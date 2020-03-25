Coronavirus: List of sporting events affected due to COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has been declared as a pandemic by WHO. This virus has claimed many lives and affected millions in the last few weeks. Amid all this chaos, sporting events have been affected heavily as top officials thought it was best to postpone.

Below is the list of all the sports and events that have been affected due to the pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics



On Tuesday the International Olympic Committee released a joint statement with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, postponing the Tokyo Games to next year. IOC president Thomas Bach insisted just two days ago that time was on his side as he gave himself up to four weeks to make a decision.

As the coronavirus death toll grew, he quickly bowed to rising criticism from critics within and outside the sporting world.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO (World Health Organisation) today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” said the statement.

FOOTBALL

Euro 2020 will be held in 2021 but retains its original name and logo — Euro 2020, which is expected to take place in 12 European cities from 12 June to 12 July. The women’s Euro, scheduled for July 7 to August 1, 2021, will be delayed in a knock-on effect along with the final stages of the League of Nations.

The Copa America was moved to summer 2021 from 12 June to 12 July 2020 in Argentina and Colombia.

Clubs Competitions

UEFA has postponed the finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Women’s Champions League, originally scheduled for May because of the coronavirus pandemic, but has not given any new dates.

— The English Premier League has been postponed until 30 April. — The Bundesliga in Germany was postponed until April 2. — In Spain, all professional football was permanently suspended. — Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have been suspended indefinitely in France, as have women’s football.

Outside Europe, most of the major leagues were affected, with the launch of the Japanese J-League postponed, the United States Major League Soccer and China’s top-flight Super League have been put on hold. Ruby Union

Four tournaments, including all the final-round games due to be played in March, have postponed the Six Nations competition, pushed back into October.

France’s Top 14, the British Premiership and the Southern Hemisphere Super Rugby are all suspended because the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals and finals were postponed. The finals of the two competitions were due to be played in the French city of Marseille on the weekend of 22/23 May. The quarter-finals were already adjourned.

Motor Racing



The first eight Formula One season races have either been cancelled or postponed with the season opener being pushed back with the Canada Grand Prix in Montreal until at least June 14.

The first four rounds of the world championships were postponed in motorcycling, and the season opener is scheduled for Spain beginning on May 3.

Golf

The Masters (April 9-12) and the PGA Championship (May 14-17) were rescheduled to unspecified dates while the USPGA Tour is technically suspended until May 17. The US LPGA Tour is in suspension until May 3.

The European Tour put events on hold until 24 May.

Cricket

All major international cricket series have been postponed, including England’s tour of South Africa and the final ODIs and T20Is of New Zealand’s visit to Australia.

The last two one-day internationals that were to be played between India and South Africa were scraped.

The Indian Premier League was supposed to begin March 29th, however, it got postponed to April 15th. The situation now seems like it could get further postponed.

Cycling

The much-anticipated cycling race in Paris-Roubaix has been postponed. The International Cycling Union has halted all top cycling practice until at least the end of April.

The top races to be affected include the Paris-Roubaix classic on 12 April which was indefinitely postponed, the Giro d’Italia which was also postponed, the prestigious Milan-San Remo race on 21 March and the Tour of Flanders on 5 April.

Tennis

The French Open was postponed from its May 24-June 7 dates to September 20-October 4, while the men’s ATP and women’s WTA Tours were suspended with frozen rankings until June 7, 2011.

The Fed Cup finals, scheduled for 14-19 April in Budapest, have been postponed indefinitely.

Basketball

The NBA has been on hold for an initial duration of one month, indefinitely since March 11.

Athletics

The World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, scheduled for August 6-15, could be delayed in an attempt to accommodate the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

While we are confined to our houses for own benefit, we must take this time to show gratitude daily to those on the front line fighting this disease.