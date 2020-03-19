Thursday, March 19, 2020
Home Sports Athletics COVID-19: Athletics Chief makes a big statement on future of Olympics

COVID-19: Athletics Chief makes a big statement on future of Olympics

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
Sebastian Coe KreedOn
Credits: Twitter

Highlights

  • World Athletics Chief Sebastian Coe admitted Olympics 2020 might be postponed if the Coronavirus terror continued.
  • However, he also said that it was slightly early to make a definitive decision.
  • He also conceded that postponing the Games until 2021 could present problems.

Sebastian Coe, the World athletics chief, on Thursday finally admitted that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics might be moved to later in the year in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. However, he also said that it was slightly early to make a definitive decision.

Earlier yesterday, the Olympic bosses had acknowledged that there was no “ideal” solution with a growing number of athletes expressing concern.

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc with the global sports calendar, having forced major events like the Euro 2020 and IPL 2020 to postpone.

And if things remain the same, the Olympics might as well join the list.

“That is possible, anything is possible at the moment,” said Coe revealed in an interview with the BBC.

Also Read | Coronavirus vs Sports Live: Latest Updates of COVID-19 affecting sports events

“But I think the position that sport has certainly taken, and it was certainly the temperature of the room in the conversation I had the other day with the IOC and our other federations, is that nobody is saying we will be going to the Games come what may.

“But it isn’t a decision that has to be made at this moment.”

Coe, a member of the Tokyo Olympics Games Coordination Commission, had played a pivotal role in securing the Olympics bid for London in 2012. He conceded that postponing the Games until 2021 could present problems.

“That seems on the surface of it an easy proposition, but member federations actually avoid Olympic years often to have their world championships,” he said.

Great Britain’s four-time rowing Olympic champion Matthew Pinsent, on the other hand, called for decisive action.

“On a global front we have other priorities and I think the Olympics should at the very least be saying we should postpone or indeed just cancel at this stage and we’ll talk about postponement later on,” he told the BBC.

“I just don’t think there’s much of a choice at this stage.”

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleThe Ultimate Food to Boost Immunity against Coronavirus | Fast&Up

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

COVID-19 update: Tendulkar gives life lesson, Australia continue preps for T20 WC

Warad Bhat -
Sachin Tendulkar recently drew an example of the test cricket format and how the game can teach us important lessons during the COVID pandemic....
Read more
Cricket

COVID-19: Shikhar Dhawan finds unique way to stay fit [Watch Video]

Warad Bhat -
At a time when people are being told to confine themselves to their houses amid the growing COVID-19 terror, India Cricket Team batsman Shikhar...
Read more
News

IOC admits Tokyo Olympics 2020 amid Coronavirus “An Exceptional Case”

KreedOn Network -
The Olympic chiefs admitted on Wednesday that there were no "ideal" solutions to staging the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid growing criticism from athletes across...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
gold coast games 2018 medal hopefuls kreedon|gold coast games 2018 kreedon|gold coast games 2018 kreedon|gold coast games 2018 kreedon|gold coast games 2018 kreedon

India at Gold Coast Games 2018: Team and Players to watch...

cwg victory kreedon

After CWG victory: Neeraj Chopra now Eyes Diamond League final and...

beant singh fastest indian by kreedon|beant-Singh-bhinder-kreedon

Beant Singh Bhinder – Fastest Indian Teenager