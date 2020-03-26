COVID-19: Kedar Jadhav celebrates birthday in a unique way

Highlights

India and Maharashtra all-rounder Kedar Jadhav welcomed his 35th birthday on March 26, 2020, with a class act. The CSK cricketer donated his blood in his hometown of Pune to a man in need. His heroics come at a time when the country is locked down for 21 days due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Jadhav had returned to his home after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed on the grounds of the coronavirus outbreak.

Kedar did the noble cause through a local blood donation NGO, who later posted Jadhav’s photo while thanking the India batsman for helping a needy person in times of crisis by blood donation.

“The explosive batsman of the Indian cricket team @JadhavKedar ji has set a wonderful example of humanity by donating blood to a very needy person in Pune during this crisis, the @ BloodsevaIndia family salutes your spirit and hopes for you for two minutes. Send us a video message on blood donation,” the NGO’s social media post read.

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज @JadhavKedar जी ने इस संकट के समय में पुणे में एक बेहद जरूरतमंद इंसान के लिए रक्तदान कर मानवता की अद्भुत मिसाल पेश की है,@BloodsevaIndia परिवार आपके जज्बे को नमन करता है और आशा करता है आप दो मिनट का वीडियो संदेश रक्तदान पर हमें भेजें ।। pic.twitter.com/Eqa0Ehppam — Blood Seva Parivar (@BloodsevaIndia) March 26, 2020

And Jadhav’s humanitarian deed of donating blood to a needy won praises from the netizens.

Jadhav, who plays for CSK in IPL, was involved in the franchise’s net sessions along with Murali Vijay, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, and local cricketers like N Jagadeesan and R Sai Kishore among others.

However, with question marks over IPL’s future due to the novel coronavirus pandemic led the Chennai Super Kings to suspend their practice sessions.

Although the BCCI has announced to suspend IPL 2020 until April 15, many insiders feel that the IPL season is as good as over.

Hailing from Pune, Kedar Jadhav has featured regularly for India’s ODI line-up, guiding his side to victories on multiple occasions.

Jadhav has the ability to score big innings in the death overs while his off-spin has proved to be a headache for opposition batsmen.

While the right-handed batsman was benched during the 3-ODI home series against Australia in January, he made a comeback into the India National Cricket team in the first match of the ODI series versus New Zealand in Hamilton.