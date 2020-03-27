Friday, March 27, 2020
Home Sports Cricket COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar makes mega-donation against coronavirus

COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar makes mega-donation against coronavirus

mmBy Warad Bhat
Published On:
Sachin Tendulkar Laureus KreedOn
Credits: Twitter

Highlights

  • Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh to counter the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed 17 Indian lives and caused global havoc.
  • BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has pledged to donate rice worth ₹ 50 lakh to the vulnerable.
  • Sindhu donated Rs 5 lakh each towards the Chief Ministers Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar donated ₹ 50 lakh to counter the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed 17 Indian lives and caused global havoc.

To date, Tendulkar’s donation is the largest contribution among India’s leading athletes, some of whom have pledged their wages while some others have donated medical equipment to combat the dreaded epidemic, which has caused more than 24,000 deaths worldwide.

“Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute ₹ 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds,” a source privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Tendulkar has been associated with a lot of charitable work and many times have gone by, he has taken up social causes, supported people who have never been brought to public attention.

The Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf— donated 4000 face masks to Baroda police and health department, among other prominent cricketers, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni contributed Rs 1 lakh through a Pune based NGO.

In solidarity of those impacted by the 21-day lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has pledged to donate rice worth ₹ 50 lakh to the vulnerable.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia and sprinter Hima Das among athletes from other disciplines are some of the famous names who donated their salaries in the fight against the dreaded virus that led to a 21-day national lockdown.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu also announced that she had donated Rs 10 Lakhs in the fight of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sindhu donated ₹ 5 lakh each towards the Chief Ministers Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

You can stay up to date with the COVID-19 news by following the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

Please stay indoors during a time like this and avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary.

Stay Safe, Stay Healthy!

mm
Warad Bhat
Warad is passionate about brands, football, films and food. He enjoys reading about latest gadgets and technologies and spends his time either watching movies or cooking something new. Warad is a spiritual person who believes that to change the world you must change yourself from within.
Previous articleCOVID-19 kills this African footballer & Sports Minister
Next articleCOVID-19: Abhinav Bindra’s promise will win your hearts!

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletics

Olympic postponement might be a good news for Neeraj Chopra

Warad Bhat -
The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has given Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra plenty of time to prepare and train. Chopra was out with...
Read more
News

While global economies stare at a recession, E-sports industry smells gold

KreedOn Network -
Remember when in childhood, your parents would get annoyed as you sat indoors playing video games all day? " Go out and play something,"...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Abhinav Bindra’s promise will win your hearts!

Warad Bhat -
India's only Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra has confirmed there will be no lay-offs in his two commercial ventures in the midst of the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Suspended; Will Miss the ODI Series vs...

Eden Gardens KreedOn

Top Ten Cricket Stadium in India: Who do You Think is...

Shubman Gill Biography: The Story of India’s Most Promising Cricketer