Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Home News Coronavirus vs Sports Live: Latest Updates of COVID-19 affecting sports events

Coronavirus vs Sports Live: Latest Updates of COVID-19 affecting sports events

By daivik
Published On:
Coronavirus vs Sports KreedOn
Credits: OPB

The spread of Coronavirus has impacted each and every being and industry in the world, directly or indirectly. And sports is no different. With the deadly virus spreading uncontrollably ( having claimed at least 5000 people globally at the time of writing), the Governments have decided to shut public gatherings. This is precisely why almost every sporting event is either being postponed or cancelled.

The delay caused has impacted not just the sporting federations, athletes, or the fans, but everyone else involved in conducting the events smoothly. The financial losses for these events have already started to soar high, and from here, it will only grow.

Let’s look at the sporting events that have been rocked by this deadly virus…

Football

  • Amongst the worst hit sports is Football. From Europe to Asia, here’s how the Coronavirus has affected the world’s favourite sport.
  • For the first time in the history of Indian Super League, the ISL final was played behind closed doors in Goa. It was such an anticlimax for everyone involved in Indian football that the historic moment when ATK were crowned as the champions for a record third time was in front of empty seats.
  • The I-League has followed the similar suit of playing all the remaining matches behind closed doors.
  • However, European football was not as lucky. The world’s most-followed leagues such as EPL, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 have all been suspended for the time being.
  • The FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Qatar and Afghanistan have been postponed.
  • Also, the Champions League and the Europa League fixtures have been delayed with immediate effect. The Euro 2020 is under the scanner as well, with the UEFA considering to postpone the event to next year.

Cricket

IPL KreedOn
Credits: Twitter

  • South Africa was slated to play a 3-match ODI series in India. After the first game was affected by rain, the remaining 2 games were set to be played behind closed doors. However, as soon as the teams landed in Lucknow for the second game, it was announced the games have been called off amid the Coronavirus threat.
  • However, it is the postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL), BCCI biggest cash cow, that has caused the maximum damage in the Indian sports industry. The BCCI has suspended the IPL until 15th April.
  • If at all the situation remains unchanged, the world’s richest league might have to wrap up business for this year. In fact, the IPL might face losses to the tune of ₹10,000 crores.

  • This figure includes all the sponsorship fees, media rights, broadcasting revenue, ticket sales, player fees as well as the franchise revenues. This financial burden will be taken by the BCCI and the tournament organisers. Although the BCCI has called an emergency meeting with all its stakeholders to discuss the fate of the IPL.
  • Elsewhere, the Road Safety World Series that included the cricketing legends from 5 countries has also been postponed indefinitely.
  • The ongoing Chappell-Hadlee series between Australia and New Zealand has also been called off as well after the first game was played behind closed doors.
  • England Tour of Sri Lanka has also been postponed.

Badminton

India Open KreedOn

The Indian Open was scheduled from 24th March to 29th March in Delhi. However, the event has been postponed as of now until further notice with the Delhi government banning all sporting events for at least a month.

In terms of global badminton tournaments, all BWF sanctioned competitions have been suspended until 12th April.

Basketball

  • The FIBA 3×3 Olympic qualifying tournament which was set to take place from March 18th to March 22nd in Bengaluru has been postponed.
  • The NBA has been suspended until further notice after a player from the Utah Jazz was tested positive.
  • Also, the International Basketball Federation has suspended all competitions from March 13th.

Golf

  • All tournaments of professional Golf of Tour in India have been postponed.

Shooting

The ISSF World Cup for rifle, pistol, and shotgun which was scheduled from March 15th- March 25th in New Delhi has also been postponed.

Tennis

All domestic tournaments have been cancelled. The ATP has been suspended for at least six weeks. No Professional tennis will be played anywhere in the world until 20th April.

Formula One

  • Formula One had to cancel the season’s opening Grand Prix which was set to be held in Australia as one member from the McLaren team contracted the virus.
  • The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, which was supposed to take place on 19th April, has been called off.

Moto GP

  • This season-opening Grand Prix was expected to begin on Sunday 15th March in Qatar now has been cancelled. The 2nd race of the season which was set to take place in Thailand has been postponed.

daivik
Previous articleYuvraj Singh names his favourite actor to feature in his biopic

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Yuvraj Singh names his favourite actor to feature in his biopic

KreedOn Network -
With a plethora of sports movies coming, Yuvraj Singh has jumped on the band wagon of a biopic on his life as well. And...
Read more
News

Coronavirus Update: Should 2020 Tokyo Oly’ be cancelled? People speak…

Warad Bhat -
The entire world is in a state of panic and despair as the COVID-19 spreads across the globe at an alarming rate. Football leagues...
Read more
Cricket

CSK take hilarious dig at Sanjay Manjrekar’s commentary panel ouster

KreedOn Network -
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took a hysterical dig at commentator Sanjay Manjrekar after it was reported that he had been removed from the commentary...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

Pooja Dhanda Wins Bronze at the World Championships; Sakshi, Ritu Return...

Saina Nehwal KreedOn

Explained: Why Saina Nehwal joined hands with BJP

Sanjita Chanu’s Provisional Ban Lifted by International Federation

Indian Super league 2019