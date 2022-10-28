Friday, October 28, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterCricket Fraternity Reacted to Historic Pay Equity Policy by BCCI via Tweets...

Cricket Fraternity Reacted to Historic Pay Equity Policy by BCCI via Tweets | #BCCI – KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Cricket fraternity reacted to historic pay equity decision by BCCI via tweets- KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
- Advertisement -

The Cricket Fraternity has reacted to BCCI’s announcement of a pay equity policy for men and women cricketers on Thursday. BCCI has officially declared that all the centrally contracted team India men and women cricketers will earn alike – ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I.

The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah took to Twitter on Thursday to announce this significant decision. Shah tweeted, “I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket.”

-- Advertisement --

He also mentioned,

“The Women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity have lauded the remarkable decision of equal pay by BCCI via tweets. Former captain Mithali Raj termed this a historic decision and Harmanpreet Kaur quoted this as a ‘red letter day’ for Women’s cricket in India.

-- Advertisement --

Pay Equity Policy: Twitter Reactions

Here’s How Cricket Fraternity Reacted on Pay Equity Policy on Twitter

-- Advertisement --

khel ratna award kreedonRead more | Shifting the Spotlight Towards Women Cricket in India | Issues & Solutions

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articlePro Kabaddi League Teams: In-Depth Analysis Of Their Strengths & Weaknesses 

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
The Rock evokes enthusiasm among fans ahead of the upcoming face-off between India and Pakistan Clash- KreedOn

The Rock Evokes Enthusiasm Among Fans Ahead of India vs Pakistan...

KreedOn Banter
T20 World Cup 2022 Winner Prediction- KreedOn

Top 5 T20 World Cup Teams to Watch Out For |...

News
Ind vs SA head to head- KreedOn

India vs South Africa Head to Head Stats | Ind vs...

Cricket
Women's Asia Cup 2022 -Points table, schedule, Where to watch- KreedOn

Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, Points Table, Squads, Where to Watch-...

Cricket