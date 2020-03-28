COVID-19: Check out what cricketers are doing in isolation! [Video inside]

The Coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown left everyone valuing the importance of freedom. While people around the world are using this time productively by working from home, sports personalities cannot do exactly that. Here’s what they are up to…

Mike Hesson – Learning a new language

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson arrived in India earlier this month. However, he couldn’t return before the lockdown was announced. However, Hesson is making the most of his time in India.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket director revealed he is currently trying to learn Hindi and Kanada at present. “I am only beginning to know a few languages. It takes a backseat when you’re completely immersed in life. I am going to improve myself and try to learn the local languages a little bit, “he said.

Cheteshwar Pujara – Spending Quality family time

India’s Test cricket specialist Cheteshwar Pujara too gave a snapshot of what exactly he is doing during the lockdown. The Indian batsman said in an interview that for half of his day, he takes care of his daughter while doing household chores. Pujara also spends time reading a book or watching television for the rest of the day.

“I like spending time with myself, reading a book or watching TV is something I would do when I’m alone. That said, I have a young daughter who is so energetic and wants to play all the time, so half my day goes into taking care of her. I’m also helping my wife Puja with the daily chores.”

Shikhar Dhawan – Learning Juggling

Who says cricketers cannot practice at home? Well, Shikhar Dhawan can! The opener posted a video that shows him doing catching practice-cum-juggling at home. Talk of productivity in work from home!

Shikhar also posted another video with his kid Zoravar, practising some boxing.

Joginder Sharma – Fighting against Coronavirus

Joginder Sharma, who was one of India’s heroes during the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning side has clearly not given up being a hero. Here we can see the cricketer-turned-Superintendent of police helping safeguard Indian citizens. We salute you Joginder!

Jasprit Bumrah – Gardening

Boom-boom Bumrah shows off his gardening skills.

Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul – Burning it up indoors

Virat Kohli – Cutting hair

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was in need of a fresh trim and to his rescue came wife Anushka Sharma. The actress uploaded this video on Instagram.

Jemimah Rodrigues – Spreading Fun

India’s sweetheart Jemimah Rodrigues has won hearts on field with her impressive batting flair. The young cricketer is also quite active on social media, often entertaining her fans with funny posts.

India women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is taking this time to unlearn and recreate!

England Cricketer Danielle Wyatt shared this video of her doing the toilet roll challenge

Here’s Tammy Beaumont home workout

While some cricketers have been busy at home, others have contributed towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar donated ₹ 50 lakh to counter the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed 17 Indian lives and caused global havoc.

To date, Tendulkar’s donation is the largest contribution among India’s leading athletes, some of whom have pledged their wages while some others have donated medical equipment to combat the dreaded epidemic, which has caused more than 24,000 deaths worldwide.

एक समाज के तौर पर हमारी ज़िम्मेदारी है कि हम में से जो लोग positive टेस्ट हुए है, उन्हें हमारा स्नेह मिले और हम उन्हें शर्मिंदा महसूस ना कराएँ।#SocialDistancing बनाएँ रखे पर उन्हें समाज से दूर ना करे।#CoronaVirus के ख़िलाफ़ इस जंग को हम जीत सकते है, बस एक दूसरे का सहयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/btSYtSAiCz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2020

The Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf— donated 4000 face masks to Baroda police and health department, among other prominent cricketers, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni contributed Rs 1 lakh through a Pune based NGO.

In solidarity of those impacted by the 21-day lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has pledged to donate rice worth ₹ 50 lakh to the vulnerable.

While these cricketers are doing their bit towards the COVID-19 fight. We hope you guys are doing your bit by staying indoors, safe and healthy!