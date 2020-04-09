Thursday, April 9, 2020
Home Sports Cricket Coronavirus: BCCI to incur mega loss if IPL gets cancelled

Coronavirus: BCCI to incur mega loss if IPL gets cancelled

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
india cricket kreedon
Credits: cricadium

The world’s richest cricket body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), might be in big trouble if the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is cancelled. How big? A massive ₹ 3,800 crores.

IPL 13 was postponed until April 14 as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, considering the lockdown might be extended, there would be serious question marks over the future of the league.

The BCCI office-bearers would be trying hard to push the tournament sometime later this year. But to chalk out a window for even a curtailed IPL would be no less than a herculean task considering 2020’s packed cricketing calendar.

If at all cancellation occurs due to unforeseen reasons, it will be a massive financial blow for the BCCI and all the IPL stakeholders. Not only that, but no IPL in 2020 will also mean a sizable dent in the Indian economy.

Star India would be amongst the biggest losers. The country’s leading broadcaster had shelled out a whopping ₹ 16,347.50 crores (the biggest television deal in the history of cricket) for the worldwide media rights for a 5-year period between 2018 and 2022.

A cancellation would translate into a direct loss of ₹ 3269.50 crores for Star. This at the back of a loss of ₹1216 crore loss it suffered in the previous financial year would be a massive blow.

The title sponsorship rights for IPL had also sold for a huge figure of ₹ 2,000 crores to Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo. A cancelled 2020 IPL means a loss of ₹ 400 crores for BCCI.

Add to that a loss of ₹ 200 crores from central sponsorship, and the combined figure reaches ₹ 3,869.50 crores.

While it is slightly early to comment on whether a cancellation will occur, it does give BCCI some important lessons. The biggest amongst them is to have an insurance policy in place to counter unforeseen situations like the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was being reported that Wimbledon, which got cancelled recently, had received $ 141 million in insurance money. Although it won’t entirely cover the $ 250 million in losses due to a scrapped season, it does soften the blow.

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleCOVID-19: EPL to be cancelled? Italian chief has this to say

RELATED ARTICLES

News

COVID-19: EPL to be cancelled? Italian chief has this to say

KreedOn Network -
Pierpaolo Marino, Udinese sporting director, has claimed that the English Premier League organisers are close to releasing a statement to confirm the end of...
Read more
News

Coronavirus: Mother of this legendary football manager no more

KreedOn Network -
The mother of Manchester City’s incumbent manager Pep Guardiola died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus. The announcement was made by the English Premier...
Read more
Athlete Profile

Sushma Verma Biography, Cricketer, Age, Keeper, Height, T20

Mamta Thatte -
Destiny has a unique way of making things happen. Sushma Verma was happily enjoying her school life and pursuing various sports. Cricket was never...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
icc world cup schedule kreedon

Mark your dates – The 2019 ICC World Cup schedule is...

women sports leagues India

Women’s IPL Can Prove A Good Start for Women Sports Leagues...

World Cup 2019

Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting On India’s No. 4: Pujara & Rishabh...