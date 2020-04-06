Coronavirus: Mother of this legendary football manager no more

Highlights

Manchester City's incumbent manager Pep Guardiola's mother has become the latest high-profile casualty of coronavirus.



She was 82 and resided in Spain.



Spain remains amongst the worst-hit countries in the world.



The mother of Manchester City’s incumbent manager Pep Guardiola died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus. The announcement was made by the English Premier League club in a social media statement. She was 82 years old.

“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus,” the statement read.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” it added.

The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe approached the figure of 1.3 million on Monday evening. Of these, at least 70,600 deaths have been reported so far.

Spain, where Pep Guardiola’s mother resided, remains amongst the worst-hit countries in the world. The west European nation has reported the 2nd highest number of cases globally, along with over 13,000 deaths.

With that figure, it even overtook Italy a day earlier. The US remains at the top of the list with the highest number of coronavirus cases of over 337,000 cases.

The coronavirus pandemic originated in the Wuhan province of China at December end and has since spread to over 200 nations and sovereign entities across the world.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has brought football across the world – in addition to nearly all other sports – to a standstill.

Earlier last month, the organizers from the IOC and Tokyo Olympic have decided to push the Tokyo Games to 2021.

It will be the first time in history that the launch of an Olympics has been delayed to another year. The Opening Ceremony, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, will not be held on July 24 as planned but on an undetermined 2021 date.

