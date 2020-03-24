Highlights

Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir has vowed to offer ₹ 50 Lakhs towards Delhi Government hospitals. He will be donating through the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme fund for the equipment to treat COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

“In furtherance of the united effort to save to our city and citizens from this pandemic, I would like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for COVID-19 treatment in State government hospitals,” wrote Gambhir to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal.

The minister has been urging citizens to stay indoors and follow all the regulations amid the current lockdown situation. This is what he tweeted.

खुद भी जाएँगे और परिवार को भी ले जाएँगे !

Quarantine या जेल ! पूरे समाज पर ख़तरा ना बने और घर पर रहें ! जंग नौकरी और व्यापार से नहीं, ज़िंदगी से है ! ज़रूरी सेवायें देने वाले परेशान ना हों इसका भी ध्यान रखें !

LOCKDOWN !!!! का पालन करें

जय हिंद 🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 23, 2020

2020 Japan Olympics postponed to 2021

Given the current circumstances, all sporting activities have been cancelled or postponed. It was announced earlier today that the Olympics will be postponed to 2021 after the IOC, WHO and Prime Minister of Japan came to a conclusion.

This will be a good move as athletes will now have proper time and will be fit enough to participate in the esteemed event.

Similarly, Europe’s most prestigious football, competition EURO 2020′ has been postponed to 2021. This means that top footballers who were out with injury can now make recovery in time to feature for their nations.

Athletes around the world are uniting by creating fun competitions for their fans to take part in.

The government has given the security forces the full right to impose a lock-down and book those who violate the law. Ifs strict measures are not taken, then this virus will spread, and its containment will become hard to track.

Even if one person who is undetected can go on spreading the virus to hundreds without knowing. If you have any symptoms, do check out these government-authorized testing centres across the country.

https://icmr.nic.in/sites/default/files/upload_documents/COVID_19_Testing_Laboratories.pdf

Let’s unite from within our houses and fight this pandemic together to stay safe and healthy!