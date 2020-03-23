Monday, March 23, 2020
Coronavirus: The news about IPL 2020 you won't want to hear

Highlights

  • The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to indefinitely defer a review meeting set in order to explore the possibility of staging the 2020 IPL.
  • The BCCI president Sourav Gangul had informed the reporters that the next review meeting will be fixed on March 24.
  • However, Brijesh Patel, the IPL governing council chairman, on Monday was quoted as saying that “no meeting is scheduled” for Tuesday considering there’s “not much to discuss about IPL at the moment.

With COVID-19 pandemic refusing to come to a halt across the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to indefinitely defer a review meeting set in order to explore the possibility of staging the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

A day after suspending the 13th edition of the cricket league until April 15, the BCCI officials had a meeting with owners of the franchises in Mumbai on March 14. This was followed by another meeting of the IPL governing council. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, while hinting that “a curtailed IPL” was the only option left, had informed the reporters that the next review meeting will be fixed on March 24.

However, Brijesh Patel, the IPL governing council chairman, on Monday was quoted as saying that “no meeting is scheduled” for Tuesday considering there’s “not much to discuss about IPL at the moment, with COVID-19 emerging as a global catastrophe,” by Sportstar.

A franchise executive had further admitted that “IPL is the last thing on everyone’s mind” with the coronavirus terror worsening with every passing hour.

And despite BCCI’s best hopes of staging IPL in some form or other before the window that can be stretched to May 31 compared to the earlier scheduled final on May 24, BCCI and franchise sources indicated that the possibility of starting this year’s tournament is as good as over. But it is unlikely that the decision to call off the season will be taken any time before the second week of April.

All eight IPL franchise states-Delhi, Punjab, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu-are currently under partial or full lockdown. And with the number of positive cases likely to increase in the week to come, the situation seems bleak, generally, let alone for IPL.

In fact, as the number of infected patients swells, authorities might even convert sports stadia into quarantine wards just like China.

