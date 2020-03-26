Coronavirus: List of sports events that could get affected due to COVID-19

Highlights

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic sporting events all over the world have been heavily affected.



Famous events such as the Diamond League, MotoGP, NBA draft etc could get affected.



Do follow all the advises given by your local govt and the WHO to defeat this virus.



Given how the current situation is turning out, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a halt to almost all activities globally. Sporting events are also getting affected heavily, which is leading to cancellation or postponement of events.

Below are some of the future sporting events that might get affected due to the deadly pandemic:

Golf

US Women’s Open scheduled from June 4-8

US Open scheduled from June 18-21

Women’s PGA Championship scheduled from June 25-28

The Open Championship scheduled from July 16-19

Evian Championship scheduled from July 23-26

Formula One

Canadian Grand Prix scheduled from June 12-14

French Grand Prix scheduled from June 26-28

Austrian Grand Prix scheduled from July 3-5

British Grand Prix scheduled from July 17-19

Hungarian Grand Prix scheduled from July 31-Aug 2

Indy Car, Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24

MotoGP

Spanish Grand Prix scheduled for May 3

French Grand Prix scheduled for May 17

Italian Grand Prix scheduled for May 31

Catalan Grand Prix scheduled for June 7

German Grand Prix scheduled for June 21

Dutch TT scheduled for June 28

Finnish Grand Prix scheduled for July 12

Formula E

Berlin ePrix scheduled for June 21

New York City ePrix scheduled for July 11

London ePrix scheduled for July 25

Horse Racing

Epsom Deby scheduled for June 6

Royal Ascot scheduled from June 16-20

Tennis

Halle Open (ATP) scheduled from June 13-21

Queen’s Club (ATP) scheduled from June 15-21

Berlin Open (WTA) scheduled from June 15-21

Birmingham Classic (WTA) scheduled from June 15-21

Wimbledon scheduled from June 29-July 12

Cricket

The Hundred

England vs West Indies test matches

England vs Pakistan test matches

West Indies vs South Africa test matches

Athletics

Diamond League Stockholm

Diamond League Naples

Diamond League Rabat

Diamond League Eugene

Diamond League Oslo

Diamond League Paris

Diamond League London

Diamond League Monaco

Cycling

Tour de France scheduled from June 27-July 19

Table Tennis

World Team Championships scheduled from June 21-28

Boxing

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev scheduled for June 20

Basketball

The NBA draft, which was scheduled for June 25

It’s a rather difficult time for us sports lovers to witness a pandemic bring a halt to our favourite sports. This is, however, the time for us all to unite and fight this virus by following all the advises given by your local government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

We must also take this time to remember the ones who are on the front-line, protecting us from the invisible enemy.