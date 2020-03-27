COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar makes mega-donation against coronavirus

Highlights

On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar donated ₹ 50 lakh to counter the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed 17 Indian lives and caused global havoc.

To date, Tendulkar’s donation is the largest contribution among India’s leading athletes, some of whom have pledged their wages while some others have donated medical equipment to combat the dreaded epidemic, which has caused more than 24,000 deaths worldwide.

“Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute ₹ 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds,” a source privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Tendulkar has been associated with a lot of charitable work and many times have gone by, he has taken up social causes, supported people who have never been brought to public attention.

एक समाज के तौर पर हमारी ज़िम्मेदारी है कि हम में से जो लोग positive टेस्ट हुए है, उन्हें हमारा स्नेह मिले और हम उन्हें शर्मिंदा महसूस ना कराएँ।#SocialDistancing बनाएँ रखे पर उन्हें समाज से दूर ना करे।#CoronaVirus के ख़िलाफ़ इस जंग को हम जीत सकते है, बस एक दूसरे का सहयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/btSYtSAiCz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2020

The Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf— donated 4000 face masks to Baroda police and health department, among other prominent cricketers, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni contributed Rs 1 lakh through a Pune based NGO.

In solidarity of those impacted by the 21-day lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has pledged to donate rice worth ₹ 50 lakh to the vulnerable.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia and sprinter Hima Das among athletes from other disciplines are some of the famous names who donated their salaries in the fight against the dreaded virus that led to a 21-day national lockdown.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu also announced that she had donated Rs 10 Lakhs in the fight of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sindhu donated ₹ 5 lakh each towards the Chief Ministers Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

