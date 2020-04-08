COVID-19: EPL to be cancelled? Italian chief has this to say

Highlights

Pierpaolo Marino, Udinese sporting director, has claimed that the English Premier League organisers are close to releasing a statement to confirm the end of their season.



He cited the reference of the Belgian League scrapping their ongoing season as an example for the same.



The delay in the ongoing season is expected to cost EPL upwards of £ 1 billion.



Pierpaolo Marino, Udinese sporting director, has claimed that the English Premier League organisers are close to releasing a statement to confirm the end of their season.

Marino claimed that the Premier League is set to follow the Belgium football top-flight and announce the cancellation of the current season.

“The Belgian Federation has already sanctioned the end of their league, despite the threats of sanctions from UEFA,” Marino was quoted as saying by Sportitalia.

“In England, the Premier League is about to release a similar statement, because the situation there is becoming very, very serious. I frankly just hope we can enjoy football again after the coronavirus.

“It doesn’t matter how long it takes, we need to get out of this danger zone. I am worried for the next seasons, not the old one.”

The Premier League last Friday announced the difficulty of professional football returning by May start. It was instead keeping a decision on when the game could safely be conducted amid the coronavirus terror under constant review.

Furthermore, Premier League clubs are reported to have told the players on Saturday in a conference call that the cost for the delay in the season might rise over £ 1 billion (10,000 Crores).

It is estimated that of the quoted £1billion, at least £762million would be lost in TV revenue, with the rights holders either clawing back money paid or withholding payments not yet made.

The mother of EPL club Manchester City’s incumbent manager Pep Guardiola died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus. The announcement was made by the English Premier League club in a social media statement. She was 82 years old.

The deadly outbreak has cost the world the Tokyo Olympics and the European football championships, both of which have been postponed to the next year. India’s 21-day lockdown will end on April 14.