Thursday, March 19, 2020
COVID-19 update: Tendulkar gives life lesson, Australia continue preps for T20 WC

Sachin Tendulkar KreedOn
Credits: Twitter

Highlights

  • Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently drew an example of how to think of test cricket while staying isolated amid COVID-19 scare
  • Cricket Australia Chief says that the preparations for the World Cup will take place as per schedul
  • With the EUROs postponed to next year, and the Olympics going on track, the schedule for the World Cup will be flexible given the current situation.

Sachin Tendulkar recently drew an example of the test cricket format and how the game can teach us important lessons during the COVID pandemic. His advice comes at a time when sporting events are getting cancelled due to the fears of the virus spreading at an unprecedented scale. 

Recently, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics should go on as per schedule. Keeping the conditions in mind, Cricket Australia is preparing to conduct the Twenty20 World Cup as per schedule. 

Master Blaster’s Master Advice

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar gave an example of how one can learn from the game’s most challenging format, the Test cricket during the COVID-19 outbreak. We have been told to confine ourselves to our houses and maintain social distancing. While this may be frustrating to some, there is a lesson we can learn from taking things as they come. 

“Test cricket rewards you for respecting what you don’t understand. It makes you value the virtue of patience. When you don’t understand the pitch conditions or the bowler, defense becomes the best form of attack. Patience is what we require right now, if we have to defend well. In my entire life as a professional cricketer and beyond, I never thought I would see anything like this. Cricket in India and globally has come to a complete standstill” 

“To use a cricketing metaphor, while individual brilliance can help a team in shorter formats of the game, in test cricket it is all about partnerships and teamwork. If a batter faces the easy overs and keeps letting partners take on the menacing bowlers, then he or she may score runs and remain unbeaten, but the innings will collapse. This is a valuable lesson for us to learn from.”

Cricket Australia’s hopeful approach 

 With the Football EUROs being postponed by UEFA, Cricket Australia is hopeful that the Twenty20 World Cup will take place as per schedule. The tournament is scheduled to be played in October across 7 venues in Australia. 

“We’re really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks or few months time” said the Chief of Cricket Australia, Kevin Roberts. “None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we’re back in very much normal circumstances come October-November when the men’s T20 World Cup can be played” He added further. 

Australia recently hosted the Women’s T20 World Cup which the hosts won. The Aussies were facing India in the finals and defeated the Women in Blues comfortably by 85 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which was attended by 86,000 fans. 

Kevin wishes that the circumstances are back to normal by then so that the men’s world cup can be played with the same passion and excitement. 

During this time of a global pandemic, it’s important we remember to keep our personal hygiene in check and practice social distancing as much as we can. This is a testing time for mankind and we must come together as one so that we can rise higher and safer out of this un-imagined situation. 

Warad Bhat
Warad is passionate about brands, football, films and food. He enjoys reading about latest gadgets and technologies and spends his time either watching movies or cooking something new. Warad is a spiritual person who believes that to change the world you must change yourself from within.
POPULAR POSTS

