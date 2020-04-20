Coronavirus: KL Rahul brings up his birthday in this noble manner

Highlights

KL Rahul has decided to donate his batting accessories to the underprevileged children affected by Coronavirus.



He turned 28 on 18th April.



The growing Coronavirus terror has led the government to expend the lockdown until May 3.



Indian cricketers, both past and present, are coming forward to support the government’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir donated huge sums to PM CARES relief fund as well as other foundations.

Now, KL Rahul has joined the bandwagon as well by deciding to put his cricket kit accessories from the 2019 World Cup in an auction to raise funds for the underprivileged children. He chose the date of April 18, his 28th birthday, for the generous cause.

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the Indian government to extend the lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14, until May 3. This difficult measure was taken in the view of the growing number of positive cases in the country.

This birthday was a bit different from the rest, but nonetheless one i'll never forget, a constant reminder of what's really important, the little things. This year is for counting blessings. Thanks for the wishes, I hope everyone is safe & I will go back to eating cake. ☺️🙏💫 pic.twitter.com/oYEptYgKdS — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 19, 2020

To do his bit, Rahul has decided to donate his cricket pads, gloves and other kit accessories to Bharat Army, a brand collaboration partner. The organization will raise the funds by staging an auction, the proceedings of which will go towards the Aware Foundation.

“Since it’s a special day for me, I and Gully have decided to do something very sweet and something very special. I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation. It’s a foundation that looks towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn’t pick a better day to do this,” KL Rahul said to the Hindustan Times.

Earlier, veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was amongst the first cricketers to make a donation. He had donated a sum of ₹ 50 lakhs in total – ₹ 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. In solidarity of those impacted by the 21-day lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had also donated rice worth ₹ 50 lakh to the vulnerable.