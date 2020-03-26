Friday, March 27, 2020
COVID-19 kills this African footballer & Sports Minister

mmBy Warad Bhat
Published On:

Highlights

  • Somali football legend Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah passed away due to COVID-19 on Tuesday
  • He played untill the 1980's where he would be remembered as one of the greatest in the country
  • The WHO has described this as one of the worst pandemic's in the history of mankind. As we are entering the crucial phase of containment, it is necessary that we follow all the instructions given by the local authorities

Somali football legend Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah passed away due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was admitted at the NorthWest London Hospital and passed away here aged 59. He was an acting advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sport in Somalia.

Abdulkadir was born on February 1961 in Beledweyne, 342 km north of the capital city of Mogadishu. His football career started in 1976 as he played for his school’s football tournament. Farah then got promoted to the regional level to represent his home Hiiraan region in the 1979 regional football tournament. He was recruited by the Batroolka Football Club and played until the 1980s where he would be remembered as one of the greatest in the country.

The COVID-19 is a strain of the coronavirus as the first traces of the virus are linked to the Wuhan province of China. The deadly virus has claimed many lives due to which the entire world has come to a near standstill.

The WHO has described this as one of the worst pandemics in the history of humanity. As we are entering the crucial phase of containment, it is necessary that we follow all the instructions given by the local authorities.

It is a must that we keep our hygiene in check by washing our hands frequently thought the day. You must rub your hands neatly in all creases for a minimum of 20 seconds. Since the frequency of washing hands increases, we must also remember to close the tap as we rub our hands.

Do remember to help the elderly around you as they are most vulnerable to contracting the virus. At the same time, you must remember that dogs and cats do not spread the virus to humans. Therefore you can feed stray animals during a time like this as.

We hope you all stay safe and healthy and do not spread any false rumours.

To be updated with the latest information on COVID-19, follow the below links for the correct information.

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

Warad Bhat
Warad is passionate about brands, football, films and food. He enjoys reading about latest gadgets and technologies and spends his time either watching movies or cooking something new. Warad is a spiritual person who believes that to change the world you must change yourself from within.
