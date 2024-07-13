Saturday, July 13, 2024
Copa America 2024 Final: Date, Time (IST), All Teams- Where to Watch Live

Copa America 2024: Final Date, Time (IST), All Teams- Where to watch Live | KreedOn
Image Source: Marca
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
In the Copa America 2024 final, Argentina will face Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 15 at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The finalists were determined after Colombia, despite being down to 10 players, triumphed over Uruguay in the semifinals.

Argentina defeated Canada with a remarkable goal from Lionel Messi. James Rodriguez of Colombia made history by surpassing Lionel Messi’s record for the most assists in a single Copa America tournament.

James Rodriguez, whose career had been in decline since leaving Real Madrid, has rediscovered his form. He showcased his skill in the semi-final against Uruguay, delivering a precise cross in the 39th minute that Jefferson Lerma headed into the net. With this, Rodriguez secured his sixth assist of the current Copa America 2024 campaign.

He surpassed Lionel Messi’s record of five assists in a single Copa America, set during Argentina’s 2021 title-winning run. The 32-year-old attacking midfielder started his campaign strong with two assists in Colombia’s opening group match against Paraguay.

Argentina vs Colombia Head-to-Head in Football (Overall)
  • Total Matches played: 42
  • Argentina won: 25
  • Colombia won: 9
  • Drawn: 8

The Copa America 2024 final is scheduled for July 15 (India time). Defending champions Argentina and Colombia are set to face off in the Copa America 2024 final on July 15, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

When will the final match be held?

The final is scheduled to begin at 5:30 AM IST on July 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the live telecast of the Copa America 2024 final in India?

The Copa America 2024 final match will not have an official broadcaster in India.

How to watch live streaming of the final match in India?

The Argentina vs Colombia final match of the Copa America 2024 will not be available on any official streaming platform.

Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

