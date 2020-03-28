COVID-19: End of MS Dhoni’s career? Experts explain

Highlights

As the 13th edition of the IPL approached , MS Dhoni's conclusion of his cricketing career came closer



Keshav Banerjee, Dhoni's childhood coach believes that his student will find a place for himself in the squad



"Dhoni will be back in reckoning only if he has a good IPL" Said the chief selector



As the 13th edition of the IPL approached, everyone waited with bated breath for MS Dhoni‘s return to cricket after a sabbatical of 8 months. A good performance there would have been his ticket to the T20 World Cup 2020. However, an indefinite postponement of the league due to the Coronavirus pandemic means that dream might be as good as over.

MS Dhoni had announced his arrival as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team by successfully captaining the Men in Blue to the 2007 T20 World Cup. Life would have come full circle if he would have featured in the 2020 edition (and maybe win it?). But alas, what an anticlimax!

Given the current circumstances, the fate of the IPL remains in doubt as it was postponed from March to April. With the uncertainty over the COVID-19 situation, the league is likely to get further postponed.

MS Dhoni will feature in T20 WC: Dhoni’s childhood coach

However, Keshav Banerjee, Dhoni’s childhood coach, believes that his student will find a place for himself in the squad.

“In the current scenario, IPL looks unlikely and we will have to wait for BCCI’s call. His(Dhoni’s) position will become tough obviously. But my sixth sense says he will get a chance in the T20 World Cup, which will be his last”

MS Dhoni’s ambitions might be over: Harsha Bhogle

Noted commentator cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, however, had other views.

“It’s absolutely impossible to know what Dhoni is thinking, don’t think even Dhoni’s shadows know what he is thinking. That’s how close he keeps his cards to his chest. But this is my gut feel. I had said it when he gave up the captaincy, or when he walked away from Test cricket… just like that Dhoni won’t grandstand his exit,” he said, “One day you will realise that Dhoni is gone. That he has quietly slipped away and doing his own thing and that is why my gut feel is that his India ambitions might be over. I don’t think Dhoni would be looking to September-October, October-November for the ICC T20 World Cup.”

“Maybe, if he had a great IPL, he might. But my gut feel is that it was beyond him,” he added.

India’s chief selector Sunil Joshi had to say this after he took over the role earlier this month.

“Dhoni will be back in reckoning only if he has a good IPL. And why only him, there are so many senior and young players who will play in the IPL. If they do well, they ought to be considered too. So you could see some surprise inclusions”

Dhoni’s future was questioned after the semi-final loss to New-Zealand in August at Old Trafford. More questions were raised after Dhoni’s name was dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players.

What do you think will be the future of Captain Cool? Should he be selected ahead of some upcoming names?