Complete List of National Records Etched by the Indian Athletics stars

- Advertisement -

Numerous Indian athletes have made the country proud with their achievements in athletics. Indian athletes have build several national records on international and domestic grounds.

Sanjay Manjrekar was commenting on a Test match between India and England and urged all the viewers to change the channel and requested everyone to witness Neeraj Chopra’s gold-winning exploits at the Olympics 2020.

-- Advertisement --

Well, perhaps from that precise moment there has been a shift of focus to athletics. Now we Indian people give much more importance to sports other than cricket and especially the track & field events.

In this blog, we will see all the national records in track events.

Indian national athletics records – men

Event Record Athlete Meet 100m 10.26 Amiya Kumar Mallick Federation Cup 2016 200m 20.52 Amlan Borgohain Federation Cup 2022 400m 45.21 Muhammed Anas Kladno Athletics meet 2019 800m 1:45.65 Jinson Johnson National Inter-State Championship 2018 1500m 3:35.24 Jinson Johnson ISTAF Berlin 2019 5000m 13:25.65 Avinash Sable Sound Running Track Meet 2022 10000m 28:02.89 Surendra Singh Spanish Olympic Trials 2008 110m hurdles 13.48 Siddhanth Thingalaya Altis Invitational 2017 400m hurdles 48.80 Ayyasamy Dharun Federation Cup 2019 3000m steeplechase 8:12.48 Avinash Sable Rabat Diamond League 2022 4×100 m relay 38.89 Rahamatulla Molla, Suresh Sathya, Shameer Mon, A. Qureshi Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games 4×400m relay 3:00.25 Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob Tokyo 2020 Olympics Marathon 2:12:00 Shivnath Singh Jalandhar 1978 20km race walk 1:20:16 Sandeep Kumar Indian Race Walking Championships 2021 35km race walk 2:45:17 Eknath Turambekar Race Walking Team Championships 2022 50km race walk 3:56:00 Sandeep Kumar Indian Race Walking Championships 2017 High jump 2.29m Tejaswin Shankar Texas Tech Corky/Crofoot Shootout 2018 Pole vault 5.30m Subramani Siva All-India Inter-Services Championships 2018 Long jump 8.36m Murali Sreeshankar Federation Cup 2022 Triple jump 17.30m Renjith Maheswary Indian Grand Prix 3 2016 Shot put 21.49m Tajinder Pal Singh Toor Indian Grand Prix 4 2021 Discus throw 66.28m Vikas Gowda Old Style Discus Challenge 2012 Hammer throw 72.86m Kamalpreet Singh Tucson Elite Classic 2015 Javelin throw 89.94m Neeraj Chopra Stockholm Diamond League 2022 Decathlon 7658 points Bharatinder Singh Indian Inter-State Championships 2011

National record in athletics – women

Event Record Athlete Meet 100m 11.17 Dutee Chand Indian Grand Prix 4 2021 200m 22.82 Saraswati Saha National Circuit Meet 2002 400m 50.79 Hima Das Jakarta 2018 Asian Games 800m 1:59.17 Tintu Luka Continental Cup 2010 1500m 4:05.39 Harmilan Bains National Open Championships 2021 5000m 15:15.89 Preeja Sreedharan Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games 10000m 31:50.47 Preeja Sreedharan Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games 100m hurdles 13.04 Jyothi Yarraji Harry Schulting Games 2022 400m hurdles 55.42 PT Usha Los Angeles 1984 Olympics 3000m steeplechase 9:19.76 Lalita Babar Rio 2016 Olympics 4×100m relay 43.37 Dutee Chand, Hima Das , S Dhanalakshmi, Archana Suseendran Indian Grand Prix 4 2021 4×400m relay 3:26.89 Rajwinder Kaur, K. M. Beenamol, Chitra K. Soman, Manjit Kaur Athens 2004 Olympics Marathon 2:34:43 O. P. Jaisha World Championships 2015 20km race walk 1:28:45 Priyanka Goswami National Race Walking Championships 2021 35km race walk 3:13:19 Priyanka Goswami Race Walking Team Championships 2022 High jump 1.92m Sahana Kumari National Inter-State Championships 2012 Pole vault 4.15m V. S. Surekha National Open Championships 2014 Long jump 6.83m Anju Bobby George Athens 2004 Olympics Triple jump 14.14m Aishwarya B National Inter-State Championships 2022 Shot put 18.06m Manpreet Kaur National Inter-State Championships 2022 Discus throw 66.59m Kamalpreet Kaur Indian Grand Prix 4 2021 Hammer throw 65.25m Sarita Singh Federation Cup 2017 Javelin throw 63.82m Annu Rani Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition 2022 Heptathlon 6211 points JJ Shobha New Delhi meet 2004

100m national record

-- Advertisement --

Amiya Kumar Malik completed a 100m distance in 10.26 seconds and became the national record holder at the National Federation Cup in 2016.

In the women’s category, Dutee Chand is at the top with 11.17 seconds during the Indian Grand Prix IV at Patiala in 2021.

200m national record

-- Advertisement --

Amlan Borgohain went past the 200m mark when the clock was showing 20.52 seconds in the men’s 200m final of the Federation Cup 2022.

Saraswati Saha clocked 22.82 seconds in 200m which ranks her at the top of the pile. This feat was achieved by her at the National Circuit Meet in Ludhiana way back in 2002.

400m national record

Muhammed Anas Yahiya just took 45.21 seconds to complete the 400m distance in the men’s category at Kladno Athletics meet in the Czech Republic in 2019.

-- Advertisement --

While the same distance has been completed by Hima Das in the women’s category clocking 50.79 at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

800m national record

During the National Inter-State Championship in Guwahati, 2018, Jinson Johnson went past the finish line in 800m when the clock was displaying 1:45.65.

We have Tintu Luka in the women’s category to hold the record of 800m. She took 1:59.17 to win the race and set the national record in the 2010 Continental Cup in Split, Croatia.

1500m national record

Jinson Johnson again features in the national record list. This time it is a 1500m category. The man achieved a time of 3:35.24 at the ISTAF Berlin meet in 2019.

For the women’s category of the same distance, we have Harmilan Bains who clocked 4:05.39 at the 2021 National Open Championships at Warangal.

3000m national record

Surendra Singh holds the national record in 3000m with a timing of 7:50.31. The feat was achieved at Twickenham, United Kingdom in 2008.

Suriya Loganathan took 9:04.50 to go past the finish line. The time makes her the national record holder. The event was in New Delhi in 2016.

5000m national record

Avinash Sable completed the 5 km mark when the clock was showing 13:25.65s at the Sound Running Track Meet in San Juan Capistrano, the USA in 2022. He broke the previous record of 13:29.70 set by Bahadur Singh in Birmingham in 1992.

Preeja Sreedharan holds the record with a timing of 15:15.89, achieved at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

10000m national record

The national record for 10000 m is with Surendra Singh having a time of 28:02.89 at the Spanish Olympic Trials in Vigo in 2008.

In the women’s category, Preeja Sreedharan is again at the top of the pile with a time of 31:50.47, achieved at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

110m hurdles national record

Siddhanth Thingalaya holds the national record in 110m hurdles, with a timing of 13.48, which he achieved at the Altis Invitational event in the United States in 2017.

100m hurdles national record

Jyothi Yarraji is the record holder for the 100m hurdle. She took 13.04 seconds. The event was the Harry Schulting Games in the Netherlands held in May 2022. Well, earlier in the same month, she did break the national record not once but twice. On those two occasions, she clocked 13.38 and 13.11 seconds.

400m hurdles national record

Ayyasamy Dharun broke his record to set a new national mark with a timing of 48.80 at the 2019 Federation Cup in Patiala.

When it comes to the women’s category, the legendary PT Usha still sits at the top of the table. Her historic national record in athletics is still intact. No one till today has clocked less than her 55.42 at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics. That’s why she is regarded as the best.

3000m steeplechase national record

Rahmatullah Molla, Suresh Sathya, Shameer Mon, and A. Qureshi clocked 38.89 at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi to set the national record.

Archana S, Dhanalakshmi, Hima Das, and Dutee Chand hold the Indian record with a timing of 43.37, achieved at the Indian GP IV in 2021. Well, if you have Hima and Dutee on your team, no need to worry about anything. These girls are very fast.

4×400m relay national record

Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob clocked 3:00.25 at the Tokyo 2020 which is a national record. To everyone’s delight, the time recorded by this foursome is an Asian record also.

The women’s team of Chitra Soman, Rajwinder Kaur, K.M. Beenamol, and Manjit Kaur hold the record with the timing of 3:26.89, achieved at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

4x400m mixed relay national record

The team comprising Muhammed Anas, M.R Poovamma, Hima Das, and Arokia Rajiv hold the record with a timing of 3:15.17, achieved at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Marathon national record

We have to go way back to 1978 to track down the marathon national record. Shivnath Singh was the man who completed a marathon in 2:12:00 to set the national record.

Meanwhile, O.P Jaisha holds the record in the women’s category with a timing of 2:34:43 set at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China.

20km race walk national record

Sandeep Kumar holds the record in the 20km race walk with a timing of 1:20:16. The feat was achieved at the 2021 National Race Walking Championships at Ranchi.

In the women’s category, the honor goes to Priyanka Goswami who took 1:28:45 to cover the 20km distance and set the national record in the 2021 National Race Walking Championships in Ranchi.

35km race walk national record

Juned Khan clocked 2.40.16 to pocket the men’s 35km race walk national record at the Indian Open Race Walking Competition 2022.

Ramandeep Kaur holds the national record in the women’s category with a timing of 3.00.04 at the Indian Open Race Walking Competition 2022. She broke the previous record by a huge margin of 13 minutes.

50km race walk national record

Sandeep Kumar set the national record in the 50km race walk, with the timing of 3:55:59.5, at the 2017 National Race Walking Championships in New Delhi.

Long jump national record

Murali Sreeshankar holds the national record in the event with a jump of 8.36m, which he achieved at the Federation Cup 2022.

In the women’s category, we have the famous Anju Bobby George. She jumped 6.83m at the Athens Olympics in 2004 which is still a national record. If you remember, she worked as an expert on a TV show during the Olympics 2020.

Triple jump national record

Renjith Maheswary is the national record holder in the men’s category who jumped 17.30m. The event was the 3rd Indian Grand Prix in Bangalore in 2016.

Aishwarya B holds the record among women with a timing of 14.14m. She set the mark at the 2022 National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai.

High jump national record

Tejaswin Shankar is a high jump national record holder in the men’s category. The record-making jump was 2.29m at the Texas Tech Corky/Crofoot Shootout in April 2018.

Sahana Kumari holds the record among women with a jump of 1.92m at the 2012 National Inter-State Championships in Hyderabad.

Pole vault national record

With a vault of 5.30m at the 68th Inter-Services Championships in Bangalore, 2018, Subramani Siva is the national record holder in the men’s category.

While V.S Surekha vaulted 4.15m at the 2014 National Open Championships in New Delhi.

Shot put national record

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor threw 21.49m at the Indian Grand Prix IV in Patiala in 2021 to set a new national record. This attempt also made him the Asian record holder as well.

Manpreet Kaur is the record holder in the women’s category with a throw of 18.06m at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai in 2022.

Discus throw national record

Vikas Gowda’s throw of 66.28m made him the national record holder in the men’s category at the Old Style Discus Challenge in the USA in 2012.

Kamalpreet Kaur is the record holder in the women’s category. She threw the discus 66.59m at the 2021 Indian GP4 in Patiala.

Hammer throw national record

Kamalpreet Singh set the record with a throw of 72.86m at the Tucson Elite Classic in 2015.

While in the women’s category, Sarita Singh holds the record with a throw of 65.25m at the 2017 Federation Cup National Championships in Patiala.

Javelin throw national record

Well, you know who the record holder is, Niraj Chopra! But this is not about the gold medal-winning performance. Well, he surpassed his Olympic feat by throwing the Javelin 89.94m at the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden and made the unforgettable national record in athletics. He is just getting better and better. Annu Rani set the record by throwing her spear 63.82m at the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in 2022.

Decathlon national record

Bharatinder Singh scored 7,658 points to be a national record holder in Decathlon at the 2011 Indian Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bengaluru.

Heptathlon national record

With 6211 points in her pocket, JJ Shobha is the national record holder in the Heptathlon. The feat was achieved in New Delhi in 2004.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport