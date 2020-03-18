COVID-19: BCCI considering to hold IPL in this month and country?

Highlights

If reports are to be believed, IPL might be held between July and September, just before World T20.



The BCCI is also considering options of holding the competition abroad, with UAE being the prime option.



A source also cited the case of South Africa, where the competition was completed in just 37 days.



The Indian cricket board will go as far as it can to host the Indian Premier League (IPL), it seems, should the outbreak of Covid-19 show signs of being brought under control in the months to come.

Until Saturday, when the owners of the franchise had met with BCCI office-bearers and IPL governing council members to discuss the matter, playing a truncated league within a staggered period, the shortened window looked like the’ Plan B ‘.

Nonetheless, as it turns out now, there seems to be no’ Plan B’ in place but just’ Plan A’-hosting the entire tournament consisting of 60 matches, if not later, if not in India then abroad, if not all the players available then some.

The Future Tours Plan (FTP) — the annual cricket calendar— has little impact for the year 2020 between the months of July and September except the Asia Cup T20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) scheduled in September and England hosting Pakistan at home and before facing Ireland in white-ball format.

Aside from that, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is officially preparing to launch The Hundred this summer (between June & July).

However, apart from England and Pakistan, several other cricketing nations –Australia, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan (the latter three will be part of the Asia Cup)–do not have a busy schedule.

In addition to the September Asia Cup, the only series the Indian team is scheduled to play before the T20 World Cup in Australia are three ODIs and three T20s in Sri Lanka (June / July).

“The 2009 IPL – in South Africa – was played inside 37 days. That’s five weeks and two days. If that kind of a window is made available, the IPL can be held partly in India and partly overseas, or the entire tournament can be shifted, depending on how the Covid-19 situation is globally,” the TOI quoted a source as saying.