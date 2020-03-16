Highlights

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are all set to go ahead as per schedule/



PrIme Minister Shinzo Abe and Chief of IOC Thomas Bach have taken into consideration the impact of COVID-19 and are suggesting that all preparations take place as per schedule.



Majority of the surveyed Japanese population is against the Olympics as they wouldn't want outsiders to bring in the virus.





The entire world is in a state of panic and despair as the COVID-19 spreads across the globe at an alarming rate. Football leagues suspended, cricket matches postponed and racing events cancelled, is the current situation in the sporting world.

Amid all this chaos, the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had assured that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as per the schedule from 24th July till 9th August.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, government authorities globally are suggesting people not to gather in large groups. There is no certainty as to when the entire situation could come under a large scale control.

What do people think?

The Japanese public is, however, concerned about the fact that visitors from outside the island nation would bring in the disease. A recent poll conducted in the nation suggested that 45% people were opposed to the Olympics being conducted while 40% were in favour.

In Japan, there have been 814 positive cases and 24 deaths reported as governments across the globe are ensuring the containment of the pandemic.

Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe and Chief of IOC Thomas Bach are insisting that the preparations for the most decorated global event to take place as per schedule. Both the gentlemen seem to be eager to complete the preparations and prepare for eventualities either ways.

The IOC has suggested that it will show flexibility towards the qualifications for the Olympics and has encouraged all athletes to continue to prepare for the games.

Since the Olympics are a global event, it is a hub for exchange of viruses between people as participants, their families and other public come into contact. If by then the spread of COVID-19 isn’t contained, then the Olympics should get cancelled.

Major sporting events across the world are suffering because of the pandemic due to which tough decisions are being taken as the future of sports at the present moment looks blur.

Whether Coronavirus has the ability to stop the globe’s biggest sports event would be a thing to look out for. However, being responsible citizens, we can only be aware and remember to keep our hygiene and nutrition game on point.