Monday, March 9, 2020
Home Sports Cricket Coronavirus: IPL 2020 to get cancelled? Here is the real truth...

Coronavirus: IPL 2020 to get cancelled? Here is the real truth…

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
Pressure Kohli KreedOn
Credits: Eastern Eye

Highlights

  • Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced that the government was considering whether to postpone IPL 2020 or not.
  • "Such events can always be organised later. So the discussion is on whether to postpone the IPL," Tope told reporters.
  • However, Sourav Ganguly has assured that the event will go ahead as per the schedule.

Bad news for the Indian Premier League fans! Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed on Monday that the government was brainstorming on whether to postpone the IPL considering the booming number of coronavirus cases in India.

The 13th edition of the IPL is scheduled to start from March 29. As many as seven matches will be played in Mumbai which includes the opener between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runner ups Chennai Super Kings.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has shot up to 42, as of Monday. A new case each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have been reported, the officials said, further adding that no deaths have yet been reported.

“There is always a danger of spread (of contagious diseases) when people gather in large numbers. Such events can always be organised later. So the discussion is on whether to postpone the IPL,” Tope told reporters.

“Fifteen people are under observation while 258 have been discharged. Not a single person has been found positive for coronavirus infection in the state, as of now,” said the Maharashtra Health Ministry while releasing the statement on Monday.

Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, on the other hand, confirmed to India Today that the IPL will go ahead as per the schedule. He also assured everyone associated with the league that the board will exercise every necessary precaution before and during the tournament.

“It’s on…and BCCI will take all protection (against coronavirus),” Ganguly said when quizzed on how the board was dealing with the outbreak of coronavirus.

A senior BCCI official was also reported to confirm that the board would replicate the precautionary guidelines that were recommended by the government before sending them to all the stakeholders including franchisees, players, airlines, broadcast crews, team hotels, and everyone else that is involved in the running of the IPL.

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleAsian Oly Qualifiers Update: Indian boxers script an historic day

RELATED ARTICLES

Boxing

Asian Oly Qualifiers Update: Indian boxers script an historic day

KreedOn Network -
As many as 5 Indian boxers secured their places in this year’s Tokyo Olympic on Sunday by advancing to the Asian Qualifiers semi-finals courtesy...
Read more
ATK

ATK vs BFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Bengaluru FC

KreedOn Network -
ATK vs BFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Bengaluru FC The Semi-final leg 2 of the Indian Super League features ATK who will be...
Read more
News

Women’s World T20: PM Modi gives befitting reply to Australian PM

KreedOn Network -
Twitter witnessed some intriguing feuds. While some of them have been hot-headed ones, others have been in good humour. The fans were treated with...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
ICC Test Rankings

Kohli At Top In ICC Rankings, Kane Williamson Is To Close...

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction KreedOn

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips

Jasprit Bumrah KreedOn

Jasprit Bumrah injured, this Indian pacer to replace him…

Indian Super league 2019