in them! Pay equity is a splendid initiative. Kudos @JayShah!! 👏👏 @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2022

Cricket has been an equalizer in many ways. This is a welcome step towards gender equality in the game and erasing discrimination from the sport. 👏🏻 Very happy with the decision taken by @BCCI and brilliant to see India paving the way forward. @JayShah — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2022

What amazing news for Women's cricket in India 👏👏 https://t.co/Mn4shzF05r — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) October 27, 2022

So pleasing to see this. Huge news for womens cricket in India, plus life changing for individuals. I have no doubt this will help with the perception of the game in the biggest cricket loving country 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/h1doAZ4ZHV — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 27, 2022

A praise-worthy change by @BCCI! The gender gap needs to be closed, and this will prove to be a huge step in the cricket world. Here's to our @BCCIWomen cricketers, cheers! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 27, 2022

How good is this for Women's Cricket in India 🙌🏼 https://t.co/yCtKzHbnmf — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) October 27, 2022

A welcome decision indeed. Proud that our country did it first. This should be followed by every sport organisation across the globe. Great work @bcci @jayshah ji. https://t.co/SYhXNoGRFt — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 27, 2022

