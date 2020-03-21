With all sporting activities cancelled around the world, sports personalities are taking to social media to share what they have been doing in their time off.

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer used his time in isolation to show off a magic trick. The post shared on the BCCI twitter said; “Trust our in-house magician to keep us entertained when we are all indoors”

Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors 😉👌🎩 Thanks for bringing smiles champ! #TeamIndia 😎 pic.twitter.com/wqusOQm68D — BCCI (@BCCI) March 21, 2020

Iyer has been in good form for the T20 and ODI squads recently. He scored 103 in the first ODI, 52 in the second and 62 runs in the 3rd ODI. He was however unlucky as India lost all three matches. Shreyas had the scores of 58 44, 17, 1 and 33 as India whitewashed New Zealand in the T20 series.

Athletes talk about the COVID-19 situation

Other Indian athletes have also been vocal about the current scenario and are sharing their honest opinions on twitter so as to spread awareness about the containment of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Safety first everyone! Let's take all the precautions necessary to fight #CoronaVirus. Stay indoors, wash your hands, be proactive and remain calm. Also, respect to all the professionals out there who are doing the best they can to protect us 🙏 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 20, 2020

We athletes are so used to living out of a suitcase. Travelling and playing back to back tournaments around the world. Let's self isolate for a few weeks so that we can return to what we love doing the most.We should all do it for ourselves, our family, our country and the world pic.twitter.com/XEBCQJNJV9 — Karman Kaur Thandi (@KarmanThandi) March 20, 2020

Thank you @Pvsindhu1, @HimaDas8 for nominating me for this challenge at this very important and difficult time for the world..hope this helps in raising awareness of how important handwashing is, specially now.. I nominate @TheFarahKhan @rohanbopanna @hardikpandya7 @azharflicks https://t.co/hJGS6lOpGe pic.twitter.com/U4Mhpp7VLQ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 19, 2020

Handwashing is a simple and easy way to control disease and virus spread. The steps and techniques are easy and simple, why not adopt it as a daily practice? #HandwashChallenge #staysafe 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/DHt81TsngW — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) March 20, 2020

The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/p1NDo0E9YL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2020

The COVID-19 outbreak has seen a steep rise in cases and deaths all around the world in the last few weeks. Government bodies are urging citizens not to be in large groups and avoid going to office and other public events.

The best way to steer through this situation is to maintain personal hygiene and consume healthy foods to build immunity. We can also use this time to take up a hobby or a personal project or find creative ways to stay healthy.

The Prime Minister of India has also requested all citizens to go on a self imposed curfew on Sunday so as to break the chain of the virus spread.

Let’s take this seriously as we are amid one of the most difficult times faced by our generation and unite as one, when the restrictions are lifted. Till then lets stay safe and inside!