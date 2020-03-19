COVID-19: Athletics Chief makes a big statement on future of Olympics

Highlights

World Athletics Chief Sebastian Coe admitted Olympics 2020 might be postponed if the Coronavirus terror continued.



However, he also said that it was slightly early to make a definitive decision.



He also conceded that postponing the Games until 2021 could present problems.



Sebastian Coe, the World athletics chief, on Thursday finally admitted that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics might be moved to later in the year in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. However, he also said that it was slightly early to make a definitive decision.

Earlier yesterday, the Olympic bosses had acknowledged that there was no “ideal” solution with a growing number of athletes expressing concern.

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc with the global sports calendar, having forced major events like the Euro 2020 and IPL 2020 to postpone.

And if things remain the same, the Olympics might as well join the list.

“That is possible, anything is possible at the moment,” said Coe revealed in an interview with the BBC.

“But I think the position that sport has certainly taken, and it was certainly the temperature of the room in the conversation I had the other day with the IOC and our other federations, is that nobody is saying we will be going to the Games come what may.

“But it isn’t a decision that has to be made at this moment.”

Coe, a member of the Tokyo Olympics Games Coordination Commission, had played a pivotal role in securing the Olympics bid for London in 2012. He conceded that postponing the Games until 2021 could present problems.

“That seems on the surface of it an easy proposition, but member federations actually avoid Olympic years often to have their world championships,” he said.

Great Britain’s four-time rowing Olympic champion Matthew Pinsent, on the other hand, called for decisive action.

“On a global front we have other priorities and I think the Olympics should at the very least be saying we should postpone or indeed just cancel at this stage and we’ll talk about postponement later on,” he told the BBC.

“I just don’t think there’s much of a choice at this stage.”