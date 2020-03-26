COVID-19: Sourav Ganguly & PV Sindhu make big donations

Highlights

In solidarity of those impacted by the 21-day lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has pledged to donate rice worth ₹ 50 lakh to the vulnerable.

The Cricket Association of Bengal announced in a statement that Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice would provide for the poor people who have been placed into government schools for safety and protection.

“Perhaps this Ganguly initiative will inspire other State citizens to take similar measures to help our state’s people,” the company statement added.

Let’s fight this together .. we will get over this #corona pic.twitter.com/OTH2iJbPMz — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 24, 2020

The 1.3 billion populated India has gone into a complete lockdown from midnight in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus and the unprecedented move has been hailed by CAB secretary Snehashis Ganguly.

In India there were 600 recorded cases, and 10 reported deaths as the world’s second most common coronavirus graph was on the rise.

About 400,000 people worldwide have been screened positively for the virus, although the toll is about 17,000.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu announced today that she has donated Rs 10 Lakhs in the fight of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sindhu donated Rs 5 lakh each towards the Chief Ministers Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund"

for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 26, 2020

Sindhu joined many other sports personalities around the world to raise an awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please stay safe #stayhome We are a great nation and in this very difficult time let’s all fight together and overcome this #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/QWWzmxnw20 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 25, 2020

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a full lockdown for 21 days in India beginning at 12 am on March 25 due to the rapid rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. The tally of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus crossed the 500-mark in India with more than 30 new cases registered Tuesday from across the country.

“India today is at the point where our acts today can determine to what degree the effect of this tragedy can be brought down. This is the time to keep reinforcing our resolve.” He added.

The entire sports fraternity has united in backing the decision made by the Prime Minister.