Complete schedule of U-17 Women’s WC announced [details inside]

Highlights

The DY Patel Stadium in Navi Mumbai will be hosting the finals of the FIFA U 17 Women’s World Cup on the 21st of November 2020.



DY Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad’s TransStadia stadium; Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium; Guwahati’s IGAI stadium and Kolkata’s VYBK stadium will host a total of 32 matches.



The second major FIFA event in India begins on 2nd November and will go on until the 21st of November.



The DY Patel Stadium in Navi Mumbai will be hosting the finals of the FIFA U 17 Women’s World Cup on the 21st of November 2020. The Organising Committee announced on Tuesday, the 5 host cities and the matches that would be played there.

The second major FIFA event in India begins on 2nd November and will go on until the 21st of November. The quarterfinals will be played on November 12 and 13, while the semifinals will be held on November 17.

It's time to Kick Off The Dream!

Ahmedabad’s TransStadia stadium; Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium; Guwahati’s IGAI stadium and Kolkata’s VYBK stadium will host a total of 28 matches. Once the sixteen teams battle it out, the top four teams will head to Navi Mumbai to lift the trophy.

Here’s the complete schedule:

“As India prepares to host yet another FIFA event, I look forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success. Our Indian U-17 women’s team will be playing in a FIFA tournament for the first time,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said at the launch.

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Kolkata will host the group stage matches. Kalinga Stadium will host the first quarter-final match and the second semifinal. The newly-built TransStadia will host the third quarterfinal and DY Patel will host the fourth quarterfinal.

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan or Salt Lake stadium hosted the eleven 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup matches including the finals. This time around, they will only host the second quarterfinal since Navi Mumbai will host half of the knockout games.

2019 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Slogan

The committee also released the official slogan of the World Cup- ‘Kick off the Dream’ on Tuesday. FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman believes the announcements represent “a major moment for the tournament and football fans across India and around the world.”

He added, “As we look to build on the incredible success of last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France; as well as the legacy left by the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017; the FIFA U-17 Women’s WC in India provides an exciting opportunity; not just for the development of women’s football, but for fans across India and worldwide to watch the next superstars of the women’s game.”

Next Steps

The head of youth tournaments at FIFA, Roberto Grassi, said: “Tournament preparations are underway and approaching their final stages, and we are excited to work closely with the LOC to bring the tournament to life.”

“We are confident that India will deliver a truly spectacular FIFA U-17 Women’s WC later this year while providing the players with a platform to perform at their highest level.

While the preparations are underway, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel has bigger plans. Patel, who is also the chairman of the local organising committee, said the Federation is now looking to host the U 20 World Cup and the Prestigious Club World Cup.