The spread of Coronavirus has impacted each and every being and industry in the world, directly or indirectly. And sports is no different. With the deadly virus spreading uncontrollably ( having claimed at least 5000 people globally at the time of writing), the Governments have decided to shut public gatherings. This is precisely why almost every sporting event is either being postponed or cancelled.

The delay caused has impacted not just the sporting federations, athletes, or the fans, but everyone else involved in conducting the events smoothly. The financial losses for these events have already started to soar high, and from here, it will only grow.

Let’s look at the sporting events that have been rocked by this deadly virus…

Football

Amongst the worst hit sports is Football. From Europe to Asia, here’s how the Coronavirus has affected the world’s favourite sport.

For the first time in the history of Indian Super League , the ISL final was played behind closed doors in Goa. It was such an anticlimax for everyone involved in Indian football that the historic moment when ATK were crowned as the champions for a record third time was in front of empty seats.

, the ISL final was played behind closed doors in Goa. It was such an anticlimax for everyone involved in Indian football that the historic moment when were crowned as the champions for a record third time was in front of empty seats. The I-League has followed the similar suit of playing all the remaining matches behind closed doors.

has followed the similar suit of playing all the remaining matches behind closed doors. However, European football was not as lucky. The world’s most-followed leagues such as EPL , La Liga , Serie A , Ligue 1 have all been suspended for the time being.

, , , have all been suspended for the time being. The FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Qatar and Afghanistan have been postponed.

against Qatar and Afghanistan have been postponed. Also, the Champions League and the Europa League fixtures have been delayed with immediate effect. The Euro 2020 is under the scanner as well, with the UEFA considering to postpone the event to next year.

Cricket

South Africa was slated to play a 3-match ODI series in India . After the first game was affected by rain, the remaining 2 games were set to be played behind closed doors. However, as soon as the teams landed in Lucknow for the second game, it was announced the games have been called off amid the Coronavirus threat.

was slated to play a 3-match ODI series in . After the first game was affected by rain, the remaining 2 games were set to be played behind closed doors. However, as soon as the teams landed in Lucknow for the second game, it was announced the games have been called off amid the Coronavirus threat. However, it is the postponement of Indian Premier League ( IPL ), BCCI biggest cash cow, that has caused the maximum damage in the Indian sports industry. The BCCI has suspended the IPL until 15th April.

( ), BCCI biggest cash cow, that has caused the maximum damage in the Indian sports industry. The has suspended the IPL until 15th April. If at all the situation remains unchanged, the world’s richest league might have to wrap up business for this year. In fact, the IPL might face losses to the tune of ₹10,000 crores.

Gambhir announces he is about to fly to Wuhan Pray for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/mh0RjizLiA — Dennis #KalaJora (@DennisCricket_) March 15, 2020

This figure includes all the sponsorship fees, media rights, broadcasting revenue, ticket sales, player fees as well as the franchise revenues. This financial burden will be taken by the BCCI and the tournament organisers. Although the BCCI has called an emergency meeting with all its stakeholders to discuss the fate of the IPL.

Elsewhere, the Road Safety World Series that included the cricketing legends from 5 countries has also been postponed indefinitely.

that included the cricketing legends from 5 countries has also been postponed indefinitely. The ongoing Chappell-Hadlee series between Australia and New Zealand has also been called off as well after the first game was played behind closed doors.

between and has also been called off as well after the first game was played behind closed doors. England Tour of Sri Lanka has also been postponed.

Badminton

The Indian Open was scheduled from 24th March to 29th March in Delhi. However, the event has been postponed as of now until further notice with the Delhi government banning all sporting events for at least a month.

In terms of global badminton tournaments, all BWF sanctioned competitions have been suspended until 12th April.

BREAKING BWF can confirm the Lingshui China Masters 2020 has been postponed until a later date in the wake of growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China and surrounding areas. MORE: https://t.co/Kvsctf34de#badminton #coronaviruschina #BWF — BWF (@bwfmedia) February 1, 2020

Basketball

The FIBA 3×3 Olympic qualifying tournament which was set to take place from March 18th to March 22nd in Bengaluru has been postponed.

The 3×3 Olympic qualifying tournament which was set to take place from March 18th to March 22nd in Bengaluru has been postponed. The NBA has been suspended until further notice after a player from the Utah Jazz was tested positive.

has been suspended until further notice after a player from the Utah Jazz was tested positive. Also, the International Basketball Federation has suspended all competitions from March 13th.

Golf

All tournaments of professional Golf of Tour in India have been postponed.

Shooting

The ISSF World Cup for rifle, pistol, and shotgun which was scheduled from March 15th- March 25th in New Delhi has also been postponed.



Tennis

All domestic tournaments have been cancelled. The ATP has been suspended for at least six weeks. No Professional tennis will be played anywhere in the world until 20th April.

Italian Open 2020 Previewpic.twitter.com/IhXzu9wHnB — Troll Sports (@TroIISports) March 16, 2020

Formula One

Formula One had to cancel the season’s opening Grand Prix which was set to be held in Australia as one member from the McLaren team contracted the virus.

which was set to be held in Australia as one member from the McLaren team contracted the virus. The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, which was supposed to take place on 19th April, has been called off.

Moto GP

This season-opening Grand Prix was expected to begin on Sunday 15th March in Qatar now has been cancelled. The 2nd race of the season which was set to take place in Thailand has been postponed.