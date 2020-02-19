Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Home Sports Football Complete schedule of U-17 Women's WC announced

Complete schedule of U-17 Women’s WC announced [details inside]

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
FIFA U 17 Women’s World Cup KreedOn
FIFA

Highlights

  • The DY Patel Stadium in Navi Mumbai will be hosting the finals of the FIFA U 17 Women’s World Cup on the 21st of November 2020.
  • DY Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad’s TransStadia stadium; Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium; Guwahati’s IGAI stadium and Kolkata’s VYBK stadium will host a total of 32 matches.
  • The second major FIFA event in India begins on 2nd November and will go on until the 21st of November.

The DY Patel Stadium in Navi Mumbai will be hosting the finals of the FIFA U 17 Women’s World Cup on the 21st of November 2020. The Organising Committee announced on Tuesday, the 5 host cities and the matches that would be played there. 

The second major FIFA event in India begins on 2nd November and will go on until the 21st of November. The quarterfinals will be played on November 12 and 13, while the semifinals will be held on November 17.

Ahmedabad’s TransStadia stadium; Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium; Guwahati’s IGAI stadium and Kolkata’s VYBK stadium will host a total of 28 matches. Once the sixteen teams battle it out, the top four teams will head to Navi Mumbai to lift the trophy. 

Here’s the complete schedule:

FIFA U 17 Women’s World Cup KreedOn
Credits: FIFA

“As India prepares to host yet another FIFA event, I look forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success. Our Indian U-17 women’s team will be playing in a FIFA tournament for the first time,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said at the launch.

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Kolkata will host the group stage matches. Kalinga Stadium will host the first quarter-final match and the second semifinal. The newly-built TransStadia will host the third quarterfinal and DY Patel will host the fourth quarterfinal.

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan or Salt Lake stadium hosted the eleven 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup matches including the finals. This time around, they will only host the second quarterfinal since Navi Mumbai will host half of the knockout games.

2019 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Slogan

The committee also released the official slogan of the World Cup- ‘Kick off the Dream’ on Tuesday. FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman believes the announcements represent “a major moment for the tournament and football fans across India and around the world.”

He added, “As we look to build on the incredible success of last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France; as well as the legacy left by the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017; the FIFA U-17 Women’s WC in India provides an exciting opportunity; not just for the development of women’s football, but for fans across India and worldwide to watch the next superstars of the women’s game.”

Next Steps

The head of youth tournaments at FIFA, Roberto Grassi, said: “Tournament preparations are underway and approaching their final stages, and we are excited to work closely with the LOC to bring the tournament to life.”

“We are confident that India will deliver a truly spectacular FIFA U-17 Women’s WC later this year while providing the players with a platform to perform at their highest level.

While the preparations are underway, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel has bigger plans. Patel, who is also the chairman of the local organising committee, said the Federation is now looking to host the U 20 World Cup and the Prestigious Club World Cup.  

 

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleAnother Kambala racer breaks Usain Bolt, Gowda’s 100m record [Video inside]
Next articleFCG vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Australia Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction | Women’s T20 World Cup

KreedOn Network -
AU-W vs IN-W Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Prediction | India vs Australia Series: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group A, Match 1 Match Date: 21st February 2020,...
Read more
FC Goa

FCG vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

Warad Bhat -
FCG vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC The 85th of the Indian Super League match features Jamshedpur FC who will...
Read more
News

Another Kambala racer breaks Usain Bolt, Gowda’s 100m record [Video inside]

KreedOn Network -
Kambala became the talk of the town when a racer, Srinivasa Gowda, broke the 100m World record by Olympic gold-medalist Usain Bolt. However, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
anirudh thapa kreedon

Anirudh Thapa excited to be a part of the Intercontinental Cup...

Neville Desouza - INDIAN FOOTBALL’S LOST PEARL by KreedOn

INDIAN FOOTBALL’S LOST PEARL

AFC Asian Cup 2019 : Everything You Need To Know

Indian Super league 2019