Coronavirus: List of sports events that could get affected due to COVID-19

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic sporting events all over the world have been heavily affected.
- Famous events such as the Diamond League, MotoGP, NBA draft etc could get affected.
- Do follow all the advises given by your local govt and the WHO to defeat this virus.
Given how the current situation is turning out, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a halt to almost all activities globally. Sporting events are also getting affected heavily, which is leading to cancellation or postponement of events.
Below are some of the future sporting events that might get affected due to the deadly pandemic:
Golf
US Women’s Open scheduled from June 4-8
US Open scheduled from June 18-21
Women’s PGA Championship scheduled from June 25-28
The Open Championship scheduled from July 16-19
Evian Championship scheduled from July 23-26
Formula One
Canadian Grand Prix scheduled from June 12-14
French Grand Prix scheduled from June 26-28
Austrian Grand Prix scheduled from July 3-5
British Grand Prix scheduled from July 17-19
Hungarian Grand Prix scheduled from July 31-Aug 2
Indy Car, Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24
MotoGP
Spanish Grand Prix scheduled for May 3
French Grand Prix scheduled for May 17
Italian Grand Prix scheduled for May 31
Catalan Grand Prix scheduled for June 7
German Grand Prix scheduled for June 21
Dutch TT scheduled for June 28
Finnish Grand Prix scheduled for July 12
Formula E
Berlin ePrix scheduled for June 21
New York City ePrix scheduled for July 11
London ePrix scheduled for July 25
Horse Racing
Tennis
Halle Open (ATP) scheduled from June 13-21
Queen’s Club (ATP) scheduled from June 15-21
Berlin Open (WTA) scheduled from June 15-21
Birmingham Classic (WTA) scheduled from June 15-21
Wimbledon scheduled from June 29-July 12
Cricket
The Hundred
England vs West Indies test matches
England vs Pakistan test matches
West Indies vs South Africa test matches
Athletics
Cycling
Tour de France scheduled from June 27-July 19
Table Tennis
World Team Championships scheduled from June 21-28
Boxing
Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev scheduled for June 20
Basketball
The NBA draft, which was scheduled for June 25
It’s a rather difficult time for us sports lovers to witness a pandemic bring a halt to our favourite sports. This is, however, the time for us all to unite and fight this virus by following all the advises given by your local government and the World Health Organization (WHO).
We must also take this time to remember the ones who are on the front-line, protecting us from the invisible enemy.