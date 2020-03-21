Saturday, March 21, 2020
 COVID-19: Shreyas Iyer does amazing card trick, from home [Watch Video] 

Shreyas Iyer KreedOn
With all sporting activities cancelled around the world, sports personalities are taking to social media to share what they have been doing in their time off. 

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer used his time in isolation to show off a magic trick. The post shared on the BCCI twitter said; “Trust our in-house magician to keep us entertained  when we are all indoors” 

Iyer has been in good form for the T20 and ODI squads recently. He scored 103 in the first ODI, 52 in the second and 62 runs in the 3rd ODI. He was however unlucky as India lost all three matches. Shreyas had the scores of 58 44, 17, 1 and 33 as India whitewashed New Zealand in the T20 series.

Athletes talk about the COVID-19 situation 

Other Indian athletes have also been vocal about the current scenario and are sharing their honest opinions on twitter so as to spread awareness about the containment of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

 

 

 The COVID-19 outbreak has seen a steep rise in cases and deaths all around the world in the last few weeks. Government bodies are urging citizens not to be in large groups and avoid going to office and other public events. 

The best way to steer through this situation is to maintain personal hygiene and consume healthy foods to build immunity. We can also use this time to take up a hobby or a personal project or find creative ways to stay healthy. 

The Prime Minister of India has also requested all citizens to go on a self imposed curfew on Sunday so as to break the chain of the virus spread. 

Let’s take this seriously as we are amid one of the most difficult times faced by our generation and unite as one, when the restrictions are lifted. Till then lets stay safe and inside! 

Warad Bhat
Warad is passionate about brands, football, films and food. He enjoys reading about latest gadgets and technologies and spends his time either watching movies or cooking something new. Warad is a spiritual person who believes that to change the world you must change yourself from within.
