Coronavirus: IPL 2020 to get cancelled? Here is the real truth…

Bad news for the Indian Premier League fans! Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed on Monday that the government was brainstorming on whether to postpone the IPL considering the booming number of coronavirus cases in India.

The 13th edition of the IPL is scheduled to start from March 29. As many as seven matches will be played in Mumbai which includes the opener between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runner ups Chennai Super Kings.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has shot up to 42, as of Monday. A new case each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have been reported, the officials said, further adding that no deaths have yet been reported.

*Due to corona virus IPL 2020 can get cancelled* Reaction of RCB, Other teams & umpires ft. Chahal : pic.twitter.com/af2vcQqn7k — Anant (@_Aawarahun) March 9, 2020

“There is always a danger of spread (of contagious diseases) when people gather in large numbers. Such events can always be organised later. So the discussion is on whether to postpone the IPL,” Tope told reporters.

“Fifteen people are under observation while 258 have been discharged. Not a single person has been found positive for coronavirus infection in the state, as of now,” said the Maharashtra Health Ministry while releasing the statement on Monday.

Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, on the other hand, confirmed to India Today that the IPL will go ahead as per the schedule. He also assured everyone associated with the league that the board will exercise every necessary precaution before and during the tournament.

“It’s on…and BCCI will take all protection (against coronavirus),” Ganguly said when quizzed on how the board was dealing with the outbreak of coronavirus.

A senior BCCI official was also reported to confirm that the board would replicate the precautionary guidelines that were recommended by the government before sending them to all the stakeholders including franchisees, players, airlines, broadcast crews, team hotels, and everyone else that is involved in the running of the IPL.