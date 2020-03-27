Friday, March 27, 2020
COVID-19: Abhinav Bindra's promise will win your hearts!

Abhinav Bindra

Highlights

  • India's lone Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra has confirmed no lay-offs in his two companies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Bindra operates two independent organisations. The Abhinav Bindra Foundation (ABF) and the Physical Excellence Facility (ABTP) with various centers across India
  • The novel coronavirus has already claimed 18 lives in India

India’s only Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra has confirmed there will be no lay-offs in his two commercial ventures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has ignited fears of a global recession.

The novel coronavirus has already claimed 18 lives in India with over 23,000 casualties across the worth.

“I can’t claim to do much as India fights the corona pandemic but, despite, the uncertainty I am committed to my team for the foreseeable future. I will carry the load for as long as I can. Till we are back to helping our patients, athletes and clients,” Said Bindra in a tweet.

Bindra operates two independent organisations. The Abhinav Bindra Foundation (ABF) and the Physical Excellence Facility (ABTP) with various centres across India.

The pandemic has halted sporting events all over the world. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and UEFA Euro 2020 were the 2 major events that were to take place this year. However, they have now been postponed to 2021.

Abhinav Bindra had strong opinions regarding International Olympic Committee timing of the Games’ postponement. While athletes across the world slammed the committee for delaying the announcement, Bindra felt IOC was “prompt” in the same.

“It is nice to see that the decision was taken quite promptly because there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether the Games would happen or not,” he was quoted as saying by ‘Olympic Channel’.

“I think the decision was taken timely. It is a very complicated decision which had to be taken.

“The athletes can now calm down a little bit and firstly make sure that they stay healthy and people around them stay healthy. That is the most important thing.”

“We had a call with 200 athlete representatives recently. We have been in constant touch with the entire athlete community. It’s nice to see that the welfare of the athletes has taken precedence,” he added.

